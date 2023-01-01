Shangri-La Resort - The Battlefield Par-3
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 2951 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|2951 yards
|Blue
|71
|2633 yards
|Green
|71
|2312 yards
|Silver
|71
|1960 yards
|Gold
|71
|1510 yards
Scorecard for The Battlefield Par 3 Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 52.6/90
|148
|194
|156
|202
|184
|114
|152
|192
|167
|1509
|146
|132
|165
|117
|112
|205
|246
|144
|175
|1442
|2951
|Blue M: 51.4/89
|129
|162
|148
|184
|158
|91
|130
|165
|147
|1314
|134
|122
|150
|111
|100
|187
|219
|135
|161
|1319
|2633
|Green M: 50.3/88
|111
|147
|132
|167
|141
|82
|115
|146
|123
|1164
|123
|110
|132
|98
|92
|170
|155
|125
|143
|1148
|2312
|Silver W: 54.8/93
|92
|122
|112
|154
|102
|70
|94
|135
|91
|972
|107
|97
|103
|89
|83
|139
|136
|109
|125
|988
|1960
|Gold W: 53.6/92
|80
|97
|92
|64
|74
|54
|76
|83
|74
|694
|88
|87
|95
|78
|59
|104
|115
|92
|98
|816
|1510
|Handicap
|15
|5
|11
|9
|7
|17
|13
|1
|3
|10
|14
|6
|12
|16
|2
|4
|18
|8
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Clark (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Nearby Courses
Monkey Island, Oklahoma
Resort
Monkey Island, Oklahoma
Resort
Grove, Oklahoma
Public
4.5
2
Miami, Oklahoma
Public
4.9007166667
48
