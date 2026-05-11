How to watch the 2026 PGA Championship 2026: complete viewing guide

The 2026 PGA Championship takes place from May 14 to May 17, 2026, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, featuring a field of 156 players competing for one of golf’s four major championships. Viewers can watch through CBS, ESPN and streaming platforms including Paramount+ and ESPN+, with coverage split between early-round action on ESPN platforms and weekend afternoon finishes on CBS.

This guide covers every viewing option for the 108th PGA Championship: live TV broadcasts, streaming services, mobile apps and international viewing solutions. Whether you’re a dedicated golf fan with cable, a cord-cutter relying on streamin, or an international viewer seeking regional options, you’ll find specific setup instructions and platform comparisons tailored to your situation. Understanding these options matters because the PGA Championship will have more than 235 hours of live coverage across various platforms, including ESPN, making it essential to know where and when to tune in.

ESPN and CBS are the primary broadcast channels for the tournament, while streaming services like Paramount+ offer live simulcasts of CBS coverage.

In this guide, you’ll find:



Complete day-by-day broadcast schedules with exact times in ET

Cost comparisons between cable, streaming services, and free options

Mobile viewing setup for watching featured groups and live holes

Solutions for common streaming challenges and device compatibility

International broadcast partners for viewers outside America

Understanding PGA Championship Broadcasting

The PGA Championship employs a split broadcast model where different networks handle specific rounds and content types. Coverage is split between early-round action on ESPN platforms and weekend afternoon finishes on CBS. This arrangement determines which platforms you need access to and when specific coverage becomes available.

Traditional Television Coverage

CBS serves as the primary broadcast network for weekend rounds, carrying Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage from 1:00 PM to approximately 7:00 PM ET. The network’s coverage includes the most critical final round action when championship outcomes are decided.

ESPN handles early round coverage for Thursday and Friday, broadcasting from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET, with ESPN2 providing overflow coverage from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET. This year features a notable change: ESPN’s own golf commentary team will carry all early rounds, rather than CBS announcers stepping in as in previous years.

These broadcast partnerships directly affect viewing availability—access to both ESPN and CBS ensures complete live coverage across all four days of competition.

Digital and Streaming Rights

ESPN+ provides exclusive early-morning coverage, featured groups and featured holes throughout all four days. This streaming service delivers content unavailable on linear television, including morning wave coverage from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET on Thursday and Friday.

Paramount+ integrates with CBS coverage to deliver weekend round simulcasts for viewers without cable access to CBS. The platform requires a Premium tier subscription to access live CBS sports broadcasts.

Understanding these rights distributions helps determine which services you actually need rather than subscribing to redundant platforms.

Live Viewing Platforms and Options

Building on the broadcast fundamentals above, each platform offers distinct features, schedules, and access requirements that affect your viewing experience during Championship Week.

Cable and Satellite Television

Complete television coverage follows this schedule for May 14-17:

Monday, May 11:



Tuesday, May 12:



Wednesday, May 13:



Thursday, May 14:



7:00AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN+)

12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN)

7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN2)

8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Friday, May 15:



7AM-12PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN+)

12-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN)

7-8PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN2)

8-10PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday, May 16:



8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)

10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)

1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Sunday, May 17:



8-10AM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN+)

10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (ESPN)

1-7PM: PGA Championship, Final Round (CBS)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship

Championship Week hours are as follows: May 11-13 from 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM, May 14-15 from 6:15 AM to 8:00 PM, and May 16-17 from 7:15 AM to 8:00 PM. Regional availability depends on your cable provider’s channel lineup. Most major providers include ESPN and CBS in standard sports packages. DVR recording enables time-shifted viewing for fans unable to watch live.

Streaming Services

For cord-cutters, services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV provide access to both ESPN and CBS for the entire tournament. These platforms typically cost $70-90 per month and include DVR functionality.

Paramount+ delivers CBS weekend coverage through its Premium tier (approximately $12.99/month). ESPN+ costs around $12.99/month for the Select tier, providing morning waves and featured content not available on linear television.

Viewers can access round-by-round coverage, daily highlights, interviews, and analysis on ‘Live From the PGA Championship’ through Golf Channel’s evening programming after live coverage concludes each day.

