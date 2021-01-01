About Plymouth

The city of Plymouth anchors England's popular Cornwall holiday region, the mostly-rural southwest corner of the country that draws sun-seeking Londoners and visitors from throughout the U.K. and Europe. It is a port city in Devon on the southeastern most part of the county and home to just over 260,000 people. Golfers visiting the county of Cornwall come for the county's sparsely populated countryside, much of which is along or near the coastline. Royal North Devon Golf Club, located in Westward, Ho!, is England's oldest golf club, founded in 1864. Other charming and historic clubs include Trevose, St. Enodoc, Saunton, Perranporth, St. Mellion and Burnham & Berrow. Several of these courses have accommodations onsite or very close by. Port cities are scattered around Cornwall and include Truro or Port Isaac. One of the most striking landmarks is St. Michael's Mount, a dramatic fortification on a tidal island.



