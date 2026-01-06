Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Introducing Callaway Golf's new 2026 Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X and Chrome Soft golf balls

A dozen of the new Callaway golf balls will cost $57.99 each.
Callaway new Chrome Tour golf balls

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Ready or not, here it comes.

The onslaught of new 2026 golf equipment and golf ball releases starts today with the news of Callaway Golf's new 2026 Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X and Chrome Soft golf balls.

Every January is like a second Christmas for golfers. Manufacturers announce a series of new toys that may or may not help us shoot lower scores. Hope springs eternal on the golf course. Myself included.

Let's get the important information out of the way.

Colors and styles: White and Callaway's popular Triple Track are available in all three balls.
Available: January 30, 2026
Cost: $57.99 per dozen

2026 Callaway Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X and Chrome Soft golf balls: What you need to know

The new series of Callaway golf balls leans hard into increasing ball speed with what it calls a "revolutionary" Tour Fast Mantle, an advanced core/layer system that has been created to act like a stiffer spring (16% more rigid) at impact. This marks the first time this particular material has been used in a golf ball.

First launched in 2024, the Chrome Tour series has reached 22.6% golf ball market share in the United States, Callaway's highest-ever mark. The Chrome Soft dates back to 2015 and has evolved significantly over the past decade-plus.

Gordon Gray, Callaway's brand marketing director, notes that the company has invested more than $100 million in what the manufacturer calls the "most technologically advanced ball plant in the world." Its new technologies and processes have led to more than 382 billion data points being collected during the research and development phase to date. Callaway uses that avalanche of data in the pursuit of a better-performing ball.

Here's a look at the characteristics of each new Callaway golf ball:

Callaway Chrome Tour golf ball

Callaway Chrome Tour golf ball
The Callaway Chrome Tour Callaway Chrome Tour golf ball comes in yellow with Triple Track.

The four-piece Chrome Tour is designed for the player looking for a distance boost off the tee and a mid-spin profile for a proper balance of yardage, ball flight and control around the greens. Beyond white and Triple Track, it comes with a TruTrack design and in yellow with Triple Track.

Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball

Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball with TruTrack
The new Callaway Chrome Tour X golf ball comes with a TruTrack design.

The four-piece Chrome Tour X is the "player's ball" for a high-level golfer looking for maximum speed off the tee and a mid-high spin profile. Want to work the ball right to left or stop it on a dime? This could be the answer. It only comes in white (not yellow) with TruTrack or Triple Track.

"If you’re a Chrome Tour X player, you’re going to see the same thing you’ve seen around the green, but more distance off the tee, and a slightly flatter trajectory with your irons, which is good because it provides more consistency into the wind," said Eric Loper, Callway's senior director of golf ball R&D.

Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball

Callaway Chrome Soft 360 Triple Track golf ball
The Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball is the only 2026 model that features the 360 Triple Track look.

Featuring three-layer construction with a soft Urethane cover, the Chrome Soft mixes the benefits of a tour ball with increased launch and a lower full shot profile for longer distances. It offers the softest feel for golfers who thrive best near or on the greens. This ball comes in six different styles - white, Triple Track, 360 Triple Track (white and yellow) and TruTrack (white and yellow).

Which new Callaway golf ball are you most interested in testing? We look forward to your comments below.

