Bailey Chamblee's ultimate Scottsdale golf guide

A longtime resident of the Valley of the Sun, Bailey gives her recommendations for golf and more, plus some input from husband Brandel Chamblee.
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Bailey and Brandel Chamblee call the Phoenix Scottsdale area home and love exploring the area.

It’s a gift to live in Scottsdale. I wake up to sunshine, a McDowell Mountain backdrop and birds chirping like I’m in an old-school Disney movie. Living here feels like being on vacation, except I get to call it home. Eight years in, and it still never gets old.

I’ve spent enough time playing golf around the Valley to have my favorites, but a great golf trip here can look very different depending on your budget, access and appetite for adventure. So, I have enlisted my husband, Brandel Chamblee, a more than 30-year Valley resident who knows a thing or two about golf (wink wink), to share some of his favorites.

Together, we’ve put together a guide to the Phoenix metro area’s public and private courses, divided into three tiers: Elite, Premier and Most Value. Access to private clubs generally requires a member introduction or other authorization, and guest fees and policies should be confirmed in advance.

Whether you’re planning a bucket-list golf trip, organizing a group getaway or squeezing in a round between dinner reservations and a spa appointment, the Valley has something for you.

Scottsdale golf's elite tier: bucket-list rounds, exceptional settings and exclusive access

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium)

Bailey Chamblee: If it's your first time playing TPC Scottsdale, I'd start with the Stadium Course. If possible, time your visit for the weeks surrounding the WM Phoenix Open, when the grandstands are up and the course starts to feel like a tournament venue. You'll get a taste of the atmosphere, minus the thousands of spectators.

I understand the appeal: You want to play where the pros play and see whether you can go eagle-birdie-birdie on the closing stretch of Nos. 15, 16 and 17. My father actually pulled off that feat on a visit a few years ago, so I know it’s possible. Whether you should expect to do the same is another story.

And then there’s the 16th hole, the famous stadium par 3 that transforms into one of the most recognizable—and raucous—settings in professional golf during tournament week.

TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium: #1
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TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Resort
4.2730991556 out of 5 stars
748
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Troon North (Pinnacle)

Bailey: At Troon properties, you can generally count on exceptional service and a high-quality golf experience. Pinnacle is quintessential Scottsdale desert golf, with towering saguaros, rugged rock formations and sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. If the number of times your jaw drops at the scenery equals the number of times your long putts drop, consider it a good day.

Pinnacle at Troon North
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Pinnacle at Troon North Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Semi-Private
4.6919163507 out of 5 stars
991
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Silverleaf Golf Club

Bailey: Silverleaf is the private-club playground of some of professional golf’s biggest names, including Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. It’s about as high-end as Scottsdale golf gets when it comes to aesthetics, service and exclusivity. With music, a full bar and TVs at the driving range, the experience begins well before you reach the first tee. Add the McDowell Mountains and the mansions lining the course, and you have a spectacular setting for a round.

Silverleaf GC
The Silverleaf Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Private
0.0 out of 5 stars
0
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Whisper Rock Golf Club

Brandel Chamblee: Whisper Rock is, and I am admittedly biased, (although I am not a member) the best “hang” in all of golf. The “hang” of course includes two great golf courses, but beyond the high desert views and high level golf, it has the greatest collection of brilliantly philanthropic and wildly entertaining and humble fun loving individuals—members and staff—that ever assembled anywhere on any golf facility on this planet. It boasts (although nobody there boasts) an absurd number of professional golfers, but they are not necessarily the “stars” of this club. The “star” so to speak, is that there is no star of this club other than comradery of its eclectic, eccentric and wonderful membership.

