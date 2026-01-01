Fairways and Greens Golf Center - The Loop
About
Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for The Loop
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 26.4/89
|115
|87
|135
|95
|122
|117
|77
|115
|154
|1017
|1017
|Ladies W: 27.0/92
|115
|87
|135
|95
|122
|117
|77
|115
|154
|1017
|1017
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Fairways Bentgrass / Fine Turf
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Pull-carts No
Caddies No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
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Golf Packages
Charleston Golf Experience Stay & Play Package
FROM $239 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Francis Marion Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of RiverTowne Golf Course, Charleston National Golf Course, Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, and Stono Ferry Golf Course.
Wild Dunes Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $369 (USD)
CHARLESTON, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Wild Dunes Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Wild Dunes – Harbor Course, Wild Dunes – Links Course, RiverTowne Golf Course, and Charleston National Golf Course.
The Villas at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
FROM $239 (USD)
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC | Enjoy a range of accommodations in one to four-bedroom units at The Villas of Kiawah Island and 5 championship Kiawah Island courses to choose from - Cougar Point, Osprey Point, Oak Point, Turtle Point, and the famous The Ocean Course, home to multiple major championships and the 1991 Ryder Cup.
The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
FROM $337 (USD)
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at The Sanctuary Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf on your choice of Kiawah Island - Cougar Point, Kiawah Island - Osprey Point, Kiawah Island - Oak Point, Kiawah Island - Turtle Point, and Kiawah Island - The Ocean Course.
Course Layout