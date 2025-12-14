10 most popular GolfPass stories of 2025

It feels like this year flew by in the blink of an eye.
Every December, we like to take stock of our best content. That includes ranking the most popular stories we created this year. These are the 10 articles golfers read and shared the most. We love to see such a mix of topics.
New golf cart designs
We had no idea golfers were so obsessed with golf cart design. Lesson learned. We'll be at the PGA Show in January seeing what other new inventions might improve your golf life on wheels.
Golf balls for geezers
Ok, maybe I'm a little rude with that headline. If anything, I'm making fun of myself. I have one of the slowest swing speeds of any golfer younger than 55. If you're like me, you're searching for any small advantage to add a little more distance. What golf ball you use can help.
New drivers coming in 2026
Every golfer loves a little bit of gossip. This story detailing the slow leak of information every fall regarding next year's new equipment trends gets everybody's juices flowing. Even though we know that new driver won't give us the 10 extra yards we're promised, that doesn't mean we don't want it. We do!
Reviewing Amazon's new budget ball
Golfers love affordable equipment, especially golf balls. Our review of the new Amazon golf ball generated some buzz, maybe because our colleague's friend shot a 27 with it. True story. You can read more below.
Best courses to close in 2025
We're the only golf publication covering the best U.S. courses to close each year. That authority makes this article a staple in our "best of" list every year.
Two popular courses bite the dust
The news of two popular golf course closings caused traffic to this monthly news and notes column to spike. Golfers are always curious about the latest course closures, so they can express sadness or outrage at their demise.
Aloha (goodbye) to Hawaii's best PGA Tour event
When it was announced that The Sentry wasn't going to be held at Kapalua's scenic Plantation Course in January due to water and conditioning issues, we attempted to speculate which course might step in to host. To everyone's disappointment, the PGA Tour pulled the plug on the whole thing. I still stand by our suggestions. Most of them would have been great alternatives.
New courses opening in 2025
This year saw a bumper crop of new courses opening. That excitement propped up this article, which is a must-read every January.
Non-golfers in the cart
I knew this article was controversy gold when I started reporting on the problem. Golfers want the ability to bring non-playing partners to ride along in the cart for free, while course operators and owners want to maximize profits as best they can. The clash of perspectives probably happens every day at public courses around the country. Proper communication might be the only way to find some sort of compromise.
Worst tournament collapses
We all watch professional golfers to see the spectacular shots they hit, but secretly, every fan also loves a train wreck. It makes these supremely talented players look more human. We can all relate.
