How to Watch the 2026 Masters: TV Schedule, Amazon Prime, ESPN & Streaming Guide

The Masters is one of the most anticipated events in golf—and in 2026, it’s easier than ever to watch, thanks to expanded streaming options and a new broadcast partner.

Here’s your complete guide to watching the 2026 Masters live, including TV channels, streaming platforms, schedules, and free viewing options.

How To Watch The Masters: Live Streaming Guide & Television Schedule

Thursday, April 9 - Round 1

Live Stream on Masters.com, Masters App or ESPN+

Featured Groups, 9:15AM-7:30PM

Holes 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45AM-3:30PM

Amen Corner Live: 10:45AM-6:00PM

Holes 15 and 16 Live: 11:45AM-7:00PM

Live TV Coverage

Live From the Masters: 8:00AM - 3:00PM (Golf Channel)

Masters Tournament, Round 1: 1:00PM - 3:00PM (Prime Video)

Masters Tournament, Round 1: 3:00PM-7:30PM (ESPN)

Live From the Masters: 7:30PM - 9:30PM (Golf Channel)



Friday, April 10 - Round 2

Live Stream on Masters.com, Masters App or ESPN+

Featured Groups, 9:15AM-7:30PM

Holes 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45AM-3:30PM

Amen Corner Live: 10:45AM-6:00PM

Holes 15 and 16 Live: 11:45AM-7:00PM

Live TV Coverage

Live From the Masters: 8:00AM - 3:00PM (Golf Channel)

Masters Tournament, Round 2: 1:00PM - 3:00PM (Prime Video)

Masters Tournament, Round 2: 3:00PM-7:30PM (ESPN)

Live From the Masters: 7:30PM - 9:30PM (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 11 - Round 3

Live Stream on Masters.com, Masters App or ESPN+

Featured Groups, 10:15AM-7:00PM

Holes 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30AM-3:30PM

Amen Corner Live: 11:45AM-6:00PM

Holes 15 and 16 Live: 12:30PM-6:30PM

Live TV Coverage

Live From the Masters: 8:00AM - 2:00PM (Golf Channel)

Masters Tournament, Round 3: Noon-2:00PM (Paramount+)

Masters Tournament, Round 3: 2:00PM-7:00PM (CBS)

Live From the Masters: 7:00PM - 9:00PM (Golf Channel)

Sunday, April 12 - Round 4

Live Stream on Masters.com, Masters App or ESPN+

Featured Groups, 10:15AM-7:00PM

Holes 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30AM-3:30PM

Amen Corner Live: 11:45AM-6:00PM

Holes 15 and 16 Live: 12:30PM-6:30PM

Green Jacket Ceremony: 7:00PM-7:15PM

Live TV Coverage

Live From the Masters: 8:00AM - 2:00PM (Golf Channel)

Masters Tournament, Round 4: Noon-2:00PM (Paramount+)

Masters Tournament, Round 4: 2:00PM-7:00PM (CBS)

Live From the Masters: 7:00PM - 9:00PM (Golf Channel)

International Broadcasts

International viewers can breathe easy knowing that the Masters Tournament will be accessible through a variety of dedicated channels. In countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia, fans can tune in to Sky Sports, TSN, and Fox Sports, respectively, to catch all the live coverage.

In Latin America, ESPN Deportes will be the primary broadcaster, allowing Spanish-speaking fans to enjoy the tournament in their native language. Meanwhile, viewers in Africa can look forward to watching the Masters on SuperSport and Canal Plus.

Special Features and Extras

The Masters Tournament is renowned not only for its competitive golf but also for the unique features and extras that enhance the viewing experience. One of the highlights is the Par 3 Contest, which will be aired on April 8, 2026, from 12-4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

In addition to the main coverage, the Masters app includes live streams of specific holes, allowing fans to follow the action in real-time. Features like Amen Corner Live provide focused coverage on critical segments of the course during the tournament. These special features and extras ensure that fans can enjoy a rich and immersive viewing experience.

Green Jacket Ceremony

The Green Jacket Ceremony is one of the most iconic moments of the Masters Tournament. Scheduled for April 12 at 7 p.m., this prestigious event marks the conclusion of the tournament and the crowning of the new champion. CBS will air live coverage of the final round from 2 to 7 p.m., leading up to the Green Jacket Ceremony.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Masters Tournament on TV?

You can watch the Masters Tournament live on ESPN, Prime Video and CBS if you are in the United States. You can also stream it for free on Masters.com.

Can I stream the Masters Tournament online for free?

Yes, you can stream the Masters Tournament for free on Masters.com and the Masters app, which provide live coverage of every shot and player.

What special features are available during the Masters Tournament?

The Masters Tournament offers several special features, including the Par 3 Contest, live streams of specific holes, personalized viewing options via the Masters app, Amen Corner Live, and the Green Jacket Ceremony.

What are the key dates and times for the Masters Tournament in 2026?

The Masters Tournament in 2026 is scheduled from April 9 to April 12, with Round 1 starting at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN and the final round broadcast on CBS from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET. The tournament will conclude with the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round.