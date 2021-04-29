April 2021: Reviewer photos of the month

Golfers are starting to get a little more mobile as certain states hand out vaccines and see COVID-19 cases decline.

That means bucket list resort courses are back in play for out of towners. Some of our users took advantage of the chance to travel again. They played at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, Sea Pines on Hilton Head and Trump National in California. These are some of the most scenic and challenging courses in the country.

We look forward to more photos, and reviews, from courses played on your next golf trip. Submit your next course review today!

Check out where some lucky users teed it up in April. Even we are a little jealous ...