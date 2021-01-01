Brandon Tucker is Sr. Managing Editor for GolfPass and was the founding editor for Golf Advisor, which he helped launch in 2014. He began his career in golf media in 2003 as an intern with the TravelGolf network and was hired by the company as a staff writer and multimedia coordinator in 2006. When Golf Channel acquired the TravelGolf network in 2010, Tucker was soon appointed to the editor of courses & travel for GolfChannel.com. As a kid, Tucker spent his summer on the municipal courses of Ann Arbor Michigan and was a co-captain of the state finalist high school golf team. He currently resides in and enjoys the munis in Austin, Texas. He's played some great golf courses around the world, but northern Michigan is still his favorite golf spot. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTucker, on Instagram at btuck34 and read his reviews on Golf Advisor.