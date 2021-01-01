Home / Courses / World / USA / Oklahoma

Monkey Island Golf Guide

Monkey Island Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Monkey Island

Monkey Island Golf Resorts

  • Shangri-La CC
    Shangri-La Resort
    Monkey Island, Oklahoma
    The Shangri-La Resort on Monkey Island is a premier golf and conference getaway on the shores of Grand Lake, Oklahoma’s largest recreation lake. The 119-room hotel offers a large pool with a children’s splash pad area, luxury spa, restaurant, bar with roof-top patio overlooking the lake and 8,000 square feet of banquet space. The golf course…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
