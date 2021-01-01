Brandon Tucker

Sr. Managing Editor

Brandon Tucker is Sr. Managing Editor for GolfPass and was the founding editor for Golf Advisor, which he helped launch in 2014. He began his career in golf media in 2003 as an intern with the TravelGolf network and was hired by the company as a staff writer and multimedia coordinator in 2006. When Golf Channel acquired the TravelGolf network in 2010, Tucker was soon appointed to the editor of courses & travel for GolfChannel.com. As a kid, Tucker spent his summer on the municipal courses of Ann Arbor Michigan and was a co-captain of the state finalist high school golf team. He currently resides in and enjoys the munis in Austin, Texas. He's played some great golf courses around the world, but northern Michigan is still his favorite golf spot. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTucker, on Instagram at btuck34 and read his reviews on Golf Advisor.

How golfers can track their shots like the pros
How golfers can track their shots like the pros
Tech review: Is Apple Watch a fit for golfers?
Garmin Approach s62
Garmin golf watch review: New Approach s62 is a golfer-first wearable with a whole lot more
Arccos Caddie Link - woman hero tight.jpg
Arccos Golf review: Shot tracking made easy and illuminating
Shot Scope V3 Watch
Phone-free game tracking: The new Shot Scope V3
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Architect Steve Smyers on new Pfau IU design
Golf Central: Update on states' golf and events restrictions
Golf Central: Update on states' golf and events restrictions
Golf Central Update: Notable restrictions for playing golf abroad
Golf Central Update: Notable restrictions for playing golf abroad
Malaska on using a mobile launch monitor at the range
Malaska on using a mobile launch monitor at the range
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes' on COVID-19 impact and preparedness in Phoenix-Scottsdale
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes' on COVID-19 impact and preparedness in Phoenix-Scottsdale
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. golf industry
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. golf industry
Indian Wells Golf Resort assists first responders, reopens in Coachella Valley
Indian Wells Golf Resort assists first responders, reopens in Coachella Valley
Golfers' Choice best values
Golfers' Choice best values
New courses to watch in 2020
New courses to watch in 2020
Golfers' Choice: Best Short Courses
Golfers' Choice: Best Short Courses
The 8th hole at Pebble Beach
The 8th hole at Pebble Beach
Pebble Beach tee shot - No. 6
Course review: 2019 U.S. Open host Pebble Beach Golf Links
Sentimental rounds at Pebble Beach
Sentimental rounds at Pebble Beach
Erin Hills goes 'touchless' for summer 2020 season
Erin Hills goes 'touchless' for summer 2020 season
Colorado Trip Dispatch Part I: The Broadmoor
Colorado Trip Dispatch Part I: The Broadmoor
Broadmoor West Course
Photos: The West Course at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs
East Course at The Broadmoor
In Photos: The East Course at The Broadmoor Resort
Old Course - Omni Bedford Springs Resort - hole 4
The most historic golf resorts in North America
2018 Best of Golf Advisor: Picking the new favorite places play
2018 Best of Golf Advisor: Picking the new favorite places play
Grand Cypress Resort - East Course - no. 5
Best of 2018: Top 50 golf courses in the U.S.
Brandon Tucker Golf Advisor Cape Breton Island Cabot Cliffs
A Trio of spectacular courses on Canada's Cape Breton Island
Trip Dispatch to Casa De Campo, Dominican Republic
Trip Dispatch to Casa De Campo, Dominican Republic
7:54

