Railroad ties are a Cool Golf Thing

We can use the wood.
Tim Gavrich
Thanks to Pete Dye's railroad ties, the sharpness of the angle down into the fronting bunker at the par-4 13th at Harbour Town Golf Links elevates an otherwise pedestrian hole into something quirky and unique.

I'm going to be very blunt: I like railroad ties on golf courses.

Fundamentalist minimalists will disagree, arguing that formally-shaped, machine-hewn planks of wood don't have a place on a landscape that, despite human intervention, should try its best to look natural. Which is fair enough, but I don't mind some evidence of Man's capabilities of artistic and practical manipulation, as long as there's good reason for it. And in many cases, the terracing of ground above water or sand or turf can be both visually appealing and strategically interesting.

In golf course architecture, Pete Dye is the undisputed king of railroad ties. At Harbour Town Golf Links, hundreds of them line the large bunker that fronts the green of the shortish par-4 13th hole. Without them, the hole would still be exacting, although not terribly memorable. But with them, it is a visual showpiece, which is no easy accomplishment for a hole that is otherwise flat, tree-lined and situated within a residential community. In addition, there's the potential for some wild bounces off the planks. It is one of the many ways in which Harbour Town rises above its surroundings.

Though they are most recognizable as a Dye feature, railroad ties long predate the Indianan's storied career. One of their cleverest uses is on a course, Rye Golf Club on England's southern coast, that dates back more than 125 years. Among many sneaky challenges of the 6,300-yard, par-68 layout are the "sleepers" that create subtle terraces around several greens that seriously complicate certain bump-and-run attempts. It's the type of quirk that Dye would later incorporate into his own memorable courses like Harbour Town, TPC Sawgrass and dozens more.

GALLERY: Railroad ties on various golf courses
The President's Putter at Rye Golf Club
At Rye Golf Club in England, wooden "sleepers" elevate the banks of some greens in such a way as to block golfers from putting up and onto the greens. David Cannon/Getty Images
whistling-straits-17-railroad-ties.JPG
Railroad ties are used throughout Pete Dye's work. They feature prominently at Whistling Straits. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
links-perry-cabin-16-17.jpg
The Links at Perry Cabin, one of the last courses credited to Dye, features some nicely grassy railroad tie arrangements around the 16th and 17th greens. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
prestwick-15.jpeg
At Prestwick Country Club near Myrtle Beach, Dye and son P.B. used a row of railroad ties to partially terrace the 15th green above its surroundings. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
sea-island-plantation-10.JPG
Contemporary architects are not afraid to use railroad ties, either. When they renovated the Plantation Course at Sea Island, Davis Love III and Scot Sherman incorporated railroad ties on several holes in order to invoke the Golden Age feel they aimed to revive. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
pawleys-plantation-13-railroad-ties.jpeg
Wooden bulkheading seen on many golf courses, like the Jack Nicklaus-designed Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, is a modern take on the older-style arrangements of railroad ties. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
fairmont-st-andrews-kittocks-7.JPG
The Kittocks Course at the Fairmont St. Andrews in Scotland uses railroad ties to support some of its bunkers. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
pga-national-match-railroad-ties.JPG
Andy Staples brought old-school railroad ties to South Florida when he crafted The Match at PGA National. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
sweetgrass-railroad-ties.JPG
Architect Paul Albanese's abrupt, zigzag arrangement of wooden pilings gives some quirky character to this bunker at Sweetgrass Golf Club in Michigan's Northern Peninsula. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

What are your favorite railroad tie holes? Share them in the comments below.

golfcrest-golf-cart-garage.jpeg
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
