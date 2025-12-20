Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Editors' Choice: The 15 best new golf courses we played in 2025

We reviewed new golf courses that opened coast to coast from Atlantic Canada to Florida and California.
Tim Gavrich
Poppy Ridge - 9th hole
Both the ninth (pictured above) and 18th hole at Poppy Ridge feature water.

The booming golf course construction industry kept us busy this year, chasing down new courses to review from coast to coast.

After a slow down in projects over a decade-plus, golf course architects are enjoying golf's revival post-pandemic. They're being hired to renovate worn-down facilities, build something completely new on top of them or design new playgrounds altogether.

While our editorial team didn't see every new course that opened in 2025, we played and photographed probably 80 percent of them in the United States and Canada, a hit percentage as high as any other national golf publication.

Below we rank the new courses that impressed us the most. Here are 2025's best new golf courses we played:

  1. Kinsale Club - Naples, Fla.

    Kinsale Golf Club, a new Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner design in Naples, Fla., brings old-school sensibilities to the heart of a growing hub for retirees and second-home owners.

    Most new golf courses wow members, guests and media by threatening to overwhelm them with the scale of the topography, and in-your-face features. Kinsale is the cure for all that. There is plenty of drama, but the relatively modest property - fewer than 150 acres - and design approach of Jim Wagner and Gil Hanse lent itself to something altogether more sophisticated than the more bombastic norm. With an aesthetic reminiscent of the Hamptons and bunkering that mostly sits below eye level and creates mystery and doubt, Kinsale instantly jumps to the upper tier or two of courses in all of Florida - a feat made more impressive by the fact that it's on an originally dead-flat site.

    This brand-new golf course is destined to be one of Florida's very best
    Kinsale GC: #13
    Kinsale Golf Club
    Naples, Florida
    Private
    5.0
    1
  2. Great Dunes at Jekyll Island Golf Club - Jekyll Island, Ga.

    Great Dunes - old vs. new
    The old fifth hole (pictured left) is the new fourth hole (pictured on the right) at Great Dunes.

    The competition to finish on top was fierce. The rebirth of Great Dunes, spearheaded by architects Brian Ross and Jeff Stein, expanded the neglected nine-hole Great Dunes course that existed for years into an 18-hole homage to original architect Walter Travis. Their creative use of land from the shuttered Oleander Course tied everything together, taking golfers on a unique journey from the forest to the natural sand dunes and finishing among the wetlands and woods. Now it's up to the Jekyll Island Authority, a state agency that manages the island and the 54-hole Jekyll Island Golf Club, to care for and protect its $20-million new toy. - JSD

    Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes - hole 3 from the air
    The new Great Dunes takes golf next level on Georgia's Jekyll Island
    Jekyll Island GC - Great Dunes: Aerial
    Jekyll Island Golf Club - Great Dunes Course
    Jekyll Island, Georgia
    Resort
    4.0
    2
  3. Big Cedar Lodge (Cliffhangers) - Ridgedale, Mo.

    A bucket-list par-3 golf course? If such a thing is possible, then Johnny Morris and his son J.P. managed to build it at their sprawling, indulgent Big Cedar Lodge domain, now the undisputed tourist-jewel of Missouri's Ozark Mountains. Several one-of-a-kind holes splash by golfers, including a wedge shot from beneath a waterfall and down to the green. This comes after a unique opening "putting hole" followed by a cart ride through crashing rapids and over bumpy limestone. Eye-opening by the standards of most traveling golfers, but all part of the deal at Big Cedar.

    cliffhangers-hole-13-hero.JPG
    Big Cedar Lodge's new Cliffhangers seeks to invent short-form bucket-list golf
    Cliffhangers GC: #15
    Cliffhangers Golf Course
    Hollister, Missouri
    Resort
    5.0
    1
  4. Commons at Sand Valley - Nekoosa, Wisc.

    sand-valley-commons-1.JPG
    The first hole at the Commons, the course's lone par 5, makes a bold opening statement.

    I am on record as not being as big a fan of 12-hole golf courses as some. A dozen-hole loop feels like it sits in an uncanny valley between 9 and 18. But the Commons, Sand Valley's sixth golf course, is threatening to change my mind. The first solo design by architect Jim Craig brings the longtime Coore & Crenshaw associate into his own, showing a willingness to be a little wilder than his famously genteel mentors while still upholding many of the design principles they hold dear, and have exposed many golfers to. The Commons' par-5 first hole is one of my favorite openers anywhere.

    sand-valley-commons-hero.JPG
    First look: Sand Valley's new golf course brings another shorter but satisfying experience to the popular resort

  5. Storm King Golf Club - Cornwall, N.Y.

    storm-king-1-approach.JPG
    The closest thing Storm King Golf Club has to a defined individual hole is the first, which spills downhill from the clubhouse to a rumpled green.

