January 2021 Photos of the month

Miami Biltmore - hotel
The historic Biltmore Golf Course Miami sits in the shadow of an equally historic hotel in Coral Gables. Courtesy of user 'stefanuhl'
Apple Mountain - views
Apple Mountain is a scenic course in California's Sierra foothills. Courtesy of user 'jflow13'
Black Gold - views
Black Gold shines in the southern California sun. Courtesy of user 'jossc75'
Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles - views
A panoramic ocean view from the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles. Courtesy of user 'u314161142785'
Ocean Resorts Golf Club - trees
Just a man, his golf ball and a gallery of trees at Ocean Resorts Golf Club in Maryland. Courtesy of user 'gc922303155'
Golf Club at Dove Mountain
The Golf Club at Dove Mountain used to host the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Courtesy of user 'Aaronts'
Grande Vista - views
Grande Vista is a fun nine-hole, par-32 Ron Garl design run by Marriott Golf in Orlando. Courtesy of user 'u9619163'
Kilmarlic Club - views
The Kilmarlic Club is one of the highlights of golf in Outer Banks, N.C. Courtesy of user 'inwien'
PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course - views
The PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course has a new name under a new owner. Courtesy of user 'rrojko'
Las Sendas - views
Las Sendas Golf Club is one of the popular plays outside Phoenix in Arizona's Valley of the Sun. Courtesy of user 'Wiilkie123'
Lookout Mountain - clouds
Lookout Mountain lives up to its name in Arizona. Courtesy of user 'Chiefs22'
Pala Mesa Golf Club - views
Pala Mesa Golf Club is an underrated gem in southern California that also offers accommodations. Courtesy of user 'Nicklitchfield'
Sand Hollow Golf Resort - views
Golf doesn't get more magical than at the Sand Hollow Golf Resort in St. George, Utah. Courtesy of Michigan Advisor 'noahjurik'
Smyrna Golf Club - ball in tree
An unfortunate golfer finds his ball up a tree at the Smyrna Golf Club in Tennessee. Courtesy of user 'u206706511'
Spring Valley Golf Club - views
Spring Valley Golf Club in Milipitas is one of the California Bay Area's many public courses to consider. Courtesy of user 'Suzanne6530602'
Golf Club at Terra Lago - North Course - views
The North Course at the Golf Club at Terra Lago is ready for prime time in California's Coachella Valley. Courtesy of user 'Aceum'
TPC Harding Park - trees
The TPC Harding Park looks better than ever following the 2020 PGA Championship. Courtesy of user 'u000005114707'
TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - empty stadium
The calm before the crowds on no. 16 of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, host of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Courtesy of user 'ySu400UWY8xRQ0HafLyW'
Yocha Dehe - first tee views
The elevated first tee introduces Yoche Dehe Golf Club, which ranked No. 1 in the 2021 Golfers' Choice rankings by Golf Advisor users. Courtesy of user 'Archerdavid10'
BahiaBeach.jpeg
Bahia Beach is one of Puerto Rico's premier plays. Courtesy of user 'Cigala'
January 2021 Photos of the month
Photos and reviews are flooding in from the Sunbelt, Arizona, Hawaii, Mexico and California.
The start of 2021 is looking a lot like 2020 ... at least from the pandemic golf perspective.
We're still receiving a lot of reviews, many with great photos. While the dark days of winter are upon the Midwest and East Coast, the Sun Belt, Arizona, California and Mexico are rocking sunshine for the lucky golfers in those locales.
Are you snowed in up north? Maybe these images from Phoenix-Scottsdale to Miami and California will serve as inspiration to plan a golf trip for next winter. Keep sending us those reviews!
Nearby
7 Min Read
The Biltmore Miami, Trump National Doral Miami and The Breakers Palm Beach are a powerful trio in South Florida
3 Min Read
The real estate in south Florida between Palm Beach and Miami is called the "Gold Coast." Of course, it could also be called the "Golf Coast" for all the superlative courses that it harbors. For those golfers searching for a 24-karat, stay-and-play golf resort, the Gold Coast can certainly provide that mettle. Five stay-and-play venues -- diverse courses, from Trump National Doral Miami to Shula's Hotel & Golf Club -- in particular shine on this coast all year around
3 Min Read
It's no secret that golf in Miami can be expensive. But there is affordable golf, very affordable, if you know where to look. One place to start would be with Miami's municipals, of which there are four 18-hole courses and a couple of pretty good short courses. The jewel of the lot is Crandon Park at Key Biscayne, just a few minutes from downtown Miami. Here is a look at the Miami munis.
