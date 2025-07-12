La Quinta Resort & Club

This course is a ripoff. We arrived to be told it was cart path only. The fairways are overgrown, and are not cut back. The rough is way too long and you cannot find your balls. The sand bunkers have little or no sand and the tee boxes are shaggy. Marshalls did drive around however they never stopped as they were probably tired of all the complaints. To make matters worse after our 5-1/2 hour round we were told we could not take our clubs up to the bag drop. This course should be closed until they can get it in proper shape. To be charging $200+ to play this is just plain greed.