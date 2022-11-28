November 2022: GolfPass Photos of the Month
November is usually when golf takes a back seat for most people.
Football - college and pro - takes center stage for sports fans, and families are in deep with school activities. With the holidays looming, life gets hectic.
But the best photos sent to us by our reviewers this month prove that you'd be wise not to put away the clubs just yet. Even if the skies are turning gray and the daylight fading ever faster, November is still a great time to tee it up. The courses are generally less crowded, green fees are dropping and the weather can still be gorgeous if you time it right.
Photos you've shared from Bermuda, Arizona, California, Florida and other warm-weather destinations have inspired us to keep swinging. How about you? Check out our best photos of the month in this really good gallery.
A golfer tees off at Arcadia Bluffs' beautiful seaside links course. Courtesy of 'cDEZ0ElbBiJYbfZn7kRE'
Fall foliage is in full effect when playing November golf at the scenic Auburn Golf Course in Washington. Courtesy of 'Clifford7195090'
The front nine at Old Edwards Club in Cashiers, N.C. features elevated tee boxes for gorgeous downhill shots onto undulating greens. Courtesy of 'BrandonWebb'
Port Royal Golf Club of Southhampton, Bermuda is the perfect getaway from colder temps and ranked among the world's best public golf courses. Courtesy of 'u637950477'
Golfers often feel like they're no longer in Las Vegas when playing the lush green fairways with towering red rock mountains in the distance of Rhodes Ranch Golf Club. Courtesy of 'Brent4288833'
The Quarry Golf Course was chiseled from stone to create the most dramatic golf course in Texas, opening in 1993. Courtesy of 'bscheema'
Overlooking the Pigeon River Valley, The Jones Masterpiece at Treetops Resort features heavy forests, dramatic drops, and rolling hills. Courtesy of 'u000002723743'
The White Tank Mountains and giant granite boulders complete the desert landscape at Verrado Golf Club's Victory Course. Courtesy of 'Barry2207547'
Sunrise golf is nothing short of beautiful at the Golf Club of Wentzville, an affordable, family-friendly course. Courtesy of 'zM4DA5zcNRIIEyZXFlpE'
Voted the best public golf course in Yolo County, Wildhorse Golf Course in Davis, Calif. is a beautifully manicured Jeff Brauer design. Courtesy of 'linz4ucla'
Maple Moor Golf Course is aptly named for the abundance of maple trees on the course with the property originally part of a family farm. Courtesy of 'synergy91476'
A gator climbs out of a pond on Marina Vallarta Golf Course in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Courtesy of 'u314163403478'
Mellor and Townscliffe Golf Club offers stunning views over 5 counties, dubbed as one of Cheshire's hidden gems of golf. Courtesy of 'jackkay17'
Created by Robert Trent Jones Jr., Desert Dunes Golf Club is a valley golf challenge winding through natural sand dunes and native vegetation. Courtesy of 'Cleopatra1'
A beautiful rainbow casts over Willow Hill Golf Course, a Scottish links-style 9-hole course in Northbrook, Illinois. Courtesy of 'kevinmcgurn'
Palm Royale at La Quinta is a par-3 course with strategically placed lakes and sand traps designed by Ted Robinson. Courtesy of '6502Jan2003'
Riviera Cancun Golf Club is a stunning 18-hole course designed by Jack Nicklaus, with views of natural mangroves, lagoons and the ocean. Courtesy of 'jbleclerc6'
El Conquistador is a true desert golf experience, offering two championship courses to tee off under the warm Arizona sun. Courtesy of 'u314162495378'