Whisper Rock GC
Whisper Rock Golf Club - Lower Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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Whisper Rock GC
Whisper Rock Golf Club - Upper Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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The Estancia Club

Brandel: The Estancia Club, built in the mid 1990’s by Tom Fazio, was a groundbreaking concept of an ultra-luxury golf experience catering to the richest of the rich. Now, a member-owned private gated community it is one of the most sought after clubs in Scottsdale and sets the standard for scenery, course conditions, design and experience in all of the golf world. To be a member is aspirational; to be able to play it just once makes any golf trip to Scottsdale exceptional.

Estancia Club: #10
The Estancia Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Private
3.3333333333 out of 5 stars
5
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Quintero Golf Club

Bailey: Just when you think the desert can’t get any prettier, another spectacular view comes into focus. Designed by Rees Jones, the course winds through rugged terrain northwest of Scottsdale, with elevation changes and natural desert features that make the landscape part of the challenge. It’s roughly a 45-minute drive from much of the Scottsdale area, but well worth the trip for golfers who want to make a day of it.

Quintero GC: #9
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Quintero Golf Club
Peoria, Arizona
Semi-Private
4.5682561152 out of 5 stars
1369
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Paradise Valley Country Club

Bailey: This might be my favorite course in the entire Valley. It’s old-school golf: tight fairways, firm greens and a setting tucked into one of the prettiest parts of town. It’s the Augusta of Phoenix, and more of an IYKYK kind of place. Every time I’m there, I imagine that’s what heaven feels like.

Paradise Valley CC
Paradise Valley Country Club
Paradise Valley, Arizona
Private
3.0 out of 5 stars
2
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Scottsdale golf's premier tier: outstanding golf, memorable settings and experiences that don't always come with the highest price tag

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

Brandel: We-Ko-Pa is Scottsdale’s northeasternmost golf facility and well worth the 45 or so minutes' drive from the airport. It has 36 holes, and the last time Bailey and I played there we crossed paths with Charles Barkley, who said he tries to play there at least once a week when he’s in town. It is just a spectacular experience and no place in the valley blends great golf and great views more breathtakingly than this facility. Pro tip: go to the We-Ko-Pa steakhouse, Ember, after the round for the perfect conclusion to the day.

Cholla at We-Ko-Pa GC: #17
Cholla Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public/Resort
4.7957074722 out of 5 stars
41
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Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa GC: #8
Saguaro Course at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public/Resort
4.4076470588 out of 5 stars
56
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TPC Scottsdale — Champions Course

Bailey: The Stadium Course may be the bucket-list draw, but don’t overlook its sibling. Champions offers a compelling test of golf, plenty of desert scenery and a chance to experience TPC Scottsdale for less. For golfers who care more about the round than the famous 16th hole, it’s arguably the better value.

Champions @ TPC Scottsdale: #16
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TPC Scottsdale - The Champions Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Resort
4.3145407691 out of 5 stars
1383
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The Boulders

Bailey: This is one of my favorite places to play, and I take full advantage of off-season pricing. The Boulders often plays second-fiddle to nearby Troon North, but I find it more forgiving, equally fun and every bit as spectacular in terms of scenery. Massive rock formations frame the holes, making the landscape feel almost otherworldly. You can’t go wrong with either course—or a combination of the two.

Boulders Golf Club
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North at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Carefree, Arizona
Resort/Private
4.1637453259 out of 5 stars
1326
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Boulders GC
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South at Boulders Golf Club & Resort
Carefree, Arizona
Resort/Public
4.1637453259 out of 5 stars
1326
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Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor)

Bailey: As the former host of a PGA Tour event and the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, Raptor’s pedigree speaks for itself. Designed by Tom Fazio, it’s a fun but challenging layout, with strategic bunkering, demanding approaches and plenty of trouble around the greens. The finishing hole brings water into play off the tee and around the green, testing whether you can hold off on getting in the drink until the 19th hole.

