Is this the best golf coffee table book ever?

There are two types of golf books: ones you read and others you peruse.

Since I do way too much reading for my job (and the health of my eyes and back), I like the golf books you can peruse best. I've been collecting golf coffee table books for the last 15 years or so. My dad's thrift-shopping ways have secured a few classics for just a few bucks, but it's the modern books I like best. The extensive aerial photography is part of the reason.

Never in my wildest dreams, though, did I envision I'd ever discover a golf book like the PGA TOUR Vault. It is without a doubt the heaviest golf book ever created. While bigger isn't always better, in this instance, the old adage applies. The PGA TOUR Vault Classic Edition (2022) weighs more than 50 pounds, highlighting the history of the PGA Tour, its courses and its players. A Marquee edition is leather-bound with authentic autographs.

The PGA TOUR Vault is the perfect book for your coffee table, den or office to pull out when your golf buddies show up. Where does it rank among my favorite golf coffee table books all-time? Keep perusing to find out.