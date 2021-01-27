GALLERY: Southern Hills Country Club, host of the 2022 PGA Championship

Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Southern Hills Country Club is widely regarded as the Sooner State's top golf course and is a major championship venue, having hosted the 2001 U.S. Open (won by Retief Goosen) and the 2007 PGA Championship (won by Tiger Woods). It was recently named the 2022 PGA Championship host following the PGA of America's vacating of Trump Bedminster. The club had been scheduled to host the 2030 edition of the event but jumped at the chance to move up eight years in the rotation.

2022 PGA Championship moves to Tulsa's Southern Hills

Originally designed by Perry Maxwell and opened in 1936 during the Great Depression, Southern Hills underwent an extensive $11-million renovation and restoration by architect Gil Hanse. The work, which was completed in 2019, included overhauls to the course's irrigation and bunkering, plus meticulous restorations of the green complexes. The course, widely considered Maxwell's finest work, shines anew and will turn heads next May.

The 2022 PGA Championship will be the fifth held at Southern Hills, which hosted the 1958 and 1977 U.S. Opens in addition to 2001. It will also host the 2021 Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship May 27-30, giving the world a preview of what it will have in store for the world's best a year later.