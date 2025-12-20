Editors' Choice: The 15 best new golf courses we played in 2025

The booming golf course construction industry kept us busy this year, chasing down new courses to review from coast to coast.

After a slow down in projects over a decade-plus, golf course architects are enjoying golf's revival post-pandemic. They're being hired to renovate worn-down facilities, build something completely new on top of them or design new playgrounds altogether.

While our editorial team didn't see every new course that opened in 2025, we played and photographed probably 80 percent of them in the United States and Canada, a hit percentage as high as any other national golf publication.

Below we rank the new courses that impressed us the most. Here are 2025's best new golf courses we played: