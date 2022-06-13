Making family golf dreams come true

A new GolfPass series, Home Course Advantage, seeks to help level golf's playing field.
Tim Gavrich
Young golf phenom Ayden Febres (right) is featured in the new GolfPass series Home Course Advantage and will be working with world-renowned instructor Sean Foley (left) as he pursues his competitive golf dreams.

Golf is expensive, especially for a promising young player. Practice and round costs pile up fast and never stop coming. Quality instruction doesn't come cheap. Entry fees to even middle-level junior events are eye-watering. Yes, golf is a meritocracy once everyone tees it up, but getting there tends to look much less egalitarian.

Just ask Eli Febres. His son, Ayden, 12, is one of the best junior golfers in a state full of great ones: Florida. Eli and his family make ends meet, but having experienced homelessness in his life after his father abandoned his mother and siblings, he knows the experience of hand-to-mouth struggle like few parents in the junior golf ranks. He knows that he has to get a little more creative than most parents when it comes to helping set Ayden up for success in golf, whether in practice or tournaments. He also knows he'll be damned if he doesn't do what he can to help Ayden reach his full potential in the game, whether that's a college scholarship and a ticket to a quality education or eventual PGA Tour stardom. And that commitment comes with sacrifice, often of his and his wife Rochelle's own wishes and comforts in favor of Ayden's needs.

It takes a village to raise a great golfer, and it helps when the village elders are looking out for you. GolfPass’ VP of Digital Content Fran Solomita caught wind of Ayden through his producing partner Will Lowery along with Tarek "Ty" DeLavallade, whose fast-growing Deuce Premium clothing brand continues to develop sharp, inclusivity-minded golf apparel and accessories that particularly resonate with golfers of color. As executive director of the United Golfers Association, DeLavallade organizes the annual Jim Thorpe Invitational golf tournament in Orlando, where the Febres live. This spring, Ayden won the event's 10-12 age division, adding to a growing trophy case.

Ayden and Eli feature in GolfPass' newest miniseries, Home Course Advantage, which spotlights promising young golfers looking for opportunities to prove their excellence alongside typically more thoroughly-funded competition. Solomita, show host Lowery and their crew spent several days getting to know Ayden, Eli and their passion for the game.

Up Next

Autoplay is paused

Ayden Febres

Knowing how hard the family has worked - and what sacrifices they've made - Solomita and his team reached out to some of their own connections, including world-renowned instructor Sean Foley, who has agreed to give Ayden some lessons and mentor him along his journey. TaylorMade Golf has also pitched in by supplying clubs and golf balls to help defray some of the family's expenses. And Youth on Course, a rapidly-growing organization that gives junior golfers access to great courses for as little as $5 per round, is also in Ayden's corner.

There are many golfers out there just like Ayden, and many families like the Febres, who are just one little bit of notice, one kind gesture away from getting to level the playing field in golf and life. With Father's Day coming this weekend, Eli Febres can take pride in his son, who is not just talented but humble, bright and focused on making the most of his next opportunity.

Click here to watch Home Course Advantage.

Father's Day golf gifts
Articles
6 Min Read
2022 Father's Day golf gift guide: there have never been more great options for your favorite golfer
June 6, 2022
We've rounded up a bunch of gifts that cover the range of budgets.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan

19th hole
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
The Country Club
Articles
7 Min Read
2022 U.S. Open Championship: a hole-by-hole-guide to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts
June 13, 2022
The USGA founder club that saw early-20th-century golf's greatest underdog story hosts the national championship for the first time in 35 years.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
red-hoffman-cup-2022.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Repping your home club is a Cool Golf Thing
June 10, 2022
We must protect this clubhouse.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Father's Day golf gifts
Articles
6 Min Read
2022 Father's Day golf gift guide: there have never been more great options for your favorite golfer
June 6, 2022
We've rounded up a bunch of gifts that cover the range of budgets.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Wilderness Club - hole 18
Articles
4 Min Read
June 2022: Secrets from the World of Golf Travel
June 2, 2022
One of the world's premier courses is set to be renovated - and other notes - in this month's secrets column.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
arccos-gen3-sensor-hero.png
Articles
6 Min Read
Reviewing the next generation of shot-tracking sensors from Arccos Golf
June 2, 2022
The new, lighter Arccos 3.0 sensors help bring Big Data into your golf game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
American Century Championship - Round One
Articles
6 Min Read
10 great summer golf destinations
May 26, 2022
The Midwest dominates our selections, but there are great golf getaway options from coast to coast.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
Popular
Pine Needles - 2007 U.S. Women's Open Championship
Articles
3 Min Read
The 2022 U.S. Women's Open returns to hallowed ground at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
May 30, 2022
This legendary resort in North Carolina Sandhills will show off its connection to two legends - Donald Ross and Peggy Kirk Bell - by hosting its fourth U.S. Women's Open.
Amy Rogers - head shot
By Amy Rogers
Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club - hole 16
Articles
4 Min Read
A new era for Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club
May 19, 2022
David McLay Kidd's $7-million redesign reinvents the private golf club that is accessible by a stay at the Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Water Shortage Emergency Declared In Southern California With Restrictions To Come
Articles
3 Min Read
How will golf courses deal with America's historic 1,200-year 'megadrought'?
May 19, 2022
Decades-long combination of lower-than-usual precipitation and creeping temperatures lead to big changes in desert course upkeep.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
PGA Championship - Preview Day 3
Articles
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: May, 2022
May 23, 2022
Even Tiger Woods needs a little more forgiveness from his irons.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Making family golf dreams come true
Search Near Me