A flag waves at the Atlantis Country Club. Courtesy of user 'matthewfine'
A scenic moment at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Courtesy of Local Golf Advisor Brandon Webb
Atlantic Dunes is one of three courses at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island. Courtesy of user 'cjohnbrown'
Bedford Springs lights up with colors in the fall. Courtesy of user 'shooterbooth'
Carmel Valley Ranch is the only Pete Dye design in northern California. Courtesy of user 'u000005748319'
Avery Ranch is a semiprivate club in Austin. Courtesy of user '6LhOtnWdccijMwGeGZbA'
Elephant Rocks is one of the courses closest to the Grand Canyon. Courtesy of user 'PapaJoe71'
Gatlinburg Golf Club features quite a few hills. Courtesy of user 'u000005186548'
A drop-dead gorgeous view at Hyde Mountain. Courtesy of user 'u952757011'
The Ledges is a staple of the St. George golf scene in southern Utah. Courtesy of user 'Eileen57'
Nags Head Golf Links looks spectacular in the Outer Banks, N.C. Courtesy of user 'u3793907'
It's hard to look down at your ball at Oakcreek Country Club. Courtesy of user 'E6cUkUq83ecm86zgTibu'
Patriot Hills has been ranked among the top 20 courses in Tennessee by users since 2018. Courtesy of user 'AptlyLinked'
The Links at Stoney Point is a favorite in South Carolina. Courtesy of user 'u981557724'
A golfer tackles the dreaded 18th hole on the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Courtesy of user 'ajwilly21'
Trump National Los Angeles rides ocean cliffs in southern California. Courtesy of user 'korealp'
Village Greens Golf & Country Club was created from former farmland in South Carolina. Courtesy of user 'u314160900671'
The Wilson Golf Course is one of two busy munis at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Courtesy of user 'mattferrial'
Wolf Creek in Mesquite, Nev., is a beautiful course. Courtesy of user 'benecom'

April 2021: Reviewer photos of the month

Our golfers show off their rounds at TPC Sawgrass, Sea Pines, Wolf Creek and other famous places.
By GolfPass Staff
April 29, 2021

Golfers are starting to get a little more mobile as certain states hand out vaccines and see COVID-19 cases decline.

That means bucket list resort courses are back in play for out of towners. Some of our users took advantage of the chance to travel again. They played at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, Sea Pines on Hilton Head and Trump National in California. These are some of the most scenic and challenging courses in the country.

We look forward to more photos, and reviews, from courses played on your next golf trip. Submit your next course review today!

Check out where some lucky users teed it up in April. Even we are a little jealous ...

