Collage of GolfPass Video Content
Collage of GolfPass Video Content

Start watching with 2 months free

Discover exclusive golf shows, original series, and more — get your first 2 months free with GolfPass Video Monthly.
GET OFFER

Take your game to the next level with a GolfPass Video membership

Specific, structured instruction for every skill level from beginners to low handicappers taught by Tour pros and their actual coaches.
interstitial-icons-learn.svg
Access to Expert Instruction
Play better golf with video lessons from today's top Tour pros and coaches including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Michelle Wie West, Nathalie Sheehan, and more.
watch.svg
Ad-Free Content
Stream GOLF Channel favorites, like Big Break, and more, completely ad-free.
interstitial-icons-rewards.svg
Earn and Redeem GolfPass Points
Earn Points on GolfNow and TeeOff bookings and redeem them to save on Hot Deals and TeeOff DEAL Times. Access GolfPass Points now on your GolfPass member dashboard.
GET OFFER

What's New

4f1c2fc5141b4c7991ee9778007a5956
10:13
Jesse Rouse
Big Break: Meet the Players
064ea7d2dd664a59a880cab798a42cb2
9:13
Ryder Epson
Big Break: Meet the Players
f1d4134243eb4ca391294f70e9f9ee1e
3:00
Michael Thorbjornsen
Winning Swing
165019f67162419dac151b4cc1e906e2
9:04
Mike Sweeney
Big Break: Meet the Players
15aabe4267d84ab291aee9eb1fd153e6
19:27
Chipping Fundamentals
The Next Shot
82780ccbf77d40668b80f9d58fd7195d
2:54
Ryan Fox
Winning Swing
e12bf9283da74f74bf9fa5d1d24abbb8
18:57
Wedge Matrix
The Next Shot
5baaa7bd9a944221b0635113b7b52e11
20:46
Iron Play Foundations
The Next Shot
7ae37771996841d1aec28b9b0792c2e6
26:08
Scotland: Episode 1
Golf's Greatest Holes
a968b78aec4641968d0540c681fa70c9
23:22
Fairway Woods & Hybrids
The Next Shot
55a49df133b44055875bc5b9d47aed25
24:50
Driver Reset
The Next Shot
1800c7759f1240c0bf27ba9ae7b8eac6
43:25
Part 2: Rapids
Cobbs Creek Rising: Headwaters to Horizons
38e90121206d42fdba30c260cf9dc966
15:15
Valeria Ochoa
Big Break: Where Are They Now?
4054d2888e854b31a7c90d3ce055d1ec
25:47
Contact & Compression
The Next Shot
5a8aef301bd34a3d8991a8313260bc64
15:35
Christian Heavens
Big Break: Where Are They Now?
1e3c03de5b1e4ae489a5babd90d07997
23:05
Swing Path Simplified
The Next Shot
e1cd5461b0f64fc5b679e86a42b309f3
27:34
Clubface Control 101
The Next Shot
9202fa7b14184859afc7da46d0244e52
49:43
Mark vs. Julien
Big Break Rematch
80a2ea397b0a46febd1bf531a86a139c
25:42
The Reset
The Next Shot
e5e5156a9eca43d0a963f4738e413759
15:39
Emergency Fixes
bacba8b731c64fa780c1ee7482825293
0:38
Season 7 Preview
Ask Rory
ba0ec09288f9471295fed1c456be1618
20:21
Rhythm and Timing
5b7747cf33df4e27aa5acd81f23fec51
3:00
Aaron Rai Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
a7fe8c792d6448ab9debbb82a3d86a12
23:14
It’s All in Your Head
f90035cb934341b4944256abdeb3abe8
46:07
2026 Ace Shootout

