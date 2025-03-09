Forged Iron Golf
Hot Deals at Forged Iron Golf
Tue 9/29
Wed 9/30
Thu 10/1
Fri 10/2
Sat 10/3
Sun 10/4
Mon 10/5
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Golfer Reviews
Great Sims
Have been here several times and the staff are helpful, the sim is great with Trakman and plenty of great courses to play. It's been fine to get a midweek time and the price is competitive.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Forged iron golf
Think twice before you spent your money at this place
Unfriendly staff, equipment breaking down and bathroom was a mess
Spent your money some where else
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Golfnow Issue
Golf Now shows this course in Philadelphia on the map. Its address says New York. This has been an ongoing issue and needs to be sorted.
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Hi thank you for notifying us on the issue with the location. We would like the 1 start review removed as this has now been fixed. Thank you.