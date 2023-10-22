The Grove: London's luxurious golf playground

HERTFORDSHIRE, England - Tiger's tracks are still easy to trace at The Grove.

In typical fashion, Woods blitzed the field at the 2006 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, winning by eight shots over Adam Scott and Ian Poulter.

Golfers walking to the locker room at The Grove are treated to several Tiger photos, including Woods posing with the trophy. On the course, a sign near the ninth tee marvels at how Woods eagled the hole (it was the 18th hole of the tournament) three straight days. Three different plaques in the fairway mark the bombs he hit off the tee, setting up the approach shots to reach the green in two. It was the only WGC ever held in the United Kingdom.

The Grove is no stranger to hosting royalty and legendary athletes. This dazzling 300-acre estate is now London's premier golf resort. When I visited in October, the Buffalo Bills were staying and practicing at The Grove prior to their 25-20 loss to Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In a bygone era, Queen Victoria is said to have visited The Grove’s mansion, which dates to the 18th century, to savor the country air.

The Kyle Phillips-designed golf course winds through the estate, climbing up and down the serene landscape, never feeling penal but always engaging. Golfers will encounter water hazards guarding the par-4 third and 210-yard fourth, the first of four dynamite par 3s. A wall of three cross bunkers thwarts meek attempts toward the elevated eighth green. After a week of walking London's famous heathland courses, it was nice to have the comforts of American-style golf - a plush cart with GPS and speakers.

Beyond the golf, guests can relax at the spa or experience any number of outdoor pursuits - tennis, horseback riding, axe throwing, archery, woodland hawking, laser clay pigeon shooting or simply biking and hiking the estate's trails.

The grounds surrounding The Grove's 189 rooms and suites are a virtual art gallery of sculptures, flowing fountains and a walled garden, home to a pool and lawn to entertain the children and Jemima’s Kitchen Garden, which feeds the fresh dishes served at the Glass House and Stables Restaurant. My breakfast and dinner at The Stables couldn't have been more satisfying. Sipping on The Bunkers, a whiskey cocktail named after the air-raid shelters next to the garden, made the fillet taste that much better. At night after dinner, stop by the fire pit off the main lobby to stare at the crackling flames or the stars.

