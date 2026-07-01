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Torrey Trails RV & Golf Resort

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About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
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Torrey Trails RV Golf Resort
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Hot Deals at Torrey Trails RV Golf Resort
Tue 7/14

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 7/15
$1000
1-4
$1000
1-4
Thu 7/16
$1000
1-4
$1000
1-4
Fri 7/17
$1000
1-4
$1000
1-4
Sat 7/18

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Sun 7/19

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Mon 7/20

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Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year rond

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

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