A sunrise aerial view of the clubhouse and signature 9th and 18th greens at Southern Hills Country Club on May 6, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
A sunrise aerial view of the clubhouse, clocktower and practice greens at Southern Hills Country Club. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
An aerial view of the 6th green and the seventh fairway at Southern Hills Country Club. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
A view of the 1st fairway and the Tulsa skyline from the tee box at Southern Hills Country Club on May 6, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Shane Bevel/Shane Bevel Photogra
An aerial view of the seventh green at Southern Hills Country Club. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
An aerial view of the seventh fairway at Southern Hills Country Club on May 6, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
An aerial view of the 2nd and 7th hole at Southern Hills Country Club on May 6, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
An aerial view of the clubhouse and tennis facilities at Southern Hills Country Club on May 6, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
A detailed view of a pin and flag at Southern Hills Country Club on November 3, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
A view of the history hall at Southern Hills Country Club on May 6, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma showing photos and memorabilia from previous championships and events at Southern Hills Country Club, which is hosting the 2021 Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship and 2022 PGA Championship. Shane Bevel/Shane Bevel/Shane Bevel Photogra
A sunset view of the 1st fairway and the Tulsa skyline from the tee box at Southern Hills Country Club on November 3, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
An pair of golfers approach the 13th and 16th greens at Southern Hills Country Club on November 3, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/Getty Images

GALLERY: Southern Hills Country Club, host of the 2022 PGA Championship

The Perry Maxwell design's 11th-hour fill-in for Trump Bedminster moves it onto a prime spot on the golf calendar eight years ahead of schedule.
By Brandon Tucker
January 27, 2021

Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Southern Hills Country Club is widely regarded as the Sooner State's top golf course and is a major championship venue, having hosted the 2001 U.S. Open (won by Retief Goosen) and the 2007 PGA Championship (won by Tiger Woods). It was recently named the 2022 PGA Championship host following the PGA of America's vacating of Trump Bedminster. The club had been scheduled to host the 2030 edition of the event but jumped at the chance to move up eight years in the rotation.

2022 PGA Championship moves to Tulsa's Southern Hills

Originally designed by Perry Maxwell and opened in 1936 during the Great Depression, Southern Hills underwent an extensive $11-million renovation and restoration by architect Gil Hanse. The work, which was completed in 2019, included overhauls to the course's irrigation and bunkering, plus meticulous restorations of the green complexes. The course, widely considered Maxwell's finest work, shines anew and will turn heads next May.

The 2022 PGA Championship will be the fifth held at Southern Hills, which hosted the 1958 and 1977 U.S. Opens in addition to 2001. It will also host the 2021 Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship May 27-30, giving the world a preview of what it will have in store for the world's best a year later.
Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for Golf Advisor. Prior to the launch of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram @btuck34.
