Saltleaf Golf Preserve - Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 936 yards
Slope 90
Rating 25.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|936 yards
|25.4
|90
|Middle
|27
|776 yards
|24.3
|88
|Front (W)
|27
|610 yards
|26.0
|93
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 25.4/90
|85
|117
|124
|94
|67
|106
|88
|140
|115
|936
|936
|Middle M: 24.3/88
|68
|87
|106
|78
|52
|91
|72
|124
|98
|776
|776
|Front W: 26.0/93
|48
|71
|86
|61
|38
|68
|55
|105
|78
|610
|610
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, American Express, MasterCard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper attire is required. Cut-offs and T-shirts are prohibited anywhere on the premises.
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Course Layout