La Quinta Resort & Club

4134.jpg
49-499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta, California 92253, US
(760) 564-4111
About La Quinta Resort & Club

The La Quinta Resort & Club is a sprawling oasis in the desert. Guests can choose from villas, suites and casitas, all conveniently located near the dozens of secluded pools on property. Golfers have access to nearby golf courses at PGA WEST, including Dunes, the Mountain course, the Stadium course, the Jack Nicklaus Tournament course and the Greg Norman course. Spa, tennis, yoga, fitness ... it's all just a fingertip away.

Facts

Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★★
Acres1400
Year Opened1926
Number of Units500+

Amenities

RestaurantsFine, Casual
Room TypesSuite
TennisYes
Fitness CenterYes
Practice FacilityYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Banquet SpaceYes
SpaYes

Services

Kids ProgramYes
Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes

Rules

Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

Golf courses at La Quinta Resort & Club

Images from La Quinta Resort & Club

La Quinta Mountain: #15
#15 on La Quinta's Mountain is laying along the base of the mountains - stay tight to the base and go for this par 5 in two. The green stays snug up against the base and will not be in full view.
La Quinta Resort Mountain: #6
A view of hole #6 at La Quinta Resort Mountain Course La Quinta Resort
La Quinta Mountain: #16
La Quinta Mountain: Green No. 16
La Quinta Resort Dunes
A view of a hole protected by bunkers at La Quinta Resort Dunes Course La Quinta Resort
La Quinta Resort Dunes
A view of a green at La Quinta Resort Dunes Course La Quinta Resort
La Quinta Resort Dunes: #6
A view of hole #6 at La Quinta Resort Dunes Course
PGA West Stadium Course: #17
PGA West Stadium Course #17: Welcome to “Alcatraz.” Home to Lee Trevino’s “Hole in One” – one of the most famous shots in golf history – which gave him the “Skins Game” victory over Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Raymond Floyd. The Stadium Course at PGA West
PGA West Stadium
The showcase eighteen of the Desert Classic, a season-opener for many tour players, is PGA West's Stadium Course PGA West Stadium Course
PGA West Stadium: #17
A view of the 17 green surrounded by water at PGA West Stadium Course PGA West Stadium Course
The Stadium Course at PGA West: #16
View of the 16th hole at The Stadium Course at PGA West The Stadium Course at PGA West
The Stadium Course at PGA West: #10
View of the 10th hole at The Stadium Course at PGA West The Stadium Course at PGA West
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament
A view of a green with water coming into play at PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course. PGA West
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament: #8
A view of the 8th green at PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament: #9
A view of hole #9 at PGA West Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
PGA West Greg Norman Course: #17
A view from tee #17 at PGA West Greg Norman Course PGA West Greg Norman Course
PGA West Greg Norman Course
A view of a hole at PGA West Greg Norman Course PGA West Greg Norman Course
PGA West Greg Norman Course
A view of a fairway at PGA West Greg Norman Course PGA West Greg Norman Course
PGA West Greg Norman Course: #11
A view of the 11th hole at PGA West Greg Norman Course
PGA West Arnold Palmer
A view from PGA West Arnold Palmer PGA West
PGA West - Arnold Palmer #3
PGA West - Arnold Palmer: Aerial view from #3
PGA West Arnold Palmer: #9
A view of the 9th hole at PGA West Arnold Palmer Course
PGA West Arnold Palmer: #13
A view of green #13 at PGA West Arnold Palmer Course
PGA West Tom Weiskopf
A view of a tee at PGA West Tom Weiskopf PGA West
PGA West Tom Weiskopf
A view over the water from PGA West Tom Weiskopf PGA West
PGA West Tom Weiskopf: #1
A view of the 1st hole at PGA West Tom Weiskopf Course
PGA West Tom Weiskopf: #12
A view of the 12th green at PGA West Tom Weiskopf Course
PGA West Jack Nicklaus
A view of a hole protected by sand traps at PGA West Jack Nicklaus Private PGA West
PGA West, Nicklaus Private Course
PGA West, Nicklaus Private Course (Thomas Hartmann/Eclipse Sportswire)
PGA West Jack Nicklaus: #3
A view of the 3rd hole at PGA West Jack Nicklaus Course
PGA West Jack Nicklaus: #18
A view of green #18 at PGA West Jack Nicklaus Course

Reviews

4.4
6917 Reviews (6917)

Reviewer Photos

PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
u314161427333
Played On
Reviews 8
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing

Worth the money

Great course with views that are hard to come by. Staff is great and the overall experience is worth the money.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Response from on 12/08/2025:
We’re thrilled you had such a great experience! Thanks for the support — we’ll be here ready to welcome you back for another great round.
PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course
Default User Avatar
gallardo1433
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great Course

Great Range, Very Good Fairways, Rough Very Challenging, Great Greens.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Poor
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
Default User Avatar
u282031050
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

PGA West/ Nick Tournament

Lived the course ! No staff around at 5pm to assist with club cleaning or assisting with getting the clubs up to the drop off area! Not what you would expect from this caliber of Golf establishment!

