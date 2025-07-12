La Quinta Resort & Club
About La Quinta Resort & ClubThe La Quinta Resort & Club is a sprawling oasis in the desert. Guests can choose from villas, suites and casitas, all conveniently located near the dozens of secluded pools on property. Golfers have access to nearby golf courses at PGA WEST, including Dunes, the Mountain course, the Stadium course, the Jack Nicklaus Tournament course and the Greg Norman course. Spa, tennis, yoga, fitness ... it's all just a fingertip away.
Golf courses at La Quinta Resort & Club
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaSemi-Private/Resort4.19900512981295
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaSemi-Private/Resort4.18462792591965
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.4985678111161
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.58727486411118
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaPublic/Resort4.51232807251374
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaPrivate
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaPrivate
-
La Quinta, CaliforniaPrivate
Reviews
Reviewer Photos
Worth the money
Great course with views that are hard to come by. Staff is great and the overall experience is worth the money.
Great Course
Great Range, Very Good Fairways, Rough Very Challenging, Great Greens.
PGA West/ Nick Tournament
Lived the course ! No staff around at 5pm to assist with club cleaning or assisting with getting the clubs up to the drop off area! Not what you would expect from this caliber of Golf establishment!
Bad conditions
I have played this course several time in the past and it was great, this round was horrible conditions second cut was ankle deep we spent a lot of time looking for balls but did find more than I lost.
US Open Rough
The rough was ridiculous. If your ball wondered off the fairway it was almost impossible to find unless you had the whole foursome hunting for it. Not good for pace of play either. CUT THE ROUGH DOWN!!!!!!!!
Save Your Money - Play Anywhere Else
To charge over $200 with the course in its current condition is criminal. They claim the rain doesn’t allow them to cut the rough/fairway, but we played plenty of other courses in Indio/Palm Springs this weekend that were in immaculate condition for half the cost. Views are spectacular, but not worth it when you’re essentially hitting from the rough when you’re in the fairway, the rough is a forest, and the greens are rolling at a 6!? Do better PGA…
Look no further when in Palm Springs
This course is phenomenal
A must when in the area
Challenging yet rewarding
Beautiful views and course was in impeccable shape
My only minor complaint is pace of play but that’s more patrons than have no clue how to behave. Also if your drive goes 155. No need to wait on a par 5 that group ahead leaves the green on a par 5 to hit your second shot. 2 minutes delay per hole ads half hour of wasted time per round
Spectacular
Have played The Stadium Course the past three years and love it. They just came out of over seeding so the green were just a bit slow but still great. Love this place
Truly Disappointing
This course is a ripoff. We arrived to be told it was cart path only. The fairways are overgrown, and are not cut back. The rough is way too long and you cannot find your balls. The sand bunkers have little or no sand and the tee boxes are shaggy. Marshalls did drive around however they never stopped as they were probably tired of all the complaints. To make matters worse after our 5-1/2 hour round we were told we could not take our clubs up to the bag drop. This course should be closed until they can get it in proper shape. To be charging $200+ to play this is just plain greed.
Awful Experience
Took 4 hours to play 11 holes, the rangers did nothing because they booked a PRIVATE TOURNAMENT in front of paying customers didn’t tell us until we said something, clowns! Then they allowed them to do whatever they wanted. We paid for 18 holes and got to play 11 of them because of poor course management! I called to talk pro because of the egregiousness of the pace of play and never call back, real top notch course they are running, I call it pathetic and inexcusable!
do not play here until the overseed process is complete.
I’m sure under normal conditions this course is terrific but in its current state it’s unplayable. The rough is U.S. Open thick and the fairways haven’t been mowed in several days.
The pro shop staff was courteous and refunded our Green fees after we saw the conditions on the first hole. That’s the right move and I’m grateful for that.
Great day except for Cart Path only
Great conditions, don't really see why it is Cart Path Only, the fairways are perfect. Greens are rolling good.
Nice course
I want to say if you want to play a nice course, pga west is your must choice
PGA WEST Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course
Course was great and condition was great for the time of the year. Pace was ok, but there was 4 groups on the 8th hole and there was no marshal. If pace of play was good course would have been 5 stars.
Not for high handicaps! Greens were more difficult than other Pete Dye greens I’ve played. Too many false fronts sides backs you name it🤪 CONDITIONS NOT BEST DUE TO NEW OVER SEED. Beware first time visitors at this time of year. Course layout great less super tricked up greens. Putting fine holding edge green approach shoots…forget it!