    Choose-your-own-adventure golf is a rare pleasure in the game. Rarer still is a golf facility that mainly exists for a higher purpose than the amusement of its paying customers. Storm King is both of these things at the same time: a place where you can hit practically any shot you can dream up and a home for adaptive, wounded-veteran and first-responder golf meetups as well as an occasional private enclave for donors. The rollicking property, deep and flat-bottomed bunkers and occasionally outrageous greens make it inscrutable and unforgettable.

    storm-king-hero.JPG
    How a stunning, reimagined 130-year-old golf course will make the game more inclusive than ever
    Storm King GC
    Storm King Golf Club
    Cornwall, New York
    Semi-Private
    4.7777777778
    28
  6. McLemore Club (The Keep) - Rising Fawn, Ga.

    McLemore Club - The Keep: #18
    View from the 18th tee at The Keep.

    What would it take for an inland course to rival oceanside ones for scenery? The Keep, a new Rees Jones/Bill Bergin collab at a resort 45 minutes south of Chattanooga, offers an answer: drape it on the east face of Lookout Mountain such that several holes tiptoe right to the rocky edge of a cliff more than 1,000 feet above the valley below. On a clear day you can see for dozens of miles back towards Rome (Georgia). Those views can be a salve for what is a stern test of golf, with broad, rolling fairways and fast, contoured greens that can be tough to putt on a windy day. For golfers worn down by doing battle with The Keep, the Cloudland hotel, which is part of the McLemore resort onsite, is one of the best in the Hilton portfolio.

    mclemore-keep-8-hero.JPG
    Articles
    McLemore Club - The Keep: #10
    McLemore Club - The Keep
    Rising Fawn, Georgia
    Private
    4.0
    2
  7. Poppy Ridge Golf Course - Livermore, Calif.

    Poppy Ridge - 15th hole
    It's a long climb to the 15th green at Poppy Ridge.

    Building a new course over an existing one is always a risky proposition. It's much more expensive than just a traditional renovation and you risk alienating the old-timers who have grown to love what's there. Bay Area Architect Jay Blasi did a masterful job making the 18-hole routing he created a completely new experience, one that's more walkable and playable. The third nine has transitioned into a hybrid, shorter course for beginners and families, which fits the ethos of the Northern California Golf Association that owns the facility. While there are a few locals who miss the old 27-hole routing, I think the majority of golfers love this modern version more. - JSD

    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - hole 6
    New era begins at Poppy Ridge Golf Course in northern California
    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole: #17
    Poppy Ridge Golf Course - 18-Hole
    Livermore, California
    Public
    5.0
    2
  8. The Third at Watersound Club - Panama City Beach, Fla.

    watersound-third-hole-15.JPG
    The green at the par-5 15th hole at The Third sits handsomely into its surroundings.

    Davis Love III had a very successful career as a professional golfer...but could he actually be a better golf course architect than a player? It's not a ridiculous question to pose anymore - he and his Love Golf Design firm, which involves his brother Mark and associate Scot Sherman, have quietly produced excellent work for decades. Their latest 18-hole design, at this impressive Florida Panhandle club, has big shoulders but also a sense of sophistication, with eclectic bunkering, classically-inspired green complexes and strategy-laden par 4s and, especially, par 5s that are fun to try and figure out.

    watersound-third-hole-8.JPG
    Davis Love III's design firm raises the bar for Florida Panhandle golf with The Third at Watersound Club
    The Third GC
    The Third Golf Course
    Panama City Beach, Florida
    Private
    5.0
    1
  9. The Coore & Crenshaw Course at Rodeo Dunes - Roggen, Colo.

    Rodeo Dunes - sand
    The sandy site of Rodeo Dunes is what attracted the Keisers to lease ranch land on Colorado's front range for their newest resort.

    I fully believe the 6,948-yard first course at Rodeo Dunes will rank among the top two courses on this list in 2026. I only got a taste of it earlier this year, playing 12 holes (nos. 1-4 and 12-18) and walking parts of the other six holes still growing in during a "First Look" preview. Honestly, I was blown away by Coore & Crenshaw's use of the dunes. It surpassed my expectations. I expect the full 18 will do the same when it's revealed. - JSD

    Rodeo Dunes - hole 4
    First look at Rodeo Dunes, the new Dream Golf resort taking shape on Colorado's front range
    The Coore & Crenshaw Course, the first of potentially six on site, will open to public play in 2027.

  10. North Course at Windsong Farm - Maple Plain, Minn.

    Windsong Farm - North Course - rectangular bunker
    Many of the bunkers on Windsong Farm's North Course are rectangular in shape, adding to the course's unique presentation.

