2022 PGA Show: Weird and wonderful products and pitches

The Show is a long way from its pre-pandemic height, but there was still plenty to see.
Tim Gavrich
The 2022 PGA Show marked the in-person return of the golf industry's premier trade show.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The thousands of golf-industry wonks who attended the 2020 edition of the PGA Merchandise Show had little idea that it would be the last big one for a while. That event predated the onset of the COVID pandemic by just over a month.

The 2021 edition was effectively canceled - a few online meetings were held - but 2022 saw a return of sorts. Not to normalcy, certainly, but a gesture in that direction.

There's no way around it: Demo Day, the annual pre-Show show held on Tuesday at Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge, was dismal. Just 40 exhibitors turned up, with no big equipment companies among them in any formal capacity. It didn't help that temperatures were in the low 50s, with on-and-off rain all day. Speaking selfishly, I've never had a more efficient Demo Day experience, and there were a few items of note.

2022 PGA Show: Scenes from Demo Day
1-demo-day-stix.JPG
In the absence of most major OEMs, smaller upstarts received extra attention at Demo Day. One of them: Stix, a company geared towards beginners and casual golfers that sells full 14-club sets, bag included, for $1,000. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
2-demo-day-urquhart-1.JPG
Keeping with the inclusiveness theme, Urquhart's adjustable club can be tuned as low as 5 degrees (for putting) or as high as 64 degrees. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
3-demo-day-urquhart-2.JPG
Urquhart also makes a clip that golfers can use to carry their club. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
4-demo-day-makefield-putters.JPG
Pennsylvania-based Makefield debuted at 2022 PGA Show Demo Day, promoting a system of interchangeable weights inside the heads of its putters. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
5-demo-day-makefield-putters-green.JPG
This putting green would normally be ringed with vendors during Demo Day, but in 2022, Makefield was its sole occupant. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
7-demo-day-empty-chipping-green.JPG
This chipping green, normally the domain of OEMs showing off their latest wedges, was empty. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
8-demo-day-tm-stealth.JPG
Even though it didn't have an official presence, TaylorMade provided some of its new Stealth drivers to Pro Choice, the distributor of Graphite Design shafts. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
9-demo-day-gavrich-george.JPG
It was an unexpected treat to run into golf course architect Lester George (right; author left), who was giving a presentation on golf course practice facility design at Demo Day. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

After a tame Tuesday, I was concerned that the Show proper would be a bust. The last full week in January is my favorite of the year for reasons beyond the commercial. Sure, it's fun to look at all the products and services being pitched to the industry, but the real attraction is the people: old acquaintances renewed and new connections made amid days of nonstop golf talk.

No sooner had I stepped off the shuttle bus from my hotel than I received a big reassurance in the person of Ken Doyle, the longtime head pro - now head instructor and pro emeritus - from Hop Meadow Country Club, the Connecticut course where I learned the game. Ever since my first Show in 2012, I had run into Mr. Doyle at some point during the week, pausing to chat with him and catch up a bit. His being the first familiar face I recognized this year energized me for Wednesday and Thursday.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Waugh reflects on return of PGA Show in 2022

3 golf product themes from the 2022 PGA Show

Physical wellness - percussion massagers and more

2022-pga-show-theragun.JPG
Therabody's top-of-the-line Theragun models tout 16-millimeter penetration into muscles, simulating the effects of deep-tissue massage when desired. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
2022-pga-show-hyperice.JPG
Hyperice is aggressively pursuing PGA Tour players to serve as spokesmen for its products. Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy are some of the names on board. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
2022-pga-show-jawku.JPG
Jawku's aggressive pricing makes it a lower-cost alternative to the more established percussion massage brands. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Golfers are athletes, and as fitness continues to be a focus of elite players, its implications on the game continue to filter down to the rest of us. Multiple brands that make percussion massagers exhibited at the Show, including Theragun, HyperIce and Jawku, exhibited this year.

