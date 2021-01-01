Plymouth

The scenic par-5, 16th hole on the Church Course at St. Enodoc Golf Club.
Overview ()
Top Destinations
Aerial Views Of San Francisco
San Francisco
CA
160 Courses
27149 Reviews
Myrtle Beach
SC
104 Courses
12967 Reviews
Phoenix/Scottsdale
AZ
217 Courses
98174 Reviews
Tampa
FL
114 Courses
24810 Reviews
Atlanta
GA
121 Courses
18028 Reviews
Destin
FL
22 Courses
12003 Reviews
Courses ()
Articles ()
Read more
Trip content from our editorial staff
South Mountain, Utah
Articles
7 Min Read
Salt Lake City: Where affordable, spectacular mountain golf reigns
Here are some of local photographer Brian Oar's favorite courses around Salt Lake City. The best part? They can all be played for under $100, and many of them for under $50.
By Brian Oar
Sundance at A-Ga-Ming - hole 13
Articles
7 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Michigan's Traverse City matures into a national golf vacation destination
Thanks to its many multi-course golf resorts and a flourishing food & beverage scene, Traverse City is now one of America's most sought-after summer getaways.
By Jason Scott Deegan
lac-la-belle-17.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
This Milwaukee-centric Wisconsin golf vacation will not break the bank
The Badger State is booming for traveling golfers, and a great trip doesn't even require a stay at the high-end resorts.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Eagle Eye - No. 17
Articles
7 Min Read
Cruising through Michigan's capital: Lansing's best golf courses you can play
With one of the state's best public courses, a nationally recognized collegiate facility and a curious 12-hole layout, Michigan's capital shouldn't be overlooked.
By Brandon Tucker
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
3 Min Read
The best golf destinations in Asia
The host country of the 2020 Olympics, Japan is one of a handful of the world's Top 100 golf destinations in Asia.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Featured
Saddlebrook Resort
Renewed Golf Gets Rave Reviews! Come Play at Saddlebrook’s two Arnold Palmer signature 18-hole golf courses and enjoy deluxe accommodations, award-winning dining, and much more!
Old Course at St. Andrews - hole 18
Articles
4 Min Read
Golf Packages: Play the courses that host major championships
GolfPass travel packages can take you to the courses where history is made.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2021-05-13-Bear Lake Highlands-27.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
A walk in the shadows of Northern Michigan's unsung golf courses
A Northern Michigan local photographer showcases the many lesser-known, affordable golf courses that make this destination satisfying for all budgets and how he finds his shots. (Pictured: Bear Lake Highlands)
By Noah Jurik
Royal St. George's Golf Club General Views
Articles
5 Min Read
England's best golf trips: 4 destinations well worth your visit
Scotland and Ireland typically draw visitors first, but England has more highly-ranked courses than both. Here's where to start.
By Brandon Tucker
The Omni Grove Park Inn
Articles
7 Min Read
The world's 20 best golf destinations that beat the heat
Our World Top 100 Golf Destinations feature a deep collection of cool-weather locales in the summer from the mountains to the coast.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Hillcrest No. 1
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip Dispatch: Summer vibes and value golf in Kansas City
A lively scene, bargain green fees and a mix of classic and modern courses make the case for K.C. as a Midwest buddies golf trip.
By Brandon Tucker
Next Page
Load More
The Broadmoor Colorado
Destination Trip Planners
We've curated our best content on the top golf destinations worldwide.
Videos ()
Latest trip videos
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Video
3:46
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Tampa, Florida is one of the deepest golf cities in the south. Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker narrows the options down with his five-day Ultimate Itinerary, featuring rounds at World Woods, Innisbrook and more.
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Video
4:48
Round Trip Feature: Omni Barton Creek in Austin
Just minutes west of downtown Austin is the legendary Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Following an extensive renovation and expansion in 2019, this Texas Hill Country getaway is better than ever and will host the PGA Professional Championship in 2022.
Videogolfpass
4:28
Ultimate Itinerary: San Antonio
Kira K. Dixon takes you on a five-day tour of the best San Antonio, Texas has to offer, from golf to attractions and restaurants.
Ultimate Itinerary: Myrtle Beach
Videogolfpass
6:12
Ultimate Itinerary: Myrtle Beach
What is the best way to experience the Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand on a golf trip? Check out Tim Gavrich's 5-day Ultimate Itinerary featuring the best golf courses, restaurants and lodging. Enjoy!
