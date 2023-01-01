Home / Courses / USA / Oklahoma / Monkey Island

Shangri-La Resort - The Battlefield Par-3

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 2951 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 2951 yards
Blue 71 2633 yards
Green 71 2312 yards
Silver 71 1960 yards
Gold 71 1510 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Battlefield Par 3 Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 52.6/90 148 194 156 202 184 114 152 192 167 1509 146 132 165 117 112 205 246 144 175 1442 2951
Blue M: 51.4/89 129 162 148 184 158 91 130 165 147 1314 134 122 150 111 100 187 219 135 161 1319 2633
Green M: 50.3/88 111 147 132 167 141 82 115 146 123 1164 123 110 132 98 92 170 155 125 143 1148 2312
Silver W: 54.8/93 92 122 112 154 102 70 94 135 91 972 107 97 103 89 83 139 136 109 125 988 1960
Gold W: 53.6/92 80 97 92 64 74 54 76 83 74 694 88 87 95 78 59 104 115 92 98 816 1510
Handicap 15 5 11 9 7 17 13 1 3 10 14 6 12 16 2 4 18 8
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Clark (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

