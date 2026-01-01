Travis Club

About
Holes 18
Par 71
Length 6810 yds
Rating 72.7
Slope 136
Type Private
Style Parkland
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire (Collared Shirt Required)
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Beau Welling (2025)
Annual
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