How to watch THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The debate about whether The Players Championship is golf's fifth major kicked up again recently.

Whether you agree or not, we can all agree that watching one of the most exciting golf tournaments of the season is well worth your time.

If you’re searching for how to watch The Players Championship in 2026, coverage will air on NBC and Golf Channel, with live streaming available on ESPN+, Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and PGA Tour Live.

Early-round action typically streams on ESPN+ and airs on Golf Channel, while weekend coverage shifts primarily to NBC. Viewers can watch on cable, via live TV streaming services, or through official PGA Tour platforms.

This guide covers TV channels, live stream options, international coverage, tee times, prize money, and everything you need to watch The Players Championship 2026 at TPC Sawgrass.

Quick Summary: How to Watch The Players Championship

Where to Watch The Players Championship on TV

Short answer: The Players Championship airs on Golf Channel during early rounds and on NBC for weekend coverage, with select simulcasts and streaming via NBC Sports platforms.

The PGA Tour’s flagship event receives full network coverage in the United States. NBC Sports holds primary broadcast rights, with Golf Channel handling extended weekday coverage.

Broadcast Breakdown

Thursday (Round 1): Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday (Round 2): Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday (Round 3): Golf Channel (early) to NBC (afternoon)

Golf Channel (early) to NBC (afternoon) Sunday (Final Round): NBC (primary coverage)

CBS and ESPN do not hold primary broadcast rights for The Players Championship, though ESPN+ provides streaming access.

Players Championship TV Schedule

Round Day TV Channel Coverage Window (ET) Round 1 Thursday Golf Channel 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Round 2 Friday Golf Channel 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Round 3 Saturday Golf Channel 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Round 3 Saturday NBC 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM Final Round Sunday NBC 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

How to Live Stream The Players Championship

Short answer: You can livestream The Players Championship on ESPN+, Peacock, PGA Tour Live, and the NBC Sports App with a valid subscription or TV login. Streaming coverage includes featured groups, marquee holes (including the iconic 17th), and full-round simulcasts.

ESPN+ (PGA Tour Live)

ESPN+ is the most comprehensive digital option.

What you get:



Featured groups coverage

Featured holes (including 16, 17, 18)

Early round streaming before TV windows

Morning wave tee times

How to watch:



Subscribe to ESPN+ Log in via ESPN app or ESPN.com Navigate to PGA Tour Live Select The Players Championship 2026

Available on mobile, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and smart TVs.

Peacock

Peacock streams NBC’s weekend broadcast and select simulcasts.

Best for: Viewers who want NBC coverage without cable.

Steps:



Subscribe to Peacock Premium Open the Peacock app Search “THEPlayers Championship” Stream live during NBC broadcast windows

NBC Sports App

If you have cable (or a live TV streaming subscription), you can stream NBC and Golf Channel through the NBC Sports App.

Requirements:



TV provider login

Compatible device (mobile, tablet, smart TV

Watching Without Cable

Cord-cutters can stream The Players Championship using live TV services that carry NBC and Golf Channel. Supported devices include:



iPhone/Android

Roku

Apple TV

Fire TV

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Can You Watch The Players Championship for Free?

Short answer: You cannot legally stream The Players Championship entirely free, but you may access coverage through free trials from live TV streaming services. Options may include:



YouTube TV free trial

Fubofree trial

Hulu + Live TV promotional periods

Availability varies by region and timing. Always use official PGA Tour or network platforms.

The Players Championship 2026 Schedule

Short answer: The Players Championship 2026 will take place in March, running Thursday through Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Eastern Time (ET).

Key Dates

Practice Rounds: Tuesday–Wednesday

Tuesday–Wednesday Thursday, March 12 th - Round 1: Thursday

Thursday Friday, March 13 th - Round 2: Friday

Friday Saturday, March 14 th - Round 3: Saturday

Saturday Sunday, March 15th- Final Round: Sunday

Tee Times

Morning wave: Approximately 7:30 AM ET

Afternoon wave: Approximately 12:30 PM ET

Prize Money

The Players Championship traditionally features one of the largest purses on the PGA Tour, often exceeding $25 million, with the winner receiving a multi-million dollar payout.

Where Is The Players Championship Played?

The Players Championship is held annually at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Read the article below to learn more about the course's history and intricate, revolutionary design by Pete Dye.

Course Overview

Course: Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass

Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass Par: 72

72 Designer: Pete Dye

Pete Dye Length: Approximately 7,200+ yards

The Iconic 17th Hole

The par-3 17th is one of the most recognizable holes in golf. Its island green creates dramatic swings on the leaderboard and is frequently featured in PGA Tour live stream coverage.

Why It Matters

Often called the “fifth major,” The Players Championship features:



One of the strongest fields in golf

A flagship PGA Tour event

Significant FedExCup points

A record-setting prize money purse

Best Streaming Services to Watch The Players Championship

If you want to watch without cable, these services provide NBC and Golf Channel access:



Service Starting Price Includes NBC Includes Golf Channel Free Trial YouTube TV ~$72.99/month Yes Yes Yes Hulu + Live TV ~$76.99/month Yes Yes Sometimes Fubo ~$79.99/month Yes Yes Yes Sling (Blue + Sports Extra) ~$55–65/month Select markets Add-on required Limited

Pricing subject to change.

FAQ – How to Watch The Players Championship

What channel is The Players Championship on?

The Players Championship airs on Golf Channel for early-round coverage (Thursday and Friday) and transitions to NBC for weekend coverage. NBC Sports holds primary broadcast rights in the United States, with streaming simulcasts available via Peacock and the NBC Sports App.

Is The Players Championship on ESPN+?

Yes. ESPN+ streams featured groups, marquee holes, and early-round PGA Tour live stream coverage. While ESPN+ does not broadcast the main NBC telecast, it offers extensive digital access throughout all four rounds.

Can I stream The Players Championship on Peacock?

Yes. Peacock streams NBC’s live weekend coverage and select simulcasts. A Peacock Premium subscription is required. It is one of the easiest ways to watch without traditional cable.

What time does coverage start?

Coverage typically begins in the morning via ESPN+ for featured groups (around 7:30 AM ET). Golf Channel TV coverage usually starts early afternoon, with NBC taking over during weekend afternoons.

How much is the purse?

The Players Championship features one of the largest prize money purses in professional golf, historically exceeding $25 million. The winner typically earns more than $4.5 million, along with 750 FedExCup points.

How do I watch featured groups?

Featured groups coverage is available through ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live. These streams follow marquee players throughout their round and often include dedicated coverage of holes 16, 17, and 18.