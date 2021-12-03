This decades-long weekly money game is a Cool Golf Thing

It's good to sweeten the pot.
Tim Gavrich
Not only does Papago Golf Club host a long-running and well-attended weekly skins game, it sits in a beautiful setting at the foot of Phoenix's Papago Buttes.

There aren't many universal truths in golf, but one I have found is that golf courses where good players tend to hang out are better than ones where they do not. There is something about knowing seriously accomplished golfers - from local amateurs to aspiring and current touring pros - frequent your course that gives it an air of authority.

This past Monday, at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Ariz., I got to do just that. I was welcomed by the three mini-tour pros I was paired with for the course's Monday Skins game, which has run nearly every week for more than 30 years, save for a brief lull before the course's most recent round of renovations in the late 2000s. I threw $65 into four games: $35 for skins and $10 each for par-3 scoring, aggregate scoring on the last 5 holes and deuces (make a 2, get paid). I declined to go "all-in," meaning I didn't drop $35 more to take part in the overall gross score game. I knew my limits.

The three mini-tour pros (of 50 total players this week) I was paired with could not have been friendlier. Theirs is a tough road, balancing the dream of future PGA Tour stardom with the real and immediate need to make reliable money (caddying or valeting cars for an area hotel, as is the case with two of them). Monday Skins is a chance to put a little extra cash in the pocket and get valuable competitive reps at relatively low cost. Dropping in for a day to compete alongside much better players than I am was an honor and a privilege, and a valuable reminder that golf is a game: there are winners, losers and thousands of dreamers in between.

harbor-shores-18.jpg
Articles
1 Min Read
This money-saving weekly Michigan skins game is a Cool Golf Thing
June 28, 2019
You cannot win if you do not play.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Cool Golf ThingsEvents
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
bay-hill-18-sunrise.jpeg
Articles
6 Min Read
Top 10 golf courses in and around Orlando, Florida
November 30, 2021
From the home of Arnold Palmer to top resort courses and hidden gems, Orlando is loaded with options.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
IMG_9660.JPG
Articles
4 Min Read
Equipment Report: The 2021 Holiday edition has eyes on these Black Friday golf deals
November 23, 2021
We scoured the web of golf and found holiday savings up to 50% off.
Tim Gavrich
By Brandon Tucker, Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
renaissance-cup-selfie.jpeg
Articles
4 Min Read
It takes a village to build – and celebrate – a great golf course
November 19, 2021
Architect Tom Doak’s annual Renaissance Cup is equal parts competition, collaboration and celebration.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cgt-texas-a-m-golf-club.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing hooky is a Cool Golf Thing
November 19, 2021
Cut class, tee it up and get some food, just like the old days.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
General Views of the Brautarholt Golf Course
Articles
2 Min Read
Resurrection of Nicklaus course in South Carolina points to golf real estate strength
November 15, 2021
Golf course news and notes: November, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Articles
2 Min Read
Fix your chipping once and for all with these 5 essential short-game tips
November 15, 2021
Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and world-class instructors help you get up-and-down more often.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Wynn Golf Club - hole 4
Articles
4 Min Read
How to book tee times at The Wynn Golf Club, home of the Brooks-Bryson Match
November 22, 2021
Anyone can play Tom Fazio's Wynn Golf Club, which sits in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Naples Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort
Articles
7 Min Read
The best golf resorts for using your Marriott Bonvoy reward points
November 11, 2021
More than 115 golf resorts can be booked using your Bonvoy rewards. We break down where you can go and our favorite properties to use your points.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Columbia Golf
Articles
1 Min Read
Reviving this old-timey match-scoring system is a Cool Golf Thing
November 5, 2021
Some things 125 years old are new again.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Blue Tees Golf - 3 Max rangefinder
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Equipment Report: November 2021
November 11, 2021
New and stylish rangefinders, updates and savings on a popular launch monitor, fashions and even boxed wine are all are arriving just in time for the holiday shopping season.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
This decades-long weekly money game is a Cool Golf Thing
Search Near Me