November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Aberdour Golf Club - water
Host to numerous professional and charity events, Aberdour Golf Club is a gorgeous Scottish parkland course. Courtesy of 'greg1285'
The Boulders Golf Club - tee box
The Boulders Golf Club is a private club in Carefree, Ariz., that resort guests can access, featuring 36 holes of scenic desert golf and top-notch maintenance. Courtesy of 'u413317044'
New Mills Golf Club - overcast
Sloping fairways, uneven greens, and uphill winds make New Mills Golf Club a very tricky course. Courtesy of 'i7QfzFuAr3FtdEHsNcFo'
Copper Point Golf Club - bunker
Check out this stunning view from the Point Course of Copper Point Golf Resort, a top 100 course of Canada. Courtesy of 'David168485'
Trump Turnberry Resort - King Robert the Bruce Course - lighthouse
Putt just a short distance from Turnberry Castle, birthplace of King Robert the Bruce, where a lighthouse now stands at Trump Turnberry Resort. Courtesy of 'u000003904345'
PGA West - Pete Dye Dunes Course - water
PGA West is known as the Western Home of Golf in America and the Pete Dye Course is Pete Dye's most player-friendly. Courtesy of 'camer73'
The Arnold Palmer Signature Course At Stonewall Resort - fairway
The Arnold Palmer Signature Course at Stonewall Resort is a favorite in West Virginia. Courtesy of 'u835220769'
Bury Golf Club - sunset
Bury Golf Club is a Manchester gem with no two holes alike or lying in the same direction, providing quite the unique round. Courtesy of 'u314161394895'
Desert Dunes Golf Club - mountains
Enjoy a rare house-free round at Desert Dunes in southern California. Courtesy of 'John3976091'
Maplegate Country Club - golf ball
Check out the moment before holing a putt at Maplegate Country Club. Courtesy of 'shakeyfly'
Bulle Rock Golf Club - cartpath
Bulle Rock Golf Club was named after the first thoroughbred horse brought to America. Courtesy of 'u314163141116'
Castlerock Golf Club - Mussenden Links - sign
Castlerock Golf Club is in the seaside village of Castlerock, the golfing gem of Northern Ireland. Courtesy of 'u5742934'
Chiltern Forest Golf Club - hill
Shadows creep across the hills at Chiltern Forest Golf Club. Courtesy of 'u970107805'
PGA Riviera Maya - water
Play golf in the Mexican Mayan jungle at PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico. Courtesy of 'u668785914'
Shiskine Golf Club - cliff
The coastline cliffs are just one reason why Shiskine Golf Club is one of the most naturally picturesque courses in Ayrshire. Courtesy of 'u3526951'
The Course at Wente Vineyards - flowers
Ditch the ales for vino at The Course at Wente Vineyards, a Bay Area gem. Courtesy of '20putts'
November 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
There's a lot to be thankful for this November.
As Fall comes to a close, we were grateful to see so many of you still playing local courses and hidden gems that gave you an exceptional round and great photo opportunity. Many of your reviews recalled great pace of play, excellent value and surprisingly good conditions for the season. The courses made for many peaceful rounds as the stress and hustle and bustle of the holiday season kicks into high gear.
While you gathered with your families to celebrate Thanksgiving, we hope your golf rounds were a part of the celebration. As winter approaches, maybe you'll start to think about a warm golf getaway, a round away from the snow, or even purchasing a new club as a holiday gift for a loved one and even yourself.
