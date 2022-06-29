June 2022: GolfPass photos of the month

Summer's here.

Don't let it pass you by. Get out and play - and snap photos and send us reviews - as often as you can. We love summer golf because courses in the Midwest and East Coast are in full bloom. The grass is green, the greens are rolling fast and the trees are full of green leaves. It's heaven.

We often get photos from courses that have never been on our radar before but are now. The best examples from this photo gallery are Lodestone in Maryland and Pine Hills in Wisconsin. They're gorgeous.

Keep those photos and reviews coming!