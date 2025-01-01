Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Whittier Narrows Golf Course - Mountain Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2728 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Whittier Narrows 9-hole Mountain Course
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 35 2728 yards
White 35 2615 yards
Gold 35 2529 yards
Red 35 2403 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1955
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect William F. Bell (1955)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No cut-offs or tank tops allowed. For specifics, please get in touch with the golf course directly.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Whittier Narrows GC
View Tee Times
Whittier Narrows Golf Course - Mountain/River
Rosemead, California
Public
3.4029951055
433
Write Review
Whittier Narrows GC
View Tee Times
Whittier Narrows Golf Course - River/Pine
Rosemead, California
Public
3.4029951055
433
Write Review
Whittier Narrows GC
View Tee Times
Whittier Narrows Golf Course - Pine/Mountain
Rosemead, California
Public
3.4029951055
433
Write Review
Pico Rivera Municipal GC: #8
View Tee Times
Pico Rivera Golf Club
Pico Rivera, California
Public
2.9772123545
243
Write Review
California CC: #10
California Country Club
Whittier, California
Private
3.35
40
Write Review
Bella Verde GC
View Tee Times
Bella Verde Golf Club - Montebello 9 Course
Montebello, California
Public/Municipal
4.3033956274
755
Write Review
Alhambra GC
View Tee Times
Alhambra Municipal Golf Course
Alhambra, California
Municipal
4.1840128083
1717
Write Review
Bella Verde GC - Signature Par-3 Course
View Tee Times
Bella Verde Golf Club - Signature Par-3 Course
Montebello, California
Public/Municipal
4.4074074074
10
Write Review
San Gabriel CC: #6
San Gabriel Country Club
San Gabriel, California
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Whittier Mobile CC
Whittier Mobile Country Club
Whittier, California
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Wildwood Mobile Country Club
Hacienda Heights, California
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Monterey Park GC: Aerial
View Tee Times
Monterey Park Golf Course
Monterey Park, California
Public
4.2086029814
330
Write Review