Mobile and Digital Apps

The official PGA Championship website and mobile app provide real-time scoring and additional digital content throughout the week. Shot tracking, leaderboards and hole-by-hole statistics appear as competition unfolds.

CBS Sports app streams weekend coverage for authenticated subscribers. ESPN’s app delivers both linear coverage and ESPN+ exclusive content including featured groups following top players through their rounds.

SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio offers live commentary and audio coverage of the event for listeners who prefer audio-only or need background coverage while working.

Step-by-Step Viewing Setup and Platform Comparison

Choosing the optimal viewing method depends on your budget, device preferences, and which rounds matter most to your viewing experience.

How to Set Up Live Streaming

Streaming works best for viewers wanting early morning featured groups, mobile flexibility, or those without cable subscriptions.



Create account with preferred streaming platform (Paramount+, ESPN+, etc.)

Verify device compatibility and internet connection requirements

Download mobile apps or set up smart TV access

Test streaming quality and adjust settings before tournament begins

Device compatibility spans web browsers, iOS and Android apps, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Internet speeds of 5-10 Mbps per stream ensure stable HD quality, with higher bandwidth needed for simultaneous featured group feeds.

Viewing Platform Comparison

Platform Monthly Cost Coverage Details Key Features Cable/Satellite $60-150 ESPN + CBS full coverage DVR, 4K where available, reliable signal ESPN+ $12.99 Early rounds, featured groups/holes Multiple simultaneous feeds, mobile access Paramount+ Premium $12.99 Weekend CBS simulcast only On-demand replays, commercial-free option Hulu + Live TV ~$77 ESPN + CBS complete coverage Cloud DVR, bundle options YouTube TV ~$73 ESPN + CBS complete coverage Unlimited DVR, 6 accounts

Cost analysis: Free options exist through over-the-air CBS antenna reception for weekend rounds. ESPN content requires paid subscriptions. Budget-conscious fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for featured content and use antenna for CBS weekend coverage.

Coverage quality: Most streaming platforms deliver 1080p HD. Some cable providers offer 4K broadcasts. Mobile streaming quality adapts to connection speed.

Exclusive features: ESPN+ offers featured group feeds following specific players, featured hole coverage and early morning waves unavailable elsewhere. PGA Tour Live provides multiple simultaneous feeds for comprehensive hole-by-hole information.

Budget-focused viewers benefit from antenna plus ESPN+ ($12.99/month). Comprehensive coverage seekers should consider YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV for both networks plus DVR capabilities.

Common Viewing Challenges and Solutions

Technical issues and access problems occur regularly during major championship broadcasts, particularly with high viewer demand on streaming platforms.

Cost and Subscription Management

Free trial strategies allow tournament-only access without long-term commitment. Many streaming platforms offer 7-day trials—signing up during Championship Week and canceling afterward provides temporary access.

Bundle deals reduce costs significantly. The Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) costs less than subscribing to each service individually. Paramount+ Essential tier is cheaper but lacks live sports. You should verify that your plan includes CBS simulcasts.

Money-saving approaches include sharing streaming accounts within household limits, using antenna for CBS weekend coverage and canceling subscriptions immediately after the final round concludes on Sunday.

International viewers can watch the tournament on Sky Sports Golf in the UK, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports in Australia, and TSN in Canada. Regional broadcast partners typically offer local-language commentary and coverage tailored to international player storylines.

Conclusion and Next Steps

The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club offers viewing flexibility through traditional cable, streaming platforms and mobile apps. Coverage split between ESPN (Thursday-Friday and Saturday-Sunday mornings) and CBS (weekend afternoons) means most viewers need access to both networks for complete live coverage.

Immediate action steps:



Determine whether cable, streaming, or hybrid approach fits your budget Set up accounts and download apps by Tuesday, May 12 Test streaming quality and verify device compatibility before Thursday Bookmark the schedule in your local time zone

The PGA Shops presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve will be open to the public from May 8 to May 10, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for fans visiting the area before practice rounds begin.

Related viewing opportunities include the Masters, U.S. Open and other PGA Tour events throughout the year, many using similar broadcast arrangements through ESPN and CBS platforms.

Additional Resources