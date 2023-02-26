February 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

0 of 16
Isle of Purbeck Golf Club - Purbeck Course - views
Isle of Purbeck is a heathland course in the United Kingdom notoriously considered a great value for money with a stunning view on the 5th tee. Courtesy of 'deankyall'
Kapolei Golf Club - houses
Follow in the footsteps of Greg Norman and Annika Sorenstam at Kapolei Golf Club, spanning over 190 rolling acres of a former sugar cane plantation. Courtesy of 'Kevster'
The Norman Signature Golf Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta - putting
A golfer lines up his putt on The Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, a course in Nayarit, Mexico, known for iguana and crocodile sightings. Courtesy of 'jonnymarsh'
Magnolia Point Golf & Country Club - golf ball
A GolfPass member captures a close-up of a ball on Magnolia Point's course designed by former PGA TOUR player, Mark McCumber. Courtesy of 'CSN26'
Oak Quarry Golf Club - pond
Oak Quarry is a favorite amongst Southern California golfers, with a signature par-3 hole called the "Spinel Slide." Courtesy of 'peestick'
Vista Vallarta Golf Club - Nicklaus Course - flowers
Winter golf sure feels like spring when playing a perfect setting at Vista Vallarta Golf Club's Nicklaus Course. Courtesy of 'u314160452191'
Lookout Mountain Golf Club - mountains
Lookout Mountain Golf Club has garnered many honors for its expansive views, floral gardens and waterfalls, and has also hosted numerous celebrity golf events. Courtesy of 'BubbaPrehoda'
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course - hills
The primary design feature of PGA WEST's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course is its elevated, plateau-like fairways surrounded by deep waste bunkers and mounding. Courtesy of 'u379613247'
Apache Creek Golf Club - mountains
Apache Creek is a great value in the East Valley of Phoenix with a signature island green par-3 hole. Courtesy of 'Juniorshu'
Disney's Palm Golf Course - palm trees
One of America's premier resort courses, Disney's Palm Golf Course is set in the natural Florida woodlands. Courtesy of 'CondoGuy'
Hollins Hall Hotel & Country Club - bridge
Former host venue to the PGA EuroPro Championship Tour, Hollins Hall incorporates natural features of old farmland and stone walls with views over the Aire Valley. Courtesy of 'dawids'
Palm Meadows Golf Course - golf ball
Palm Meadows is an Australian gem public course located just 10 minutes from Surfers Paradise. Courtesy of 'u163484201'
Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster Course - clubhouse
The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral is a world-class course that's been redesigned by Gil Hanse. It has hosted countless tournaments with champions from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods. Courtesy of 'HCDan'
DarkHorse Golf Club - elevation
Darkhorse Golf Club in Auburn, Calif. has risen in popularity since its opening in 2002 as a public course. Courtesy of 'Rarunyan'
Arizona Grand Golf Course - overview
This final stretch at Arizona Grand Golf Course features elevation changes that make for the perfect photo op. Courtesy of 'KiahunaAce'
Crosswinds Golf Club - pond
The winter climate still makes for a serene round when playing golf at Crosswinds Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass. Courtesy of 'PinkSmurfette'
February 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
Courses across the globe are feeling the love from our GolfPass golfers.
Mother nature was not so kind to courses in North America this month. Ice storms and cold fronts plummeting temperatures into the negatives certainly made an impact on course conditions. It's no surprise that so many of you stayed on the West Coast or abroad!
One thing is for sure though, Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus were fan favorites no matter which part of the world you played in. Countless submissions rolled in from their signature courses in Florida, California, and Mexico, as well as courses that famously saw their success in Hawaii.
Despite six more weeks of winter to endure, better days are ahead. Start thinking of where you'll play your first spring round while you daydream of lush green fairways and birdies under the sun.
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. A recent graduate of Florida State University, she studied film and media production. Katie is a New Jersey native who spent her summers working at a public golf course, learning the ins and outs of the game. While she loves sports, minigolf is more her speed than a full 18 holes.
