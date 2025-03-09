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Forged Iron Golf

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Forged Iron Golf
A view from Forged Iron Golf.
Forged Iron Golf
A view from Forged Iron Golf
Hot Deals at Forged Iron Golf
Tue 9/29
$3848
$3499 + $349 fee
Wed 9/30
$3848
$3499 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$3848
$3499 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$4148
$3799 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$5848
$5499 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$5948
$5599 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5
$4848
$4499 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

1.8
1.8 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
25.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    2.3
  • Value
    2.0
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    2.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    2.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Brockers
Reviews 2
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great Sims

Have been here several times and the staff are helpful, the sim is great with Trakman and plenty of great courses to play. It's been fine to get a midweek time and the price is competitive.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
j5VJjPg4fVgaPkUQEkbH
Reviews 2
Plays A few times a week
Played
Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Default User Avatar
j5VJjPg4fVgaPkUQEkbH
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Played

Forged iron golf

Think twice before you spent your money at this place

Unfriendly staff, equipment breaking down and bathroom was a mess

Spent your money some where else

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Default User Avatar
u314163074372
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Played

Golfnow Issue

Golf Now shows this course in Philadelphia on the map. Its address says New York. This has been an ongoing issue and needs to be sorted.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Commented on 11/20/2024

Hi thank you for notifying us on the issue with the location. We would like the 1 start review removed as this has now been fixed. Thank you.

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