GolfPass Video Monthly – Two Months Free

This "one (1) month free of GolfPass Video Monthly" offer (the "Offer") is valid for new GolfPass+ subscribers only. A valid GOLF account with credit card on file must be used at the time of checkout or Offer will not be applied to guest checkout. Offer not valid for any category of current GolfPass members. At the end of the "Offer", your GolfPass+ Monthly Membership will automatically renew on a monthly basis and you will be charged the then applicable monthly rate (currently $4.99), plus any applicable taxes. To avoid being charged, automatic renewal must be turned off on your account page before the end of the "Offer". Offer valid for a limited time only. The Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value. Adjustments to prior purchases will not be permitted. GolfPass reserves the right to withdraw or modify this offer at any time, in its sole discretion, and without notice. Additional terms and conditions apply. See GolfPass Terms of Use for details.