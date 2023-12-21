SVN2 Indoor Golf - Newbury Park
Golfer Reviews
Nice place
This is indoor golf and you can play almost any course. I had a really good time. I reserved through GolfNow but when I arrived, the booking wasn’t there. This is the 2nd time in a year and the only two times I reserved a spot. Don’t reserve through GolfNow as it doesn’t seem to see their system and books but doesn’t seem to work. The owner was there and very apologetic and he and/or 3 guys who were about to start invited me to join them. That was so nice and I thoroughly enjoyed playing Pebble Beach. I’m just upset that GolfNow can’t work with their system appropriately.
BEATS THE HEAT
ALOT OF THE QUESTIONS ABOVE DO NOT APPLY...Its an indoor Golf simulator system. WIth temperatures at 102°. Getting indoors to practice and play is GREAT. Refreshments availabe as well. NOT every system seems to be the same. I Played in BAY #1 today, but played in BAY #2 a week ago. That trackman setup was MORE of a touch screen. ) which I will use from NOW ON. Todays was a point and click with a mouse. 4 BAYS available daily, with GOLF NOW HOT TEE TIMES GOOD AT NOON & 1PM daily. Check website for courses u you can play. Some actual courses _ Pebbel Beach, Torrey, Muirfield, Firestone..USA and around the world and some fictional
Great for practice and overall fun
I have a new baby at home and I can’t always get out to the course and play a full round, but at svn2 one person can easily play 2 18 holes courses in an hour!
It’s great for working on my game or for playing one of the many sick courses you can choose from.
Everyone that works here is very nice and it’s always a good time
Perfect place to practice
Awesome place with friendly staff who are extremely helpful.
If you are someone who is trying to improve their game and only going to the range do yourself a favor and spend an hour or two getting real data. The trackman is the best, helpful but humbling
First time
Getting the data on my practice session gave me a much better understanding of where my golf game needs improvement compared to hours of hitting balls at the range.
If you want to get better I’ll probably see you there!
Incredible Golf Experience
What an incredible golf experience. It was like a Golf Virtual Dreamland. Utilized the practice range services to get dialed in on all my numbers with Trackman. Trackman is the top product available, and all I can say it was close to 100% accurate, as I know my numbers to the finest detail. I am very low single digit, who is also a Golf Nerd The practice program will make you such a better golfer, as you will understand everything from speed, angles, plane, impact point, yardage, etc. It was as good as it gets for the purpose.
I then played a simulated round of golf (18 holes) at a golf course that I play twice a year. The experience was on-point. It was so accurate and realistic, that I scored exactly what I normally score at the course. Shots were like my usual , hence why I picked a course I previously played, wanted to check how accurate the simulator was, and it blew me away with its accuracy. Could not believe that technology has come this far, WOW!
The facility was brilliant, and service was perfect. I am so grateful to have this facility near my home, I will be visiting often between my rounds of golf. 5 Stars!!!
Thank you SVN 2!!!
Great Game!
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff members in an inviting atmosphere.
Will be back for another round of St. Andrews Links Old Course with a Trackman technology.
Great game!
Great concept - indoor facility
Top notch facility with excellent staff support. Highly recommend this indoor facility.