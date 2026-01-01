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Buena Vista Golf Course - Pitch & Putt

131 Buena Vista Dr, DeKalb, Illinois 60115, DeKalb County
(815) 758-4812
Course Website
Buena Vista GC
A view of a green at Buena Vista Golf Course. Buena Vista GC
Buena Vista GC: Driving range
A view of the driving range at Buena Vista Golf Course. Buena Vista GC

About

Holes 9
Par 27
Length 479 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Tees
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes
Walking Allowed

Food & Beverage

Snacks
Year Built N/A
Fairways Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Open: 3/01 Closed: 11/15
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Golf Packages
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KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
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Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package

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