GolfPass Originals

VDPV-8160 POSTER 1134x1608.jpg
cobbs-creek-poster.jpg
TNS_2026_POSTER_1134x1608 02.jpg
glam-golf-1134x1608.png
CWIG_2025_Poster_1134x1608.png
golfers-guide-pros-v-ams-1134x1608.jpg
golf-vs-swimming-1134x1608.jpg
the-swing-gym-season-3-1134x1608.jpg
range-remedies-1134x1608.jpg
drive-with-the-green-full-season-poster1134x1608.jpg
boston-common-emmy-poster-1134x1608.jpg
breaking-series-poster.jpg
tee-to-dream-play-yellow-poster.jpg
golfers-guide-bunker-play_1134x1608.jpg
golfers-guide-ultimate-distance-1134x1608.jpg
golf-fitness-over-50-plus-1134x1608_poster.jpg
rory-x-dude-perfect-poster.webp
golfers-guide-playing-in-the-wind-1134x1608.jpg
rory-x-operation36-v21134x1608.jpg
big-break-watn-1134x1608.jpg
efedac6b18d5419d879f2d4240889bd8
golfers-guide-2-min-drills-poster.jpg
golfs-top-instructors-jim-mclean-1134x1608_poster.jpg
golfers-guide-POSTER-1134x1608.jpg
perfect-fit-1134x1608.jpg
276fdce3aa9944c9ad4e09aebbabfa16
389fba39d5014ee8b187590c6929d693
breaking-your-slice-1134x1608_poster_logo.jpg
better-off-with-hally-leadbetter-1134x1608-poster-logo.png
15948300a458474a9a4df615ec1526be
04a1aef8fc644a20a2f50d8d56913e55
0274b57117174888b55a20d6895b040b
e6d15a880ef14446a53dfb4cf05dbce5
83b891d56b0545199aca0f0615da7239
8e3774c9be054f8890ff8167a7cd8750
e9c24d73b9cc42bc8c7ab92214c7841c
e578c918b5c54f4eaaaf3c4cdae2d425
fb3e57d29cce4b3f8fe2631648741ef8
cc422cdcfa3743ac8d0b42f6e289b7de
a49f3047ac6d49928346261f7bf3520c
9472b880431f466685523626f15fa500
babe0037a9c84fba886d5d16689e6623
golf-fitness-for-everyone-with-whoop-1134x1608_poster.jpg
ba15d0c880534a4d95141d7e9a3a6baa
d44f2e7c5f9044cebab8421b8436168b
342abb6847b546579c28d7c6d987239a
1142bc26f92a400d8f8c3960320af873
2bc0f01be72e46e588cec77d655f4960
7b4fbfd227a549d8add0c94f8f651100
6fef33ddb76c4f628a153647ee6538f6
ac55101fad1c40038933be87dc04b5b7
4b85de8b4aaf4ebfbd20d4490fac74d0
f972867c2c6a45b6afc09b88208e158d
lwacg-morgan-pressel-poster-with-logo.png
57d24a53b7d64196b8a23c7ccedee1c2
ed775d8574fb4d7aa7d6ac8e52ae8564
dbddc15726454cc895c53d8eef3cd17e
649fc4f0f8e54b5293f0b5daf3ec9cbe
29642ee6ef4f488e92b26aefff2d2be7
9d81ef64143d47e6a3cd7e0476663a98
9c33d24d83e54a44ab0c62e261bf2d40
cc3eb1e888aa4cb3aa94993d25a90380
52eaf43c2db242a4bcbf3940ccd42ec9
0485056aa5224d259b66221e2681e873
9e7284207a534bf084b054f456692423

