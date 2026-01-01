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Fairways and Greens Golf Center - The Loop

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About

Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Loop
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 26.4/89 115 87 135 95 122 117 77 115 154 1017 1017
Ladies W: 27.0/92 115 87 135 95 122 117 77 115 154 1017 1017
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Fairways Bentgrass / Fine Turf
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Pull-carts No
Caddies No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
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