Teeth of the Dog - no. 17
Thinking about a Dominican Republic golf trip? 10 things you should know
Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog G.C. - 5th
10 reasons to visit Casa de Campo
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
Golf Advisor: Trip Dispatch to Dominican Republic's Corales, Punta Espada
Punta Espada Golf Club - hole 12
Photo gallery: The ocean's the star at picturesque Punta Espada G.C. in the Dominican Republic
Golf Advisor: Best PGA Tour event for buddies trips
Golf Advisor: Best PGA Tour event for buddies trips
Golf Advisor: Tucker's best value destinations
Golf Advisor: Tucker's best value destinations
Payne's Valley - 2nd and 3rd holes
First look at Payne's Valley, the first U.S. public golf design by Tiger Woods
Set to fully open by the end of 2020, we played the 13-hole preview loop at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.
By Brandon Tucker
Mission Hills Golf Complex - General Views
Meet my virtual caddie
It's 2020 and data-driven golf apps are here to assist with every shot you take in a round of golf. The relationship can get weird.
By Brandon Tucker
Leslie Park
There's no golf trip like going home
2020 can be a scary place. Maybe the antidote is something familiar.
By Brandon Tucker
How golfers can track their shots like the pros
5 best shot-tracking apps for golf game analytics and improvement
Tracking advanced analytics and Strokes Gained data for your own rounds has never been easier. Here's how you can do it.
By Brandon Tucker
Hills golf course at Boyne Highlands - hole 13
10 great value golf destinations
Brandon Tucker shares his ten best value golf destinations, where you can find great golf on a budget, from Myrtle Beach to San Diego.
By Brandon Tucker
IMG_9911.JPG
Tech review: Is Apple Watch a fit for golfers?
The best wearable golf apps promise to enhance your experience, but distraction is a constant shadow in your game.
By Brandon Tucker
Chicago Area Golf Courses Re-Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Golf in 2020 told in 10 stories
A time capsule for an unprecedented year in the golf world.
By Golf Advisor Staff
2020-treasure-coast-am.jpeg
In spite of COVID, competitive golf hit its stride in 2020
Golf's resurgence can be seen in the success of grassroots competitive events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
U.S. Open - Final Round
5 biggest golf fashion statements in 2020
What golfers wear from head (hoodies) to toe (black socks) made headlines this year.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Boyne Highlands - fall and winter seasons
The 25 best U.S. golf and ski resorts
Play golf and ski at these unique mountain resorts to enjoy the best of summer and winter recreation.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Jean Van de Velde of France
Where to watch golf films and TV series on major streaming services
Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu each have titles for golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Casa de Campo - Teeth of the Dog G.C. - 5th
8 great winter golf packages
While you're hunkered down this holiday season, start dreaming and planning for an epic 2021 getaway.
By Golf Advisor Staff
gator-trace-7-green-cgt.jpg
The joy of discovery is a precious and Cool Golf Thing
Compelling golf is just around the corner.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cutters' Ridge GC at Manistee National Golf & Resort
Want to name two golf courses and win $10,000? Now's your chance.
Golf course news and notes: December, 2020.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sandestin Golf Resort - family golf
Our guide to finding America's best family-friendly golf resorts
Whatever your family wants to do outside of golf, there's a resort to match.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ko'olau Golf Club - hole 15
The 10 best golf courses to close in 2020
It was a boom year for golf in America but not all courses made it.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Ballyneal GolfPass
Golf Advisor teams up with GolfPass
We've combined courses & travel and equipment news with expert instruction and original shows.
By Brandon Tucker
mobetta-golf.jpg
This new professional golf concept is a Cool Golf Thing
You don't need to be a pro to go pro.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sunset putting
The 10 best ways to fix poor putting
Let's explore how to change your luck on the greens.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Santa Lucia Preserve
The year club life roared back
Young families in particular sought a safe haven in club memberships in 2020, creating a new dilemma for private golf clubs: Can they find more space on their tee sheets?
By Brandon Tucker
Sheep Ranch: #1, #17
Checking in on 2020's brand-new and renovated golf courses
Some courses are right on schedule; others have been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim
Sand Valley's Mammoth Dunes
Should golfers combine Sand Valley, Erin Hills and Destination Kohler into one trip?
'Ask Golf Advisor' shares the best routes to check off your Wisconsin golf bucket list.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Exciting changes coming to Golf Advisor
Get ready for all of our best golf content in one place.
By Brandon Tucker
Champions Golf Club - Cypress Creek
Where the players play: Spotlight on Houston's Champions Golf Club, host of the U.S. Women's Open
The club, founded by Jackie Burke Jr. and Jimmy Demaret, stakes claim among the state's most reputable for players.
By Brandon Tucker
sandridge-11-green-puttview.jpg
This green-contour heat map is a Cool Golf Thing
Them's the breaks.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
How to buy and sell used golf equipment on Facebook Marketplace
Don't get stiffed on payment like me. Here's what I learned after listing 10 items.
By Brandon Tucker
IMG_5273.JPG
My favorite golf products from 2020
Looking for golf gift ideas this holiday season? Here are some of items of mine that are currently in heavy rotation.
By Brandon Tucker
The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club - aerial views
Secrets From the World of Golf Travel: December 2020
We share the details of new courses, a new resort, new boutique hotel and more from the world of golf travel.
By Golf Odyssey
Poppy Hills Golf Course - Youth on Course
Youth On Course, GolfNow team up to grow the game
GolfNow will provide technology and fundraising support for the non-profit organization.
By Jason Scott Deegan
golf-club-fitting-tm-lead.jpg
Why there has never been a better time to customize your golf clubs
Avid golfers who purchase blindly could waste hundreds or thousands of dollars on ill-fitting golf clubs.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2020 Holiday golfer's gift guide
From swing aids to a bespoke accessory for animal lovers, you can shower your favorite golfer with new gear this year.
By Golf Advisor Staff