Daily Video Tips

See All
8767439d235e4f4cb3acdb94c56355c9
1:51
Keep the Putter Loft Steady
Daily Video Tips
195f85c574464fb7bebbe59e32f0e726
2:48
Fix Your Footwork
Daily Video Tips
91e9c65c5c384886b6bbd3df68c01501
2:27
Slow Arms, Faster Clubhead
Daily Video Tips
c6c11d98eb7e45a489641ef6a4d42061
3:01
See the Straight Line
Daily Video Tips
eb5c21d3d5ed404b92c530a5e4d8a7c8
2:37
Basic Bump-and-Run Technique
Daily Video Tips
2adef9d37c974571b3daa8499183db7b
2:32
Stick-to-Stick Putting Drill
Daily Video Tips
386460ced1c840debb29fee09a4dce0e
2:23
How to Fix a Steep Swing
Daily Video Tips
56f3d956d0574233a757c46c14e5d174
2:37
9 O’clock to Finish Drill
Daily Video Tips
33b4450777e14d4fb67e05dc9dc9f057
1:38
3-Step Putting Stroke
Daily Video Tips
b4d0a24d84b64bb98d9f0f7feeeba60c
3:01
Load Into the Trail Foot
Daily Video Tips
33766832be974504a750d608b35b0ec2
2:34
Take Control of Your Driver
Daily Video Tips
2bd0edd9eb70437faeb5ad8013ba5394
1:46
Fix the Chipping Yips
Daily Video Tips
e496332b52d749e3bf8e2b040b26b7c5
3:48
Towel Iron Contact Drill
Daily Video Tips
0d230a65e19642f0a897c00c199ca651
2:06
Make More Chips
Daily Video Tips
5e54644b7c0c4bb3ad7d6e0273234cda
2:22
The Driver Downswing Feel
Daily Video Tips
68d343c9759140a084fae3624d5296b9
2:41
Build a Better Putting Station
Daily Video Tips
8a77885d84bc48dd8dbc2d75a8e48057
2:44
The Low Basic Chip
Daily Video Tips
b2e4ebfd4dff4faab6c24efc9fcc3d5a
2:41
Perfect Putting Grip Pressure
Daily Video Tips
335cc7d02271487e9e5cf0093e0e82aa
2:47
Two Musts for More Distance
Daily Video Tips
aeb7ef74d23f4a928054afc4eebac793
2:44
Eye Dominance Setup Tip
Daily Video Tips
Next Page

Popular on GolfPass

See All
494b2d4f91a844978d336c49c211a4fa
2:52
Akshay Bhatia Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
8a5f192c108d4a8eb591925aa890163b
3:00
Gary Woodland Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
9e82431eadde4252bec6d6bf5370849b
44:39
Episode 3 – Picture Perfect
Big Break
eb990d0744c64b4eb7d6075ca2b08c22
3:00
Chris Gotterup Swing Breakdown: Driver
Winning Swing
be4d3d0692c143719a9cce76b6b53e07
44:47
Episode 10 – Down to the Wire – Part 1
Big Break
dca8b5bb7d5a4d759cdd5a272148b24d
2:58
Chris Gotterup Swing Breakdown: DTL Driver
Winning Swing
556f9e45ca99497496661481e117dc1b
3:00
Justin Rose Swing Breakdown
Winning Swing
e089491397e245f7a61bae2d6d579f2c
44:38
Episode 8 – All for One, One Against All
Big Break
060a01b14ba745658178478aa69fd280
10:34
Consistency – Swing Path
The Swing Gym
3579116d653f426984cf0864f2c789d6
44:38
Episode 2 – Going, Going . . . Gone
Big Break
6d960acca9094ebb8d4671b204d88658
44:38
Episode 1 – Cast of Characters
Big Break
e121ca5a35fe459f8741c66b59780ff6
3:00
Scottie Scheffler Swing Breakdown: Key to his Consistency
Winning Swing
b7d40ce452d8460d8ebe07185b334fe6
3:00
J.J. Spaun Swing Breakdown: Irons
Winning Swing
2462a0306f5c436e824ed1d19d022d10
5:48
Use the Trail Knee Correctly
Golfer's Guide: Pros vs. Ams
69f89080189740989934e2e867f705b9
44:38
Episode 5 – Wicked Game
Big Break
Next Page

See why our members love GolfPass!


Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Still Watching?

Keep Watching

I'm having so much fun using the app and I'd recommend it to anybody!
Jaime, GolfPass Member

GolfPass Video Monthly – Two Months Free
This "one (1) month free of GolfPass Video Monthly" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout or Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for any category of current GolfPass members. At the end of the "Offer", your GolfPass+ Monthly Membership will automatically renew on a monthly basis and you will be charged the then applicable monthly rate (currently $4.99), plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the "Offer". Offer valid for a limited time only. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.

Save videos to...

playlist_add

Create new playlist

0/150

Share

 
Copy

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me