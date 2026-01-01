A golfer's New Year's resolution to get more "golf fit"

I'm battling the bulge. Now it's time to banish the bogeys.

I've never been a big New Year's resolution guy, but it seems like this year provides proper timing to give it a try.

I lost more than 30 pounds last fall to help my aging self feeling better when I roll out of bed in the morning. That transformation, while great, also had a really profound impact on my golf swing. I finished the year feeling lost. While losing the weight, I also seemed to lose the feel and rhythm of my swing, which has never been pretty but has always been functional. My confidence has waned as a result. I figure one way to find my game again is to get more "golf" fit.

My New Year's resolution is to lean on two avenues to improve my flexibility, swing speed and core strength - improvements that would help anyone play better golf. I'm starting a fitness regimen supplementing episodes and exercises from the new third season of "Swing Gym" on GolfPass with workouts using GolfForever, the training program endorsed by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler that's also the Official Golf Fitness System of the PGA Tour.

What do both options have in common? I can do them at home on my time.

Harnessing the power of 'Swing Gym'

Swing gym exercises and drills can be taken to the course or driving range without any extra equipment. Chris Garrison

Back again for season 3 are GolfPass fitness coach Don Saladino and The Golf Fix host Devan Bonebrake. I've played golf with Devan. He crushes it, and looks like he could step in the boxing ring or run a marathon with no problem. He's super fit. The duo are ready to team up with GolfPass members in the gym to improve your distance, directional control and consistency.

Using GolfForever

I was a little worried about how I might set up GolfForever in my garage. I've got a lot of "stuff" and not a lot of room. I've made it work.

Getting started is easy with both the app and the stretching band attached to a bar. I took a brief proprietary strength and flexibility test while setting up the program to identify a baseline of my current fitness levels. GolfForever then built a training program just for me.

GolfForever, founded in Aspen, Colo., in 2019 by Dr. Jeremy James, a leading specialist in chronic back pain, points to a pilot study indicating that people who train three days per week for 30 days gain an average of 26 yards with their driver. That seems insane. I'll gladly take 10 and go from there.

Wish me luck! I'll update my progress later this year, hopefully with positive news.

How do you hope to play better golf in 2026? Let us know in the comments below.