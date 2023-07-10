The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 golf deals

One of my all-time favorite golf purchases came via Amazon: a used copy of Golf Dreams, a compendium on 20th-century novelist John Updike's writings on the game.

For many golfers, part of the joy of the game comes from exploring all of the stuff that comes along with it, from essential golf equipment like clubs and balls, to the more open-ended golf product categories like apparel, accessories, golf bags, training aids, books and much more.

Amazon has long since transcended its humble origins as an online bookshop. Its robust Amazon Prime membership has never been handier, especially for golfers. That means Amazon Prime Day, the company's annual two-day sale event, brings more - and deeper - exclusive discounts on all sorts of golf gear with each passing year.

In 2023, Amazon Prime Day takes place over Tuesday and Wednesday, July 11 and 12. These nine amazing deals only scratch the surface of this year's offering, but they should serve as a great jumping-off point to what is arguably summer's biggest golf sale.