10 most popular GolfPass stories of 2025

Our most-read articles cover a range of topics from equipment and new courses to a controversy over non-playing golfers who want to ride in the cart.
Big Cedar Lodge's Cliffhangers par-3 course was one of the most exciting new golf courses to open in 2025.

It feels like this year flew by in the blink of an eye.

Every December, we like to take stock of our best content. That includes ranking the most popular stories we created this year. These are the 10 articles golfers read and shared the most. We love to see such a mix of topics.

As always, we welcome your feedback. If there is something you think we should cover, let us know. Comment on this article, or any of them (we read them all). Your guidance helps refine our focus on the topics that resonate the most with golfers.

  1. New golf cart designs

    We had no idea golfers were so obsessed with golf cart design. Lesson learned. We'll be at the PGA Show in January seeing what other new inventions might improve your golf life on wheels.

    3 Min Read
    Articles
    Has a long overdue golf cart redesign brought Club Car up to speed with its competition?

    Which of these GolfPass stories did you enjoy most? Let us know in the comments below.

  2. Golf balls for geezers

    Ok, maybe I'm a little rude with that headline. If anything, I'm making fun of myself. I have one of the slowest swing speeds of any golfer younger than 55. If you're like me, you're searching for any small advantage to add a little more distance. What golf ball you use can help.

    Best golf balls for slow swing speeds
    7 Min Read
    Articles
    Best Golf Balls for Slow Swing Speeds in 2025

  3. New drivers coming in 2026

    Every golfer loves a little bit of gossip. This story detailing the slow leak of information every fall regarding next year's new equipment trends gets everybody's juices flowing. Even though we know that new driver won't give us the 10 extra yards we're promised, that doesn't mean we don't want it. We do!

    DP World Tour Championship 2025 - Day Four
    4 Min Read
    Articles
    First look: New and rumored golf clubs coming in 2026

  4. Reviewing Amazon's new budget ball

    Golfers love affordable equipment, especially golf balls. Our review of the new Amazon golf ball generated some buzz, maybe because our colleague's friend shot a 27 with it. True story. You can read more below.

    Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball
    2 Min Read
    Articles
    Reviewing the Amazon Basics Core Soft golf ball: Is the newest value golf ball worth a try?

  5. Best courses to close in 2025

    We're the only golf publication covering the best U.S. courses to close each year. That authority makes this article a staple in our "best of" list every year.

    Calumet CC
    4 Min Read
    Articles
    10 best golf courses to close in 2025

  6. Two popular courses bite the dust

    The news of two popular golf course closings caused traffic to this monthly news and notes column to spike. Golfers are always curious about the latest course closures, so they can express sadness or outrage at their demise.

    River Oaks Golf Plantation
    3 Min Read
    Articles
    Long-tenured 27-hole course in Myrtle Beach set to close permanently while uncertainty falls over a Big 10 college course

  7. Aloha (goodbye) to Hawaii's best PGA Tour event

    When it was announced that The Sentry wasn't going to be held at Kapalua's scenic Plantation Course in January due to water and conditioning issues, we attempted to speculate which course might step in to host. To everyone's disappointment, the PGA Tour pulled the plug on the whole thing. I still stand by our suggestions. Most of them would have been great alternatives.

    Kapalua - Plantation Course - drought
    4 Min Read
    Articles
    Punch Shots: Where the PGA Tour should host The Sentry in January 2026

  8. New courses opening in 2025

    This year saw a bumper crop of new courses opening. That excitement propped up this article, which is a must-read every January.

    big-cedar-lodge-cliffhangers-2025.jpg
    8 Min Read
    Articles
    25 new golf courses expected to open in 2025

  9. Non-golfers in the cart

    I knew this article was controversy gold when I started reporting on the problem. Golfers want the ability to bring non-playing partners to ride along in the cart for free, while course operators and owners want to maximize profits as best they can. The clash of perspectives probably happens every day at public courses around the country. Proper communication might be the only way to find some sort of compromise.

    Non-golfing spouse riding a golf cart
    6 Min Read
    Articles
    Should golf courses charge non-golfing partners to ride in the cart?

  10. Worst tournament collapses

    We all watch professional golfers to see the spectacular shots they hit, but secretly, every fan also loves a train wreck. It makes these supremely talented players look more human. We can all relate.

    GOLF: JUN 22 PGA Travelers Championship
    3 Min Read
    Articles
    Views from the couch: What shocking collapses on the PGA Tour stick out in your mind?

Roundups
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

