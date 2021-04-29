April 2021: Reviewer photos of the month

0 of 19
Atlantis Country Club - flag
A flag waves at the Atlantis Country Club. Courtesy of user 'matthewfine'
1 of 19
Golf Club of Tennessee - views
A scenic moment at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor Brandon Webb
2 of 19
Atlantic Dunes - water
Atlantic Dunes is one of three courses at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island. Courtesy of user 'cjohnbrown'
3 of 19
Bedford Springs - fall leaves
Bedford Springs lights up with colors in the fall. Courtesy of user 'shooterbooth'
4 of 19
Carmel Valley Ranch - views
Carmel Valley Ranch is the only Pete Dye design in northern California. Courtesy of user 'u000005748319'
5 of 19
Avery Ranch - views
Avery Ranch is a semiprivate club in Austin. Courtesy of user '6LhOtnWdccijMwGeGZbA'
6 of 19
Elephant Rocks - views
Elephant Rocks is one of the courses closest to the Grand Canyon. Courtesy of user 'PapaJoe71'
7 of 19
Gatlinburg - views
Gatlinburg Golf Club features quite a few hills. Courtesy of user 'u000005186548'
8 of 19
Hyde Mountain - views
A drop-dead gorgeous view at Hyde Mountain. Courtesy of user 'u952757011'
9 of 19
The Ledges - views
The Ledges is a staple of the St. George golf scene in southern Utah. Courtesy of user 'Eileen57'
10 of 19
Nags Head Golf Links - views
Nags Head Golf Links looks spectacular in the Outer Banks, N.C. Courtesy of user 'u3793907'
11 of 19
Oakcreek Country Club - rocks
It's hard to look down at your ball at Oakcreek Country Club. Courtesy of user 'E6cUkUq83ecm86zgTibu'
12 of 19
Patriot Hills - views
Patriot Hills has been ranked among the top 20 courses in Tennessee by users since 2018. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked'
13 of 19
Links at Stoney Point - swing
The Links at Stoney Point is a favorite in South Carolina. Courtesy of user 'u981557724'
14 of 19
TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course - hole 18
A golfer tackles the dreaded 18th hole on the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Courtesy of user 'ajwilly21'
15 of 19
Trump National LA - views
Trump National Los Angeles rides ocean cliffs in southern California. Courtesy of user 'korealp'
16 of 19
Village Greens - views
Village Greens Golf & Country Club was created from former farmland in South Carolina. Courtesy of user 'u314160900671'
17 of 19
Wilson Golf Course at Griffith Park - views
The Wilson Golf Course is one of two busy munis at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Courtesy of user 'mattferrial'
18 of 19
Wolf Creek - views
Wolf Creek in Mesquite, Nev., is a beautiful course. Courtesy of user 'benecom'
April 2021: Reviewer photos of the month
Our golfers show off their rounds at TPC Sawgrass, Sea Pines, Wolf Creek and other famous places.
Golfers are starting to get a little more mobile as certain states hand out vaccines and see COVID-19 cases decline.
That means bucket list resort courses are back in play for out of towners. Some of our users took advantage of the chance to travel again. They played at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, Sea Pines on Hilton Head and Trump National in California. These are some of the most scenic and challenging courses in the country.
We look forward to more photos, and reviews, from courses played on your next golf trip. Submit your next course review today!
Check out where some lucky users teed it up in April. Even we are a little jealous ...
