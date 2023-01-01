Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Bonita Springs

Saltleaf Golf Preserve - Short Course

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 936 yards
Slope 90
Rating 25.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 936 yards 25.4 90
Middle 27 776 yards 24.3 88
Front (W) 27 610 yards 26.0 93
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 25.4/90 85 117 124 94 67 106 88 140 115 936 936
Middle M: 24.3/88 68 87 106 78 52 91 72 124 98 776 776
Front W: 26.0/93 48 71 86 61 38 68 55 105 78 610 610
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, American Express, MasterCard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper attire is required. Cut-offs and T-shirts are prohibited anywhere on the premises.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

