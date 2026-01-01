Buena Vista Golf Course - Pitch & Putt
About
Holes 9
Par 27
Length 479 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Public
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes
Walking Allowed
Food & Beverage
Snacks
Year Built N/A
Fairways Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Open: 3/01 Closed: 11/15
Annual
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Golf Packages
Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package
FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package
Click Below
BELLAIRE | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Shanty Creek's Lakeview Hotel or Lodge of Cedar River and golf at Shanty Creek - Cedar River, Hawk's Eye, Legend, Schuss, or Summit Courses.