10 most popular GolfPass stories of 2025

It feels like this year flew by in the blink of an eye.

That seems to be the sentiment every year. Since launching in 2019, GolfPass has continued to come of age in every way - through hundreds of articles, instructional videos, shows and - new this year - member-exclusive events. If you didn't attend a GolfPass Academy Tour day, you missed out. Don't worry, these free clinics, which include complimentary golf for members, will be back in 2026, potentially coming to a golf course near you. If you haven't joined GolfPass, this is one of just many reasons to become a part of our growing community of golfers. It's shaping up to be a big year with Big Break returning to Golf Channel and GolfPass. Click here to join.

Every December, we like to take stock of our best content. That includes ranking the most popular stories we created this year. These are the 10 articles golfers read and shared the most. We love to see such a mix of topics.

As always, we welcome your feedback. If there is something you think we should cover, let us know. Comment on this article, or any of them (we read them all). Your guidance helps refine our focus on the topics that resonate the most with golfers.

We also hope you'll follow and reach out to us on social media, where we are active on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and TikTok. We are excited to share and interact with golfers there, too.

Our email newsletter, The Tavern, is the best way to keep up with our writing as it's sent to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday. You can click here to sign up for it.