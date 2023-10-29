October 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Lakota Links Golf Club - golfer
One of our members hits into the Western Colorado canyons of Lakota Links Golf Club. Courtesy of 'ck52545123'
Hawk's Landing Country Club is a gorgeous par-71 course located in central Connecticut. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked'
Rounds are looking spooky with all the fog, dew, and gloom at The St. Anne's Club in Delaware. Courtesy of 'bpegler1'
Springdale is a true mountain golf course in Canton, N.C., home to the infamous Springdale Spasm: a 425-yard par 4. Courtesy of 'Marty7124957'
A group of golfers set up to putt on the scenic greens of Mount Nemo Golf Club, formerly known as Indian Wells. Courtesy of 'Merv4'
England’s oldest nine-hole links course is Alnmouth Village Golf Club, offering views of Alnmouth Bay and Coquet Island. Courtesy of 'GeiBdpKf8fmOspRaqmH0'
Shanty Creek Resort's Cedar River Course truly captures autumn as you play through acres of verdant hills. Courtesy of 'Ritzie89'
Each hole at Drumoig Golf Course offers something unique, such as views across St. Andrews Bay or the course's hotel perched above you. Courtesy of 'QUh2U94fCkunNW34EhbW'
Oatridge Golf Course is a hidden gem, considered the best nine-hole course in Scotland. Courtesy of 'SCf09lzAWkJrvnrODTNf'
Enjoy the colors of fall among 6,521 yards of rolling hills at Cold Springs Country Club is Belchertown, Mass. Courtesy of 'u6771032'
The tree-guarded fairways of Monroe Golf Club are pristine for your fall rounds. Courtesy of 'sam004'
One of the most scenic courses in the northeast, Lochmere Golf & Country Club is a public course in Tilton, N.H. Courtesy of 'pampanin'
The East Wing Course of Cardinal Golf Club is part of the course's original 9 holes, redesigned by Kevin Holmes. Courtesy of 'Merv4'
Putt amongst the views of the Meridan and Avon Mountains at Farmingbury Hills Golf Club. Courtesy of 'AptlyLinked'
High elevations and greens that roll true keep golfers coming back to Grandview Golf Club, one of northern Michigan's best-kept secrets. Courtesy of 'u183373765'
A family of deer join a round at Starr Pass Golf Club, a stay-and-play course in Tucson. Courtesy of 'u1618109562'
Waikele Country Club is a beautiful tropical course in Hawaii that overlooks Pearl Harbor. Courtesy of 'u314162428271'
Bunclody Golf Club is a long hitter's paradise, stretching more than 7,000 yards through the majestic oaks of Wexford, Ireland. Courtesy of 'gbyrne4747'
Whiskey Creek Golf Club is a secluded course in Maryland designed by J. Michael Poellot and Ernie Els. Courtesy of 'Jessica 118'
Aberdour Golf Club is host to various professional events offering panoramic views of Inchcolm Island and Edinburgh. Courtesy of 'kirky777'
Voted the #1 public course in the Denver area, Arrowhead Golf Club was 300 million years in the making! Courtesy of '1derrick'
Auchterarder Golf Club is full of color this season and easily walkable. Courtesy of 'Scottveitch'
Put your game to the test at one of Northern California's hardest courses, Bridges Golf Club. Courtesy of 'Tuckstradamus'
Coyote del Malpais is a public course in New Mexico with unbeatable views of Mount Taylor. Courtesy of 'u000002791622'
One of Ireland's leading parkland courses, St. Margaret's is former host to the Ladies Irish Open, Irish Seniors Open and Irish PGA championships. Courtesy of 'kiko1905'
Experience the colors of the Carolinas at Grandover Resort's West Course, built amid 1,500 acres of oaks, pine and dogwood-covered hills. Courtesy of 'kevinbc'
A few cows stop by for a putt at Painswick Golf Club in England. Courtesy of '9LULXFTsFvYzHHVjGkE7'
Trump National Golf Club's two-mile stretch of oceanfront make for a high-end, picturesque round that also poses a tough challenge. Courtesy of 'BStewart94'
October 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month

Have your fall rounds been a trick, or a treat?
With October coming to an end, GolfPass members are embracing the changing of seasons for rounds full of fog, shades of yellow, orange and red, and cool, crisp air.

While courses in Arizona and California are typically hotspots most of the year, the dead of fall is where the East Coast shines. There's so many reasons golfers tend to appreciate autumn rounds more, and your photos this month certainly reflect that. From Connecticut to Maryland, our members teed it up at courses that gave them a reason to whip out those cameras and boast in reviews about friendly staff, immaculate conditions and great pace of play. But did you spook yourself with a slice? Or did you treat yourself with a birdie?

Hopefully, the best fall days to be out on the course have only just begun! The next couple of months just might continue bringing perfect, stress-free rounds, so don't put your clubs away just yet ...

Keep those photos and reviews coming!

Katie Gallagher
Katie Gallagher is a Content and Publishing DTC Coordinator for GolfPass. She studied film and media production at Florida State University.
Now Reading
October 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
