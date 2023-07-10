The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 golf deals

One of my all-time favorite golf purchases came via Amazon: a used copy of Golf Dreams, a compendium on 20th-century novelist John Updike's writings on the game.
For many golfers, part of the joy of the game comes from exploring all of the stuff that comes along with it, from essential golf equipment like clubs and balls, to the more open-ended golf product categories like apparel, accessories, golf bags, training aids, books and much more.
Amazon has long since transcended its humble origins as an online bookshop. Its robust Amazon Prime membership has never been handier, especially for golfers. That means Amazon Prime Day, the company's annual two-day sale event, brings more - and deeper - exclusive discounts on all sorts of golf gear with each passing year.
In 2023, Amazon Prime Day takes place over Tuesday and Wednesday, July 11 and 12. These nine amazing deals only scratch the surface of this year's offering, but they should serve as a great jumping-off point to what is arguably summer's biggest golf sale.
-
BIG MAX Autofold FF push cart
Europe's top push cart brand is also big in America, and its flagship push cart is marked down an impressive $160 for Amazon Prime Day in 2023, from $359 to $199. It weighs a reasonable 17.4 pounds, has plenty of storage, smooth handling and comes with a 5-year warranty. | Click here for more info.
-
Under Armour Tech golf shorts
The Baltimore-based athletic wear brand has become ubiquitous over the last two decades, and is especially handy for golfers looking for solid tops and bottoms that don't break the bank, with brick-and-mortar stores at practically every outlet mall in addition to their online presence.
UA's stretchy, sturdy golf shorts are a steal right now at $30 per pair, down from the normal $60 price tag. With a 10-inch inseam, they're somewhat long, but the discounted price will free up a few bucks for you to have them tailored if you wish. | Click here for more info.
-
Skechers Pivot men's spikeless golf shoes
Skechers broke into the golf shoe business in 2010 and has not slowed down. They have become a top choice for golfers looking for an established brand that doesn't break the bank. Available in seven different colorways and a range of sizes, including Wide widths (a rarity in the category), they are marked down as low as $49.50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. | Click here for more info.
-
Pride 2 3/4" golf tees (500ct)
Golf tees are one of those items that most golfers shouldn't really need. Scan the practice tee at your next range session and you're likely to find at least a handful of intact pegs left behind by others. But if you hate plastic tees and would prefer never to worry about having enough tees ever again, this big bag of 500 2 3/4" plain wooden ones is marked down below $19 from a typical price of $24.99. | Click here for more info.
-
Amazon Basics soft-sided golf travel bag
If you really love your golf clubs, protecting them when you travel is paramount. I personally swear by the ClubGlider Meridian travel bag by Sun Mountain. But at more than $300, it can be a tough expense to justify for golfers who don't fly very often. When I saw the $34.11 price tag (marked down from $52.19) on the golf travel case from Amazon Basics, I thought it might be a typo. The 4.7-star average across more than 3,000 ratings and reviews almost seems too good to be true, but the consensus from the reviews seems to be that it accomplishes its main task - keeping golf clubs safe during flight.
I'm not sure I'd pack my gamers in it, but your mileage may vary, and at less than $35, the price point is stunning. | Click here for more info.
-
Odyssey DFX putters
The original DFX line of Odyssey putters dates back to 2003, when the Callaway-owned brand debuted blacked-out putters with black inserts as a counterpart to the popular grey-and-white White Hot line. Odyssey recently revived the DFX era along with the White Hot one (now called White Hot OG) at an attractive price point - even more so on Amazon, where for a limited time Odyssey DFX putters can be had for as little as $112.30, down from $150. As someone who still has his DFX 2-Ball model in his office, I approve. | Click here for more info.
-
HENYU rangefinder with slope function
With state-of-the-art rangefinders ranging from about $250 up to $600, you'd be forgiven for skepticism after seeing one for $68, marked down from $130. But this all-white unit that boasts the ability to lock onto a flag from 350 yards, plus 6x magnification, a magnetic side and USB-C charging capabilities has a solid 4.6 rating across 321 Amazon reviews. If you already own a higher-end rangefinder, this one might be worth picking up as a travel companion, knowing that if it gets smashed in the baggage-transfer process, it's not the end of the world. | Click here for more info.
-
PGA TOUR women's pull-on golf pants
These combination rayon/nylon/spandex golf pants are a solid everyday option, with more than 3,000 ratings at a 4.4/5 average on Amazon. They're available in five different colors and sizes from X-small to XXL and, depending on the style marked down up to 50% off their typical $75 price point. | Click here for more info.