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Video
22:03
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon
Travel with Matt Ginella to Central Oregon in an all-new Golf Advisor Round Trip: Central Oregon. He visits such acclaimed courses as Pronghorn, Sunriver and Tetherow and goes off-course and whitewater rafting.
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
Videogolfpass
4:36
Ultimate Itinerary: Colorado
Senior Writer Jason Scott Deegan showcases the best of Rocky Mountain Golf with his five-day Ultimate Itinerary to Colorado, featuring scenic resort golf on both sides of the Continental Divide.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Video
26:23
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Whistler
Matt Ginella tees it up with Olympic gold medal winners, Marielle Thompson and Seth Wescott, learns how to throw and axe, hits the mountain bike trails, and faces his fear of heights on the record‑breaking Peak to Peak Whistler Gondola.
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Video
22:04
Golf Advisor Round Trip: Palm Beaches
Host Kira K. Dixon visits Florida's Palm Beaches to play golf on some local gems, including the famed Champion Course at PGA National and the oceanside Palm Beach Par 3. Other adventures include learning about local wildlife, wake‑boarding, and Polo, as Kira discovers the Palm Beaches.
Ultimate Itinerary: Dublin, Ireland
Videogolfpass
4:03
Ultimate Itinerary: Dublin, Ireland
GolfPass members, come along on our five-day itinerary to Ireland's largest city of Dublin, home of Guiness, great pubs and hotels, and excellent links golf. You're just a short drive from great Northern Ireland links as well! Let us show you the way to five unforgettable days on the Emerald Isle.
Read More
Offers ()
Popular golf packages
Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course - hole 11
Golf Packages
Southwest Scotland Stay & Play Package
SOUTHWEST SCOTLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Marine Hotel at Royal Troon and 5 rounds of golf at Western Gailes, Dundonald, Prestwick, Royal Troon, and Ailsa Course (Turnberrry).
Sonoma Golf Club
Golf Packages
Sonoma Wine Country Golf Package
SONOMA, CA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and 1 round of golf at Sonoma Golf Club.
Reunion Resort & Golf Club - Hole 9 at The Watson Course
Golf Packages
Reunion Unlimited Golf Package
KISSIMMEE, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Reunion Resort and 3 days of unlimited golf at Reunion Golf Club – The Nicklaus, The Palmer and The Watson courses.
El Camaleon Mayakoba - Hole 4
Golf Packages
Grand Velas Riviera Maya 5 Diamond Stay & Play Package
CANCUN/RIVIERA MAYA, MX | Enjoy 7 nights' accommodations at Grand Velas Riviera and 5 rounds of golf at Gran Coyote, Riviera Cancun, Iberostar Playa Paraiso, and El Camaleon Mayakoba.
Grand Hyatt Baha Mar - Royal Blue Tee One Course
Golf Packages
Ultimate Baha Mar Golf & Tennis Experience
BAHAMAS | Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, 2 rounds of golf at the Royal Blue Course at Baha Mar, and your choice of a 60-minute Tennis or 45-minute Golf lesson.
World Golf Village
Golf Packages
First Coast of Golf
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, 2 rounds of golf at World Golf Village’s King & Bear and Slammer & Squire courses, and a 90-minute tune-up at the PGA TOUR Golf Academy.
Eagle Mountain Golf Club
Golf Packages
Arizona Golf Grind Package
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and 4 rounds of golf at the Phoenician Golf Club, Longbow Golf Club, Papago Golf Club and Eagle Mountain Golf Club.
The Biltmore - Hole #17
Golf Packages
The Biltmore Stay & Play Golf Package
MIAMI, FL | Enjoy 1 nights' accommodation at The Biltmore Hotel and 1 round of golf at The Biltmore Golf Course.
North Creek Golf Course
Golf Packages
North Creek Stay & Play
SOUTHAVEN, MS | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The Fairfield Inn & Suites – Memphis/Southaven and 2 rounds of golf at North Creek Golf Club.
Mystic Creek Golf Course, El Dorado
Golf Packages
Mystic Creek Experience Stay & Play Package
EL DORADO, AR | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Haywood El Dorado, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and 2 rounds of golf at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me