How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass takes center stage at the biggest golf tournament so far in 2026.
Jesse_Cameron
TPC Sawgrass - 18th hole - Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his tee shot on the 18th hole in the play-off with J.J.Spaun for THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

UPDATED: March, 2026.

The debate about whether The Players Championship is golf's fifth major kicked up again recently.

Whether you agree or not, we can all agree that watching one of the most exciting golf tournaments of the season is well worth your time.

If you’re searching for how to watch The Players Championship in 2026, coverage will air on NBC and Golf Channel, with live streaming available on ESPN+, Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and PGA Tour Live.

Early-round action typically streams on ESPN+ and airs on Golf Channel, while weekend coverage shifts primarily to NBC. Viewers can watch on cable, via live TV streaming services, or through official PGA Tour platforms.

This guide covers TV channels, live stream options, international coverage, tee times, prize money, and everything you need to watch The Players Championship 2026 at TPC Sawgrass.

Quick Summary: How to Watch The Players Championship

  • TV Channels: NBC (weekend), Golf Channel (early rounds)
  • Streaming: ESPN+, Peacock, NBC Sports App, PGA Tour Live
  • Location: TPC Sawgrass (Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida)
  • Dates: March 2026 (Thursday–Sunday)
  • Featured Groups: Available via ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live
  • Watch Without Cable: YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling

Where to Watch The Players Championship on TV

Short answer: The Players Championship airs on Golf Channel during early rounds and on NBC for weekend coverage, with select simulcasts and streaming via NBC Sports platforms.

The PGA Tour’s flagship event receives full network coverage in the United States. NBC Sports holds primary broadcast rights, with Golf Channel handling extended weekday coverage.

Broadcast Breakdown

  • Thursday (Round 1): Golf Channel
  • Friday (Round 2): Golf Channel
  • Saturday (Round 3): Golf Channel (early) to NBC (afternoon)
  • Sunday (Final Round): NBC (primary coverage)

CBS and ESPN do not hold primary broadcast rights for The Players Championship, though ESPN+ provides streaming access.

Players Championship TV Schedule

RoundDayTV ChannelCoverage Window (ET)
Round 1ThursdayGolf Channel1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Round 2FridayGolf Channel1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Round 3SaturdayGolf Channel1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Round 3SaturdayNBC2:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Final RoundSundayNBC1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

How to Live Stream The Players Championship

Short answer: You can livestream The Players Championship on ESPN+, Peacock, PGA Tour Live, and the NBC Sports App with a valid subscription or TV login. Streaming coverage includes featured groups, marquee holes (including the iconic 17th), and full-round simulcasts.

ESPN+ (PGA Tour Live)

ESPN+ is the most comprehensive digital option.

What you get:

  • Featured groups coverage
  • Featured holes (including 16, 17, 18)
  • Early round streaming before TV windows
  • Morning wave tee times

How to watch:

  1. Subscribe to ESPN+
  2. Log in via ESPN app or ESPN.com
  3. Navigate to PGA Tour Live
  4. Select The Players Championship 2026

Available on mobile, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and smart TVs.

Peacock

Peacock streams NBC’s weekend broadcast and select simulcasts.
Best for: Viewers who want NBC coverage without cable.
Steps:

  1. Subscribe to Peacock Premium
  2. Open the Peacock app
  3. Search “THEPlayers Championship”
  4. Stream live during NBC broadcast windows

NBC Sports App

If you have cable (or a live TV streaming subscription), you can stream NBC and Golf Channel through the NBC Sports App.
Requirements:

  • TV provider login
  • Compatible device (mobile, tablet, smart TV

Watching Without Cable

Cord-cutters can stream The Players Championship using live TV services that carry NBC and Golf Channel. Supported devices include:

  • iPhone/Android
  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • Fire TV
  • Samsung Smart TVs
  • LG Smart TVs

Can You Watch The Players Championship for Free?

Short answer: You cannot legally stream The Players Championship entirely free, but you may access coverage through free trials from live TV streaming services. Options may include:

  • YouTube TV free trial
  • Fubofree trial
  • Hulu + Live TV promotional periods

Availability varies by region and timing. Always use official PGA Tour or network platforms.

The Players Championship 2026 Schedule

Short answer: The Players Championship 2026 will take place in March, running Thursday through Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Eastern Time (ET).

Key Dates

  • Practice Rounds: Tuesday–Wednesday
  • Thursday, March 12th- Round 1: Thursday
  • Friday, March 13th- Round 2: Friday
  • Saturday, March 14th- Round 3: Saturday
  • Sunday, March 15th- Final Round: Sunday

Tee Times

  • Morning wave: Approximately 7:30 AM ET
  • Afternoon wave: Approximately 12:30 PM ET

Prize Money

The Players Championship traditionally features one of the largest purses on the PGA Tour, often exceeding $25 million, with the winner receiving a multi-million dollar payout.

Where Is The Players Championship Played?

The Players Championship is held annually at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Read the article below to learn more about the course's history and intricate, revolutionary design by Pete Dye.

Course Overview

  • Course: Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass
  • Par: 72
  • Designer: Pete Dye
  • Length: Approximately 7,200+ yards

The Iconic 17th Hole

The par-3 17th is one of the most recognizable holes in golf. Its island green creates dramatic swings on the leaderboard and is frequently featured in PGA Tour live stream coverage.

Why It Matters

Often called the “fifth major,” The Players Championship features:

  • One of the strongest fields in golf
  • A flagship PGA Tour event
  • Significant FedExCup points
  • A record-setting prize money purse

Best Streaming Services to Watch The Players Championship

If you want to watch without cable, these services provide NBC and Golf Channel access:

ServiceStarting PriceIncludes NBCIncludes Golf ChannelFree Trial
YouTube TV~$72.99/monthYesYesYes
Hulu + Live TV~$76.99/monthYesYesSometimes
Fubo~$79.99/monthYesYesYes
Sling (Blue + Sports Extra)~$55–65/monthSelect marketsAdd-on requiredLimited

Pricing subject to change.

FAQ – How to Watch The Players Championship

What channel is The Players Championship on?

The Players Championship airs on Golf Channel for early-round coverage (Thursday and Friday) and transitions to NBC for weekend coverage. NBC Sports holds primary broadcast rights in the United States, with streaming simulcasts available via Peacock and the NBC Sports App.

Is The Players Championship on ESPN+?

Yes. ESPN+ streams featured groups, marquee holes, and early-round PGA Tour live stream coverage. While ESPN+ does not broadcast the main NBC telecast, it offers extensive digital access throughout all four rounds.

Can I stream The Players Championship on Peacock?

Yes. Peacock streams NBC’s live weekend coverage and select simulcasts. A Peacock Premium subscription is required. It is one of the easiest ways to watch without traditional cable.

What time does coverage start?

Coverage typically begins in the morning via ESPN+ for featured groups (around 7:30 AM ET). Golf Channel TV coverage usually starts early afternoon, with NBC taking over during weekend afternoons.

How much is the purse?

The Players Championship features one of the largest prize money purses in professional golf, historically exceeding $25 million. The winner typically earns more than $4.5 million, along with 750 FedExCup points.

How do I watch featured groups?

Featured groups coverage is available through ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live. These streams follow marquee players throughout their round and often include dedicated coverage of holes 16, 17, and 18.

Events
Jesse Cameron prefers Bent grass over Bermuda grass.

this is a great article!

