Top 5 female professional golfers in Big Break history

Big Break is returning to Golf Channel later this year for the first time since 2015. The first 23 seasons created plenty of characters, memorable moments and more than a few professional golfers.

In the fourth edition of our countdown to Big Break: Good Good, we look back at the female contestants on the Big Break who went on to have the best professional careers. Honorable mention is our own Blair O'Neal. Blair is one of the most decorated Big Breakers in history having finished 2nd and first in her two seasons on Big Break. She spent multiple seasons on the Epson Tour before transtitioning to Golf Channel as the co-host of School of Golf.

Here are the five women who had the most success as a tour pros.

5. Jackie Stoelting

Jackie won season 21 of Big Break before having a long career on the professional circuit that included multiple wins on the Epson Tour. The former Florida Southern second-team All-American played her last full season on the LPGA Tour in 2021.

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4. Sadena Parks

Sadena Parks was also a contestant on Big Break Florida. After playing college golf at Washington, Sadena won twice on the Epson Tour in 2014 to earn her LPGA Tour card for the following season.

3. Kristy McPherson

Kristy McPherson was eliminated 5th on the Big Break Trump National season, but went on to play 10+ seasons on the LPGA Tour. Kristy accumulated 17 top 10s on tour, including three in majors, and was a member of the 2009 United States Solehim Cup team.

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2. Ryann O’Toole

Ryann finished 6th in Big Break Sandals Resort just one year before making her first Solheim Cup team. 2026 marks her 15th straight season on the LPGA Tour. In 2021 she broke through with her first victory at the Women's Scottish Open.

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1. Gerina Piller

Gerina Mendoza (now Piller) was sent home in dramatic fashion in the 9th episode of Big Break Prince Edward Island. Gerina went on to have a long, successful career on the LPGA Tour that included three appearances on Solheim Cup teams, an Olympic appearance for the United States at the 2016 Rio games and six top 10s in majors. Piller never won on the LPGA Tour, but did reach as high as 15th in the Rolex Women's World Golf rankings, making her the highest ranked female contestant in Big Break history.

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