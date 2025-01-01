Trump International Golf Links Scotland - New Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7589 yards
Slope 148
Rating 77.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7589 yards
|77.0
|148
|Gold
|72
|7127 yards
|74.9
|143
|Blue
|72
|6714 yards
|73.0
|138
|White
|72
|6287 yards
|71.3
|132
|Green
|72
|5760 yards
|69.0
|126
|Red (W)
|72
|5105 yards
|70.3
|128
Scorecard for New Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 77.0/148
|572
|506
|227
|448
|471
|597
|188
|396
|462
|3867
|318
|427
|183
|403
|390
|648
|278
|488
|587
|3722
|7589
|Gold M: 74.9/143
|572
|461
|209
|393
|471
|533
|168
|396
|419
|3622
|285
|427
|183
|403
|356
|598
|245
|465
|543
|3505
|7127
|Blue M: 73.0/138
|522
|423
|179
|393
|442
|525
|163
|369
|415
|3431
|258
|399
|138
|381
|350
|598
|203
|453
|503
|3283
|6714
|White M: 71.3/132
|511
|373
|169
|392
|429
|489
|137
|351
|393
|3244
|256
|346
|130
|358
|302
|539
|188
|438
|486
|3043
|6287
|Green M: 69.0/126
|462
|364
|154
|366
|397
|485
|130
|345
|332
|3035
|247
|270
|102
|299
|294
|489
|169
|393
|462
|2725
|5760
|Red W: 70.3/128
|422
|321
|137
|311
|332
|451
|103
|281
|297
|2655
|194
|237
|84
|279
|270
|475
|112
|357
|442
|2450
|5105
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|11
|5
|13
|17
|7
|18
|6
|16
|8
|12
|2
|10
|4
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Martin Hawtree (2025) Christian Lundin (2025)
Carts Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
