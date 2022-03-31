Dressing to the nines: 7 golf apparel brands worth the splurge

These threads don't come cheap, but you're worth it.
Tim Gavrich
Greyson, Radmor, Galvin Green and Lyle & Scott showcase the style options available to those willing to pay a little extra to look good on the golf course.

If you're an avid golfer, you've accrued a wide range of golf shirts, shorts, pants and pullovers over the years. And depending on whether you're out for a casual round at your home course or a bucket-list destination, you probably tailor your outfit to match the circumstances. Back in my early-20s, the anxiety caused by a late-hour invite to a golf outing with my boss and multiple clients prompted me to rush out and buy a crisp new shirt and shorts the night before the round.

On my golf shirt shelf alone, I've got everything from a $5 clearance-rack find to a $100 pro shop splurge. Whereas the former is more of a random late-afternoon range-session standby, I'll pack the latter for a trip to an upscale destination or the final round of a tournament. In both situations, wearing each feels right to me.

As golf fashion continues to become more diverse, the upper end is not solely super-traditional anymore. Sure, more conservative brands do largely dominate, but the more trendy sporty brands are increasingly making the case that a less country-clubby look does not mean lower-quality products.

For context, I'm defining "upper end" as brands whose golf shirts tend to cost $90 or more, with $100+ price tags not out of the question. Haute-couture golfwear like the Loro Piana duds in which the European Ryder Cup team got shellacked last September probably deserves its own writeup, but for now, here are seven brands you should target for your own special-occasion golf apparel purchases.

Peter Millar

Despite being founded in 2001, North Carolina-based Peter Millar feels like it's been around forever. Well-made products, smart aesthetics and a vast catalog have established them as a preeminent golf clothing brand, especially in the pro shops of private clubs and upscale resorts. Their Summer Comfort material is lightweight, stretchy and ideal for the bulk of the main golf season. Their Solid Performance polo ($94) is available in more than a dozen colors - chances are several will speak to you.

Holderness & Bourne

Rye, N.Y.-based H&B is even newer than Peter Millar, but founders Alex Holderness and John Bourne have made impressive inroads with their own brand of country-club-classy threads since founding their company in 2014. Reverence for Golden Age golf courses runs through their product lines - among their polo shirt offering are styles named (Perry) Maxwell ($98) and (C.B.) Macdonald ($98).

Galvin Green

Galvin Green is big in Europe, and best-known for their pricy but practically unassailable rain gear. They have made huge strides in the U.S. in the last couple of years, and have noticed that golfers on this side of the Atlantic are particularly big fans of their polos, to the tune of a 220% sales bump in the last year in the category. Their new Mayson shirt ($109) blends European and American golf fashion sensibilities well - the subtle print is something that stateside golfers appreciate, while the slim-but-not-quite-Euro sizing will appeal to those who appreciate the brand's overseas heritage.

Also worth noting is Galvin Green's commitment to sustainability. Their home city of Växjö, Sweden is known as "The Greenest City in Europe," and many of the company's fabrics carry bluesign certification, which means that those textiles eliminate harmful chemicals throughout the manufacturing process, making them safe for the environment and workers.

Radmor

Scott Morrison and Bob Conrad had talked about getting into the golf apparel business in the 1990s, while roommates and golf teammates at the University of Washington. It took a couple extra decades of other business ventures for both, but they finally are living that dream, having started Radmor in 2020. They are quality-focused and ideological - they hate both how polyester and synthetic fabrics feel as well as what they do to the environment, so their clothing focuses on high-caliber organic cotton and other plant fibers.

The brand's logo "BobRad," a golf ball peeking out of a cup, is integrated nicely into items like the Taylor Pima Performance polo ($115) - as a subtle repeated print that fits with the casual but environmentally conscious aesthetic that is common to all Morrison and Conrad's threads.

Lyle & Scott

Lyle & Scott may well be the most historically important golf apparel brand you've never heard of. Founded in Hawick, Scotland in 1874, it outfitted many of the world's best golfers from the 1970s into the 1990s, with Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman sporting L&S apparel en route to major championship success. Over time, though, the brand morphed into a more general high-fashion favorite and its focus turned away from golf. Now, however, its black-and-yellow eagle logo is back on golfwear, and the slim-fitting, lightweight, wicking Jacquard Polo ($90) should be finding its way into golfers' wardrobes soon.

When he won the 1978 Open Championship at St. Andrews, Jack Nicklaus was wearing Lyle & Scott clothing.

Greyson Clothiers

The wolf logo of this trendy New York brand adorns the shirts of young golfers like Erik Van Rooyen, Justin Thomas and others. Superfans can join the pack via several levels of membership (up to the $1,000-per-year "Black Wolf" level), which grants special perks and the opportunity to buy members-only merchandise. Fans of solid colors may gravitate toward the Apache polo ($95), while those wanting to make more of a statement might look to the eye-catching pattern of the Peacocksley ($115). There's plenty of middle ground, including the shield-print Those Who Shepherd ($115).

Stitch

Originally started by Brad King and Charlie Burgwyn, who played high school golf for King at Apex (N.C.) High School, Stitch began with headcovers and accessories in 2012, but has grown to include luggage, golf bags and high-quality apparel. Their logo is inspired by the iconic blue-and-orange Gulf Oil logo, and shades of blue are popular in their Spring 2022 line (polos $98-$118).

What's your go-to golf shirt for a round at a nice course? Share your favorites in the comments below.

GearRoundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
astor-creek-new-florida-golf.png
Articles
5 Min Read
New golf course development is booming in Florida again
March 28, 2022
Several major architects have projects in varying stages of construction and design.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Christy O''Connor
Articles
3 Min Read
The 4 essential match play golf shots you must know
March 24, 2022
Every shot is important, but one or more of these could be the difference between winning and losing the next time you're on the golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Pebble Beach Golf Academy & Practice Facility
Articles
4 Min Read
10 top-tier American golf resorts for instruction
March 23, 2022
Stay, play, practice *and* improve your game at these respected facilities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
piper-golf-balls
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: March, 2022
March 21, 2022
New direct-to-consumer brands, updated PING scoring clubs and more feature in this month's roundup.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews
Articles
1 Min Read
Helping Ukraine is a Cool Golf Thing
March 18, 2022
Here is how golfers are supporting Ukraine in her time of need.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
sedge-valley-plan.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
New golf course at Sand Valley Golf Resort to be designed by Tom Doak, open in 2024
March 16, 2022
Golf course news & notes: March, 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
PGA TOUR Archive
Articles
5 Min Read
10 'Dye-disciple' golf course architects whose designs you should seek out
March 10, 2022
The great Indianan left an unmatched legacy in the form of several architects who have created scores of great courses.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Golf's Greatest Holes - hosts Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins
Articles
2 Min Read
Golf's Greatest Holes tours Ireland and Northern Ireland
March 7, 2022
A new travel series, available on GolfPass, features hosts Paul McGinley and Chris Hollins playing the best golf holes on the Emerald Isle.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Kingsbarns Golf Links
Articles
7 Min Read
10 best golf destinations to visit in 2022
March 3, 2022
Start planning your visit to these golf hotspots in 2022.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Articles
1 Min Read
Almost everything Miguel Angel Jimenez does is a Cool Golf Thing
March 4, 2022
The Spaniard's exploits in Tucson remind us of his abiding coolness.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Dressing to the nines: 7 golf apparel brands worth the splurge
Search Near Me