    Windsong Song was already firmly established as one of Minnesota's finest private clubs, but the addition of the scenic and demanding North Course raises the bar even higher. Set across the street in a rural setting, the new North is 1,000 yards shorter (6,492 yards compared to 7,552) and set within a much smaller footprint (125 acres vs. 220) than its sister South Course. That doesn't matter ... it still packs a punch with so many wetlands and hazards in play. It's a peaceful walk. - JSD

    Windsong Farm - North Course - scenery
    New North Course transforms Minnesota's Windsong Farm into an elite destination private club
    Windsong Farm GC - North
    Windsong Farm Golf Club - North Course
    Maple Plain, Minnesota
    Private
    4.0
    1
  11. Dutch 27 at Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake - Brainerd, Minn.

    The White Course on the Dutch Legacy 27 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake - wetlands
    Look out for the forced carry at the par-3 sixth hole on the White Course of the Dutch Legacy 27 at Cragun's Resort On Gull Lake

    The transition from 36 holes on the original Legacy Courses to 54 new holes by Minnesota legend Tom Lehman has taken years, but the end result was worth it. The signature Lehman 18 has grown in nicely since I first played it in 2022, but I personally find the Dutch 27 completed this year to be more fun. Memorable holes can be found on all three loops - the Red, Blue and White. Under new ownership, Cragun's is upgrading accommodations and investing to move up the pecking order among the Midwest's top golf resorts. - JSD

    Cragun’s Dutch Course - Red - hole 9
    A new chapter begins at Cragun's Resort in northern Minnesota
    1440x350.jpg
    Cragun's Legacy Courses - Dutch 27- Red Nine
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Resort
    4.0
    1
  12. The Ocean Course at Fox Harb'r Resort - Fox Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Fox Harb'r - Ocean Course - hole 8
    The new par-5 8th hole on the Ocean Course at Fox Harb'r follows the coastline.

    This is another project that could have ranked higher if it were completely finished. When I visited in July, only nine holes of the spectacular new Ocean Course was completed. It will be paired with nine holes of the new Vineyard nine, which was still growing in this year, for an 18-hole experience for golfers next year. When both the Ocean Course and Vineyard Course are completed by 2027, Atlantic Canada will boast another impressive new 36-hole playground (in addition to Cabot Cape Breton). - JSD

    Fox Harb'r - Ocean Course - hole 8
    Fox Harb'r set to become Canada's next hot golf destination
    Canadian architects Thomas McBroom and Doug Carrick are leading a three-year transformation, turning 18 holes into the vastly improved and redesigned Ocean and Vineyard courses.

  13. Glynlea Country Club - Port St. Lucie, Fla.

    glynlea-furyk-hero.JPG
    Glynlea Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., is 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk's first official foray into golf course design.

    Jim Furyk has long been regarded as a thoughtful tactician, something of a throwback in golf's new era of power and flash. His first significant sortie into golf course design, Glynlea Country Club, reflects that reputation. Teaming up with longtime architect MIke Beebe, Furyk made more than 50 site visits at Glynlea, giving an unusually high amount of attention to a course within a master-planned community. It paid off in the form of 18 holes that are more on the subtle side visually, but are already engaging members and daily-fee players.

    glynlea-furyk-hero.JPG
    Jim Furyk stakes out his territory in golf course design
    Glynlea CC
    Glynlea Country Club
    Port Saint Lucie, Florida
    Private
    4.5
    2
  14. Mulholland Hills Country Club - Tarzana, Calif.

    Mulholland Hills Country Club - Lanny Wadkins
    World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins, standing on the second tee of the Canyons nine, has led a major redesign and rebranding at Mulholland Hills Country Club near Los Angeles.

    While I only played nine holes of the ongoing redesign of the old 27-hole Braemar Country Club, it was enough to convince me that the impressive work of Lanny Wadkins and architect Kurt Bowman will elevate the status of the newly rebranded Mulholland Hills Country Club, which remains one of Invited's signature private clubs. - JSD

    Mulholland Hills Country Club - Canyons nine - hole 1
    L.A. Story: The transformation of Invited's Braemar Country Club into Mulholland Hills Country Club

  15. The Shoe at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - Williamsburg, Va.

    Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - The Shoe - hole 8
    Steep falloffs into the woods and ponds are hazards on The Shoe at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club.

    We love that short course golf has returned to Williamsburg, a popular family destination where a faster, more affordable golf option makes a ton of sense. The addition of a wildly undulating practice putting green - which is free to use and doubles as a putting course - is something every golf resort should have. - Jason Scott Deegan

    Golden Horseshoe Golf Club - The Shoe - hole 8
    A golf and history lesson in Virginia's Colonial Williamsburg
    The Shoe Course at Golden Horseshoe GC: #1
    The Shoe Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
    Williamsburg, Virginia
    Resort
    4.0
    2
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

