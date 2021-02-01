January 2021 Photos of the month

Biltmore - hotel
The historic Biltmore Golf Course Miami sits in the shadow of an equally historic hotel in Coral Gables. Courtesy of user 'stefanuhl'
Apple Mountain is a scenic course in California's Sierra foothills. Courtesy of user 'jflow13'
Black Gold shines in the southern California sun. Courtesy of user 'jossc75'
A panoramic ocean view from the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles. Courtesy of user 'u314161142785'
Just a man, his golf ball and a gallery of trees at Ocean Resorts Golf Club in Maryland. Courtesy of user 'gc922303155'
The Golf Club at Dove Mountain used to host the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Courtesy of user 'Aaronts'
Grande Vista is a fun nine-hole, par-32 Ron Garl design run by Marriott Golf in Orlando. Courtesy of user 'u9619163'
The Kilmarlic Club is one of the highlights of golf in Outer Banks, N.C. Courtesy of user 'inwien'
The PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course has a new name under a new owner. Courtesy of user 'rrojko'
Las Sendas Golf Club is one of the popular plays outside Phoenix in Arizona's Valley of the Sun. Courtesy of user 'Wiilkie123'
Lookout Mountain lives up to its name in Arizona. Courtesy of user 'Chiefs22'
Pala Mesa Golf Club is an underrated gem in southern California that also offers accommodations. Courtesy of user 'Nicklitchfield'
Golf doesn't get more magical than at the Sand Hollow Golf Resort in St. George, Utah. Courtesy of Michigan Advisor 'noahjurik'
An unfortunate golfer finds his ball up a tree at the Smyrna Golf Club in Tennessee. Courtesy of user 'u206706511'
Spring Valley Golf Club in Milipitas is one of the California Bay Area's many public courses to consider. Courtesy of user 'Suzanne6530602'
The North Course at the Golf Club at Terra Lago is ready for prime time in California's Coachella Valley. Courtesy of user 'Aceum'
The TPC Harding Park looks better than ever following the 2020 PGA Championship. Courtesy of user 'u000005114707'
The calm before the crowds on no. 16 of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, host of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Courtesy of user 'ySu400UWY8xRQ0HafLyW'
The elevated first tee introduces Yoche Dehe Golf Club, which ranked No. 1 in the 2021 Golfers' Choice rankings by Golf Advisor users. Courtesy of user 'Archerdavid10'
Bahia Beach is one of Puerto Rico's premier plays. Courtesy of user 'Cigala'

January 2021 Photos of the month

Photos and reviews are flooding in from the Sunbelt, Arizona, Hawaii, Mexico and California.
By Golf Advisor Staff
February 1, 2021

The start of 2021 is looking a lot like 2020 ... at least from the pandemic golf perspective.

We're still receiving a lot of reviews, many with great photos. While the dark days of winter are upon the Midwest and East Coast, the Sun Belt, Arizona, California and Mexico are rocking sunshine for the lucky golfers in those locales.

Are you snowed in up north? Maybe these images from Phoenix-Scottsdale to Miami and California will serve as inspiration to plan a golf trip for next winter. Keep sending us those reviews!

The Biltmore - Jim McLean
Big shakeup in the Miami golf school scene as Jim McLean, Rick Smith find new resorts
Two of South Florida's most famous golf resorts, Miami Biltmore and Trump National Doral Miami have shuffled their golf schools.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami - hole 18
The Biltmore Miami, Trump National Doral Miami and The Breakers Palm Beach are a powerful trio in South Florida
South Florida, particularly Miami, has fared well during a wet and wild hurricane season this fall, including a punch from Hurricane Irma this fall. Its golf courses and resorts are open for business for snow birds this winter.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Senator Course at Don Shula's Hotel & Golf Club - no. 15
Golf and pro football: The AFC East
Fall, of course, is for football. But if your team is playing the early game on Sunday -- schedule a morning round and watch the game. Here's a look at the AFC East and where Golf Advisor readers recommend you play.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
True Spec Golf loft lie check
Club Champion vs. True Spec Golf: two top custom clubfitting companies
Custom clubfitting is gaining in popularity, and numerous companies are vying for golfer's equipment dollars. Club Champion and True Spec Golf are two of the best in the business right now.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Trump National Doral Miami
Top 5 golf resorts on Florida's Gold Coast
The real estate in south Florida between Palm Beach and Miami is called the "Gold Coast." Of course, it could also be called the "Golf Coast" for all the superlative courses that it harbors. For those golfers searching for a 24-karat, stay-and-play golf resort, the Gold Coast can certainly provide that mettle. Five stay-and-play venues -- diverse courses, from Trump National Doral Miami to Shula's Hotel & Golf Club -- in particular shine on this coast all year around
By Leigh MacKay
Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne - 11th
Looking for affordable golf in south Florida? Check out Miami's municipal courses
It's no secret that golf in Miami can be expensive. But there is affordable golf, very affordable, if you know where to look. One place to start would be with Miami's municipals, of which there are four 18-hole courses and a couple of pretty good short courses. The jewel of the lot is Crandon Park at Key Biscayne, just a few minutes from downtown Miami. Here is a look at the Miami munis.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