Inclusivity

Better late than never, golf's stakeholders continue to realize that telling the story of the game's appeal to wider audiences will not only benefit people by exposing them to a game we love, but it will also expand companies' customer bases. It's a rare confluence of smart business and overall ethics. Stix's affordable clubs and Urquhart's adjustable club help address economic barriers to golf, while Black-owned brands like Deuce Premium appeal to golfers who have long felt forsaken by the game's mainstream fashion aesthetic.

Big and bold golf fashion

pga-show-kenny-flowers.JPG
The tropical prints of Kenny Flowers blend the relaxed with the rowdy. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
pga-show-bad-daddy.JPG
Houston-based Bad Daddy makes putter grips with attitude, but they're not a gimmick. The high-quality materials make them a fit for serious golfers, too. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
pga-show-cravin-golf.JPG
Want to make a statement with your golf bag? Check out Cravin Golf. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

As hard-to-believe as it may have seemed a decade ago, LoudMouth Golf proved to be on the cutting edge of golf fashion. What used to be an exception that proved the rule about golf's conservative style vibe is now one of countless companies that give gregarious golfers license to let their freak flag fly on the course, and not just with their shirts and pants.

2022 PGA Show: Coolest and goofiest golf products

Even though this year's PGA Show didn't have nearly as many exhibitors or miles of aisles as previous years, there were still several interesting products, some noteworthy for genuine utility and others for at-times baffling oddity. Here's a final rundown of what I liked, and what made me chuckle a bit, including the least appealing single product I've encountered in a decade of PGA Show attendance.

Cool: Anti-fog sunglasses

These adidas-brand sunglasses are stylish and functional on hot, steamy golf days.

These shades from adidas have small, subtle vents in the tops of their frames, which help airflow and minimize condensation. Golfers on hot, humid days should appreciate this feature

Goofy: The ZoomBroom

Fun idea, but this portable leaf blower is likely too bulky for everyday golfers to take seriously.

Speaking of airflow, this leaf blower is geared toward golfers playing fall golf who are annoyed by fallen foliage in their way on the greens. Clever concept but ultimately the ZoomBroom still seems too bulky to be reasonably portable, even for storage in a golf cart.

Cool: Wall of bag tags

This is less a product shout-out than a presentation one. DaTono, which makes golf course bag tags, displays its wares proudly on the center aisle of the PGA Show floor. Any true golf nut is obligated to spend five minutes gawking at all the different logos. Extra props for DaTono's website looking like it's unchanged since the 1990s.

Goofy: Gimme Tape

Seemingly conceived as a fun promotional item, Gimme Tape seems destined to mostly take up space in someone's golf bag.

No doubt the well-intentioned inventors saw a way to keep things on the up-and-up in a match or scramble outing. I can't help but see an extra item to schlep around and another reason for golfers to take too long to putt out.

Cool: Gruve Shoppe

The Gruve Shoppe elegantly solves an actual problem that range rats face.

When you're hitting range balls and take a divot, you instinctively brush the dirt off your club with the bottom of your shoe, don't you? If so, you probably know how insufficient a fix that is, This wedge-shaped brush might actually clean your club in between shots. Most golf inventions are solutions in search of a problem. This one is simple and potentially effective.

Goofy: Spring Tee

The idea of never losing another golf tee is a noble one, but at what cost?

Want a solution in search of a problem? Here it is. These large cone-shaped plastic tees come with an anchor that keeps them from flying away. Of course, ordinary golf tees are so cheap and ubiquitous that losing or breaking one is no big deal. I could see this possibly being useful in indoor simulators, but I don't think I want to be staring down at the web-shaped tee and its extension cord regardless.

