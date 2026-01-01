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Travis Club

4900 Bee Creek Rd, Suite 204, Spicewood, TX, Spicewood, Texas 78669
(512) 381-6111
Course Website
Travis Club: Aerial
Aerial view from Travis Club. Travis Club
Travis Club: Aerial #5
Aerial view of the 5th green from Travis Club. Travis Club
Travis Club: #15
View of the 15th green from Travis Club. Travis Club

About

Holes 18
Par 71
Length 6810 yds
Rating 72.7
Slope 136
Type Private
Style Parkland
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire (Collared Shirt Required)
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Beau Welling (2025)
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Golf Packages
Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock - 14th hole

Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.

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