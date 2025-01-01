Whittier Narrows Golf Course - Mountain Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2728 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|35
|2728 yards
|White
|35
|2615 yards
|Gold
|35
|2529 yards
|Red
|35
|2403 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1955
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect William F. Bell (1955)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No cut-offs or tank tops allowed. For specifics, please get in touch with the golf course directly.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
