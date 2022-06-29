June 2022: GolfPass photos of the month

0 of 23
EagleVail - scenery
The summertime views don't get any better than EagleVail in Avon, Colo. Courtesy of 'u000001067254'
Kelly Plantation - young golfers
A pair of young golfers pose at Kelly Plantation. Courtesy of user 'iNGPuKLTkLX34Q13prSy'
La Cantera Golf Resort & Spa - Resort Course - views
La Cantera Golf Resort & Spa's Resort Course overlooks a roller coast. That's not something you see on a golf course every day. Courtesy of user 'u314161259674'
Lodestone Country Club - views
A rock shelf decorates and intimidates at the Lodestone Country Club in Maryland. Courtesy of user 'u550058699'
Oak Quarry - pond views
Oak Quarry is a SoCal favorite for its unique terrain and scenery. Courtesy of user 'u000002233157'
Pine Hills Country Club - views
Pine Hills Country Club is one of Wisconsin's oldest and most distinguished clubs. Courtesy of user 'dahlryan', Chicago/Milwaukee Advisor
Sedona Golf Resort - views
The Sedona Golf Resort is one of the most photographed courses in America. Courtesy of user 'JonDoucet'
Shawneeki Golf Club - views
Shawneeki Golf Club was designed by underrated Canadian architect Ian Andrew in Ontario. Courtesy of user 'u314162186964'
Bay View Golf Club - views
Bay View is a hilly adventure in Milpitas halfway between San Jose and San Francisco. Courtesy of user 'u000003581455'
Sunridge Golf Club - views
Elevated tee boxes bring out amazing panoramic views at Sunridge Golf Club in Carson City. Courtesy of user 'u314162707622'
Tall Pines Players Club - views
Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pa., is short at 5,279 yards but well liked by players. Courtesy of user 'Ed5448675'
Wildcat Golf Club - Highlands Course - turtle
Don't play at a turtle's pace on the Highlands Course at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Courtesy of user 'u489593257'
Arizona Biltmore - Adobe Course - views
Arizona Biltmore's Adobe Course is a classic parkland in the desert. Courtesy of 'ekek0214'
Berkshire Valley - views
Berkshire Valley is a quality muni in New Jersey. Courtesy of 'Shooter7879'
Dublin Ranch - views
Dublin Ranch features views of the hills surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area. Courtesy of 'leftfader'
Lapeer Country Club - American flag
An American flag flies over Lapeer Country Club in Michigan. Courtesy of 'Fresch'
Mount Woodson - views
Mount Woodson is one of San Diego's best area values. Courtesy of 'Golfzeus14'
Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge - 19th hole swing
Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge ends with a bang on the bonus 19th hole. Courtesy of 'GAfQRMlzOfe0cHp4WnpS'
Puerto Penasco - views
Puerto Penasco is a Jack Nicklaus gem in Mexico. Courtesy of 'u194231244'
Pukalani Country Club - views
Pukalani Country Club is a semiprivate club on Maui that delivers good value. Courtesy of 'Hrabal2005'
Waikoloa Village - views
Waikoloa Village Golf Club isn't on the coast like many Kona courses of Hawaii island, but that makes it more affordable. Courtesy of 'bradstanley7'
Kington Golf Club - views
Kington Golf Club offers amazing views of the English countryside. Courtesy of 'u121868349'
Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa - turtle
A turtle plays through at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa. Courtesy of a GolfPass reviewer
June 2022: GolfPass photos of the month
Summer's in full swing for GolfPass golfers who send us good photos in their reviews.
Summer's here.
Don't let it pass you by. Get out and play - and snap photos and send us reviews - as often as you can. We love summer golf because courses in the Midwest and East Coast are in full bloom. The grass is green, the greens are rolling fast and the trees are full of green leaves. It's heaven.
We often get photos from courses that have never been on our radar before but are now. The best examples from this photo gallery are Lodestone in Maryland and Pine Hills in Wisconsin. They're gorgeous.