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
rdking27
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course
Default User Avatar
rdking27
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
Spendie37
Played On
Reviews 16
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Bad conditions

I have played this course several time in the past and it was great, this round was horrible conditions second cut was ankle deep we spent a lot of time looking for balls but did find more than I lost.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course
Default User Avatar
u000004366729
Played On
Reviews 109
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Good
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
The Stadium Course at PGA WEST
Default User Avatar
cesarbaldenegro
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course
Default User Avatar
wrs3rd
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
u531206268
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
3.0
Previously Played

US Open Rough

The rough was ridiculous. If your ball wondered off the fairway it was almost impossible to find unless you had the whole foursome hunting for it. Not good for pace of play either. CUT THE ROUGH DOWN!!!!!!!!

Conditions Fair
Value Fair
Layout Fair
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Good
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
u1655291
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Save Your Money - Play Anywhere Else

To charge over $200 with the course in its current condition is criminal. They claim the rain doesn’t allow them to cut the rough/fairway, but we played plenty of other courses in Indio/Palm Springs this weekend that were in immaculate condition for half the cost. Views are spectacular, but not worth it when you’re essentially hitting from the rough when you’re in the fairway, the rough is a forest, and the greens are rolling at a 6!? Do better PGA…

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Average
Response from on 12/01/2025:
Thanks for taking the time to leave a review. We’re sorry to hear your experience wasn’t what it should have been. Your feedback is important, and we’re working to make things better.
The Stadium Course at PGA WEST
Default User Avatar
u000001545303
Played On
Reviews 9
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Look no further when in Palm Springs

This course is phenomenal

A must when in the area

Challenging yet rewarding

Beautiful views and course was in impeccable shape

My only minor complaint is pace of play but that’s more patrons than have no clue how to behave. Also if your drive goes 155. No need to wait on a par 5 that group ahead leaves the green on a par 5 to hit your second shot. 2 minutes delay per hole ads half hour of wasted time per round

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
The Stadium Course at PGA WEST
Default User Avatar
Golfgwd
Played On
Reviews 7
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Spectacular

Have played The Stadium Course the past three years and love it. They just came out of over seeding so the green were just a bit slow but still great. Love this place

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
Spyguy7
Played On
Reviews 56
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
1.0
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played

Truly Disappointing

This course is a ripoff. We arrived to be told it was cart path only. The fairways are overgrown, and are not cut back. The rough is way too long and you cannot find your balls. The sand bunkers have little or no sand and the tee boxes are shaggy. Marshalls did drive around however they never stopped as they were probably tired of all the complaints. To make matters worse after our 5-1/2 hour round we were told we could not take our clubs up to the bag drop. This course should be closed until they can get it in proper shape. To be charging $200+ to play this is just plain greed.

Conditions Fair
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Average
Response from on 11/24/2025:
Sorry to hear about your experience. We’re looking into what went wrong and will be addressing it with our team. Thank you for helping us grow through your feedback.
PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
Default User Avatar
phibri1
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

Awful Experience

Took 4 hours to play 11 holes, the rangers did nothing because they booked a PRIVATE TOURNAMENT in front of paying customers didn’t tell us until we said something, clowns! Then they allowed them to do whatever they wanted. We paid for 18 holes and got to play 11 of them because of poor course management! I called to talk pro because of the egregiousness of the pace of play and never call back, real top notch course they are running, I call it pathetic and inexcusable!

Conditions Good
Value Poor
Layout Good
Friendliness Poor
Pace Poor
Amenities Good
Response from on 11/24/2025:
Sorry to hear about your experience. We’re looking into what went wrong and will be addressing it with our team. Thank you for helping us grow through your feedback.
PGA WEST Pete Dye Mountain Course
Default User Avatar
outdooradguy
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
1.0
First Time Playing

do not play here until the overseed process is complete.

I’m sure under normal conditions this course is terrific but in its current state it’s unplayable. The rough is U.S. Open thick and the fairways haven’t been mowed in several days.

The pro shop staff was courteous and refunded our Green fees after we saw the conditions on the first hole. That’s the right move and I’m grateful for that.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Friendliness Good
Response from on 11/24/2025:
Thanks for taking the time to leave a review. We’re sorry to hear your experience wasn’t what it should have been. Your feedback is important, and we’re working to make things better.
The Stadium Course at PGA WEST
Default User Avatar
Cremdog18
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Great day except for Cart Path only

Great conditions, don't really see why it is Cart Path Only, the fairways are perfect. Greens are rolling good.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
The Stadium Course at PGA WEST
Default User Avatar
wangsiyong
Played On
Reviews 4
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played

Nice course

I want to say if you want to play a nice course, pga west is your must choice

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
Default User Avatar
Dylangunder
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course

Course was great and condition was great for the time of the year. Pace was ok, but there was 4 groups on the 8th hole and there was no marshal. If pace of play was good course would have been 5 stars.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
PGA WEST Pete Dye Dunes Course
Default User Avatar
mrmom73
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
4.0
First Time Playing

Not for high handicaps! Greens were more difficult than other Pete Dye greens I’ve played. Too many false fronts sides backs you name it🤪 CONDITIONS NOT BEST DUE TO NEW OVER SEED. Beware first time visitors at this time of year. Course layout great less super tricked up greens. Putting fine holding edge green approach shoots…forget it!

Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Average
