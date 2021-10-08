Laughing on the links is a Cool Golf Thing

Even though many rounds can often feel like slow-motion tragedies, golf and comedy go together very well. Many famously funny people have been avid players, from Bob Hope to Bill Murray to the late, great Norm Macdonald.

The life of an aspiring comedian is not all that different from that of an aspiring professional golfer. Both callings involve hectic travel schedules, long solitary hours of work and the sense of living hand-to-mouth until that one big break comes along and the serious money finally starts coming in. Of course, for most stand-ups and swing-hards alike, that big break never comes.

Enter Comedy Gives Back, a charitable organization that seeks to provide some valuable security to up-and-coming comics in the form of financial assistance, mental health services and drug and alcohol and drug rehabilitation pathways. Anyone still heartbroken by the tragic deaths of comedy greats like Chris Farley, Mitch Hedberg, Robin Williams and more knows that this is a worthy cause. The more support comedians have, the freer they'll feel to be funny.

Founded by comedy industry veterans Zoe Friedman, Amber J. Lawson and Jodi Lieberman, Comedy Gives Back recently hosted its inaugural golf outing at Valencia Country Club to raise awareness and funds. Among those in attendance were Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live), Matt Walsh (Veep), Andy Richter (Conan) and many more. Bert Kreischer, who recently chatted with GolfPass' own Conor Moore on the season finale of The Conor Moore Show, was there, as was Golf Road Trippin' host James Davis.

Yes, of course Kreischer took off his shirt.