Cool: Old-meets-new golf apparel approaches

lyle-scott-topo-polo.JPG
The print on this shirt from Lyle & Scott depicts a topographical map of a golf course in the company's hometown of Hawick, Scotland. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
radmor.JPG
Radmor's logo - a golf ball peeking out of a cup - is used subtly in its spring line of shirts. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Scottish brand Lyle & Scott dates back to 1874, while Radmor is the brainchild of two former University of Washington golfers who launched their brand in 2021. What do they have in common? A measure of restraint that gives their not-quite-normal offerings some gravitas.

Goofy: Club Catcher

Is the specter of losing a golf club so great that it merits these knobs being added to the end of every club?

Every golfer has mislaid a club at one point or another, but is it such a widespread problem that we need to affix bulky knobs to the butt of every grip and use a mobile app to make sure we don't forget our pitching wedge by the 13th green again? May I never be so forgetful.

Cool: Sunday Golf bags

Sunday Golf's bags combine modern design with laid-back Cali cool.

Slim, lightweight options for par-3 courses or throwback golfers gaming a half-set are more plentiful than ever, and this SoCal company is expanding on their initial success to offer an unfussy 14-club carrier this year, too.

Goofiest Product Ever: Tetragram Balance Putter

1-tetragram-putter.JPG
The Tetragram Balance Putter takes the cake as the goofiest PGA Show product of the past decade. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
2-tetragram-putter.JPG
Between its suspect craftsmanship and unsightly aesthetics, the Balance Putter is a dual threat to your golf game. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

In the 10 PGA Shows I've attended, I've encountered some half-baked ideas, but this one is comprehensively terrible. Where to begin? The thing is extremely cheaply made - the head wiggles on the shaft, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in the craftsmanship. Its supposed technology benefit is incomprehensible, as the toe-bulge and lines are purported to help you determine the length of stroke you need for a given putt. How? Finally, it's just plain ugly. If you game this putter, you deserve to be haunted by the ghost of Karsten Solheim for the rest of your days.

GearRoundupsTrends
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
15th Fairway at Sahalee Country Club
Articles
4 Min Read
Claustrophobic: 10 golf courses with the narrowest fairways
January 24, 2022
You probably can't hit a fairway that's 20 yards wide, let alone a fairway that's 1 yard wide.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
cobbs-creek-3.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
The resurrection of Cobbs Creek Golf Course will be a Cool Golf Thing
January 21, 2022
Construction starts this spring.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
TaylorMade MyStealth driver heads and faces
Articles
4 Min Read
New golf equipment we have our eyes on in 2022
January 20, 2022
A boatload of new golf balls, drivers and more have our credit cards ready to spend.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.13.52 PM.png
Articles
1 Min Read
5 great ways to improve your golf swing without going to the course
January 13, 2022
World-renowned instructor Martin Chuck and fitness guru Don Saladino's at-home drills and golf fitness exercises will get your game in shape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
innisbrook-north-redevelopment.JPG
Articles
3 Min Read
Armed with more than $10 million, this cryptocurrency and golf enthusiast group aims to buy a world-class course
January 11, 2022
Golf course news & notes: January, 2022
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
world-woods-sold-to-cabot-oak-tree.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
World Woods Golf Club sold; to be rechristened Cabot Citrus Farms
January 10, 2022
New ownership will bring lodging and course renovations to beloved 30-year-old property.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
golfers-choice-2022-top-50-hero.png
Golfers' Choice
18 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 50 U.S. Courses
January 10, 2022
We tallied more than 320,000 reviews in 2021. Here are the courses you and your fellow golfers loved best.
By GolfPass Staff
Quail Lodge & Golf Club - hole 11
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in California
January 10, 2022
More than 40,000 reviews have been tallied to determine California's best public golf courses based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Granada Golf Club - no. 4
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Arkansas
January 10, 2022
Best public golf courses in the state based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Firekeeper Golf Course
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Best golf courses in Kansas
January 10, 2022
Explore the best public golf courses in Kansas based on our community of reviewers.
By Golfers' Choice
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
2022 PGA Show: Weird and wonderful products and pitches
Search Near Me