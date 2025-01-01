Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Trump International Golf Links Scotland - New Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7589 yards
Slope 148
Rating 77.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7589 yards 77.0 148
Gold 72 7127 yards 74.9 143
Blue 72 6714 yards 73.0 138
White 72 6287 yards 71.3 132
Green 72 5760 yards 69.0 126
Red (W) 72 5105 yards 70.3 128
Scorecard
Scorecard for New Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 77.0/148 572 506 227 448 471 597 188 396 462 3867 318 427 183 403 390 648 278 488 587 3722 7589
Gold M: 74.9/143 572 461 209 393 471 533 168 396 419 3622 285 427 183 403 356 598 245 465 543 3505 7127
Blue M: 73.0/138 522 423 179 393 442 525 163 369 415 3431 258 399 138 381 350 598 203 453 503 3283 6714
White M: 71.3/132 511 373 169 392 429 489 137 351 393 3244 256 346 130 358 302 539 188 438 486 3043 6287
Green M: 69.0/126 462 364 154 366 397 485 130 345 332 3035 247 270 102 299 294 489 169 393 462 2725 5760
Red W: 70.3/128 422 321 137 311 332 451 103 281 297 2655 194 237 84 279 270 475 112 357 442 2450 5105
Handicap 9 3 15 1 11 5 13 17 7 18 6 16 8 12 2 10 4 14
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Martin Hawtree (2025) Christian Lundin (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities
Clubhouse

Clubhouse
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

