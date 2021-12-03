7 ways to personalize your golf gear

It's never been easier to customize your golf gear. That goes for fitting clubs, of course. But accessories have really stepped up their game when it comes to the ease of personalization. These days, you can order a personalized golf product or yourself or a loved one with just a few clicks.

If you're looking for gift ideas to give to a loved one or some ways to add some personality to your golf gift this year, find out what the golfer in your life might be in need of for 2022, then add a little custom touch to it. We've outlined some of our favorite ways to personlize a golf product or service. You can name your price from a box of balls around $40 up to a custom fitting and specialty driver closer to $1,000.

Custom Golf Balls

Golfers who use aiming lines have a better chance to make putts.

I'm not afraid to admit that even as a grown man, I still look forward to the gift from GolfBalls.com I get from my mom every year - at least one dozen Titleist Pro-V1 balls that have been personalized with my initials "JSD" or adorned with a block 'M' to celebrate my fandom of the Michigan Wolverines. Right now, GolfBalls.com is offering $5 off customization ($4 off Titleist models) | Get started here

Your pet as a headcover

Cuddle Clones designs highly detailed, custom headcovers of your favorite pet. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

There aren't many things a golfer loves more than the game itself - but one of them might very well be their furry pet at home. We've seen plenty of pro golfers over the years with animal headcovers, and recent A.I. breakthroughs have made it easy to customize a headcover into a pet. Cuddle Clones, for example, features a online builder that lets you upload a collection of photos of a pet from all angles, and their team will create a headcover with tremendous detail. Most golf courses don't allow pets along, but that doesn't mean yours can't come for the round. Right now Cuddle Clones are 15% off and headcovers are $169. (Editors Note: Express shipments take 4 weeks so you want to get someone a gift in time for Christmas, buy a gift card instead).



A custom club fitting

A new Club Champion Gift Box can give your golfer a custom putter or driving fitting experience, along with a new club. Courtesy photo

It doesn't get any better than giving your golfer the gift of a better game. A fitting from Club Champion will help. Club Champion, which offers Tour-level fitting and club building services, recently opened three new stores to bring its nationwide total to 87. New this year, Club Champion Gift Packages feature a gift box – designed to look like a miniature version of a Club Champion club delivery box – with a certificate redeemable for either a driver fitting experience and a custom driver or a putter fitting experience and a custom putter. The driver experience will retail at $1,000; and the putter experience for $500. To get started, visit ClubChampionGolf.com . - JSD

Custom hats

Imperial is a popular golf hat maker and they've specialized in making it easy to design your own lids. On their website you can choose from a wide variety of styles from rope hats to visors and choose from premade logos to custom text and graphics. Imperial may specialize in hats but they also do shirts. Naturally, the larger quantity you order of a specific design the lower cost per unit. But there are no order minimums. You can design and buy one custom hat starting at about $60. But if you have a buddies trip planned in 2022, you can get the hype train started by sending official trip hats with your very own logo to everyone who's committed.

A Hole-in-one Display

If you don't have a display for showcasing your hole-in-one ball, what's the point of making one? Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Since I'm lacking in the golf trophy department, I celebrate any miracle shot or round I've had with custom-built displays. I've got a unique display of a hole-in-one ball. I'm not sure where my dad bought it years ago, but it's pretty cool. If you know of a lucky friend who scored an ace in 2021, help him immortalize the moment properly and get them a design that will fit nicely amongst all their home office trimmings. - JSD

Home course gear

One of my favorite pieces of golf gear isn't a shirt from a fancy private club or a hot new driver, but the hat I got off the sale rack at my childhood muni for $6. You just can't beat the vibes of nostalgia. If you know the golf course where one of your golf buddies grew up playing, consider swinging by the club to grab them some logo gear, or see if they have an online website you can order from. A lot of us muni golfers are proud of our scruffy old haunts and would rather rep that course out and about than Augusta. - BT

Club Engravings

I've been gifted wedges from my wife in the past. But back then, we went to GolfSmith (remember that place?) and I picked out my preferred models and lofts. But I'll admit that these days I have major envy over some of the custom wedge engravings being shown off all across the 'gram. Just about every wedge maker has the option to stamp or engrave wedges for a personal touch, whether it's TaylorMade, Vokey, Callaway, or boutique offerings like Edel. - BT

