February 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Mother nature was not so kind to courses in North America this month. Ice storms and cold fronts plummeting temperatures into the negatives certainly made an impact on course conditions. It's no surprise that so many of you stayed on the West Coast or abroad!

One thing is for sure though, Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus were fan favorites no matter which part of the world you played in. Countless submissions rolled in from their signature courses in Florida, California, and Mexico, as well as courses that famously saw their success in Hawaii.

Despite six more weeks of winter to endure, better days are ahead. Start thinking of where you'll play your first spring round while you daydream of lush green fairways and birdies under the sun.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!