The par-3 13th hole of The Grove tumbles downhill. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A traditional fire pit lights up the night at The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The bar off the lobby is a popular gathering spot inside The Grove. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Some suites at The Grove outside London offer complimentary mini bar as well as space to unwind. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The third hole at The Grove outside London requires an approach shot over water. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Ponds and artwork decorate the grounds of The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
This golf patio serves customers of The Stables restaurant at The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
It's worth wander the grounds of The Grove to see what you find. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
This patio sits off the lobby of The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The pro shop at The Grove is small but still stocked with good gear. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The putting green of The Grove is outside The Stables restaurant. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Stables serves fresh cuisine at The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Beware the narrow stream guarding the par-3 fourth hole at The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
These decorative tees sit next to the real tee boxes on the par-3 16th hole at The Grove. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A walled garden houses the swimming pool, a large activities lawn and Jemima’s Kitchen Garden
at The Grove outside London. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A sign tells how Tiger Woods tore up The Grove by making eagle three times on the ninth hole (the 18th during the tournament) while winning the 2006 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Grove: London's luxurious golf playground

Manicured grounds as gorgeous as the golf course make The Grove one beautiful place to stay and play.

HERTFORDSHIRE, England - Tiger's tracks are still easy to trace at The Grove.

In typical fashion, Woods blitzed the field at the 2006 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, winning by eight shots over Adam Scott and Ian Poulter.

Golfers walking to the locker room at The Grove are treated to several Tiger photos, including Woods posing with the trophy. On the course, a sign near the ninth tee marvels at how Woods eagled the hole (it was the 18th hole of the tournament) three straight days. Three different plaques in the fairway mark the bombs he hit off the tee, setting up the approach shots to reach the green in two. It was the only WGC ever held in the United Kingdom.

The Grove is no stranger to hosting royalty and legendary athletes. This dazzling 300-acre estate is now London's premier golf resort. When I visited in October, the Buffalo Bills were staying and practicing at The Grove prior to their 25-20 loss to Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In a bygone era, Queen Victoria is said to have visited The Grove’s mansion, which dates to the 18th century, to savor the country air. 

The Kyle Phillips-designed golf course winds through the estate, climbing up and down the serene landscape, never feeling penal but always engaging. Golfers will encounter water hazards guarding the par-4 third and 210-yard fourth, the first of four dynamite par 3s. A wall of three cross bunkers thwarts meek attempts toward the elevated eighth green. After a week of walking London's famous heathland courses, it was nice to have the comforts of American-style golf - a plush cart with GPS and speakers.

Beyond the golf, guests can relax at the spa or experience any number of outdoor pursuits - tennis, horseback riding, axe throwing, archery, woodland hawking, laser clay pigeon shooting or simply biking and hiking the estate's trails.

The grounds surrounding The Grove's 189 rooms and suites are a virtual art gallery of sculptures, flowing fountains and a walled garden, home to a pool and lawn to entertain the children and Jemima’s Kitchen Garden, which feeds the fresh dishes served at the Glass House and Stables Restaurant. My breakfast and dinner at The Stables couldn't have been more satisfying. Sipping on The Bunkers, a whiskey cocktail named after the air-raid shelters next to the garden, made the fillet taste that much better. At night after dinner, stop by the fire pit off the main lobby to stare at the crackling flames or the stars.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