Grayhawk GC - Raptor: #8
Raptor at Grayhawk Golf Club
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public
1.4513888889 out of 5 stars
25
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Talking Stick Golf Club

Brandel: Talking Stick, a Coore & Crenshaw 36-hole design, is centrally located in Scottsdale and, perhaps not as popular as the big three of Scottsdale, (TPC, Grayhawk and Troon North), but it is an exceptional golf facility. The O'odham's second hole is one of my favorite par 5 designs in the valley, and every one of the 36 holes here has a lot of thought put into them. It's close to TopGolf and the Talking Stick casino, where a westward-looking-top-floor restaurant offers the best sunset views in the valley. It’s a bit of a sleeper but well worth the time and money.

Talking Stick G.C. O'odham Course: #7 & #10
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Talking Stick Golf Club - O'odham Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public
4.4070246008 out of 5 stars
821
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Piipaash at Talking Stick GC - #12
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Talking Stick Golf Club - Piipaash Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Public
4.2282765163 out of 5 stars
1901
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Camelback Golf Club

Bailey: Camelback is centrally located, making it an easy addition to almost any Scottsdale itinerary. Ambiente offers a thoughtful mix of rolling terrain, strategic bunkering and mountain views, with a layout that challenges you without beating you up. I love this course so much that I hosted 24 of my best friends here earlier this year for my Ryder Cup-style birthday party. If you want a fun round without venturing far from the rest of your Scottsdale plans, Ambiente is a strong choice.

I find Ambiente offers a greater variety of holes that keep my attention, while Padre demands more precise shotmaking. Both are worth playing, so your choice may come down to your preferred style of golf—or which course has the better tee time.

Camelback GC - Ambiente
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Camelback Golf Club - Ambiente Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Resort
4.4899477096 out of 5 stars
1113
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Padre at Camelback: #9
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Camelback Golf Club - Padre Course
Scottsdale, Arizona
Resort
4.4218232748 out of 5 stars
1239
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Bailey's best-value golf courses in and around Scottsdale

Gold Canyon Golf Club (Dinosaur Mountain)

Bailey: Dinosaur Mountain is worth the drive east of Scottsdale for the views alone. Set against the Superstition Mountains, the course climbs and falls through the desert, with elevation changes that make several holes feel like they belong on a postcard.

Gold Canyon GC - Dinosaur Mountain: #3
Dinosaur Mountain at Gold Canyon Golf Resort
Gold Canyon, Arizona
Resort
2.7097361237 out of 5 stars
315
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Rancho Mañana Golf Club

Bailey: For a distinctly local desert-golf experience, head to Cave Creek and Rancho Mañana. This par-70 course is built into the high Sonoran Desert, with dramatic elevation changes, native terrain and a rustic clubhouse that reflects the area's historic dude-ranch roots. It’s a more intimate, character-filled round than some of the Valley’s larger resort facilities, and a good option for golfers who value scenery and shotmaking over length.

Rancho Manana GC: #3
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Rancho Manana Golf Club
Cave Creek, Arizona
Semi-Private
4.2088258525 out of 5 stars
2550
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Ak-Chin Southern Dunes

Bailey: Ak-Chin Southern Dunes is a bit of a hike from Scottsdale, but it offers something different from the typical desert-resort round: an Australian Sandbelt-inspired design by Brian Curley and Fred Couples. Rather than relying on dramatic elevation changes, the course emphasizes strategic bunkering, wide playing corridors and challenging green complexes.

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC
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Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
Maricopa, Arizona
Public
4.4614644822 out of 5 stars
1467
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Mountain Shadows

Bailey: While not an 18-hole championship course, Mountain Shadows is the Valley’s hidden gem, best-for-a-quick-round or a stylish alternative to a full-length course. Tucked into the shadow of Camelback Mountain, this par-3 features 18 holes that range from roughly 100 to 190 yards, making it a terrific place to sharpen your short game, play a quick round before dinner or enjoy a more relaxed version of desert golf. It’s approachable for beginners but still challenging for accomplished players who want to work on their wedges.

Mountain Shadows GC: #7
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Mountain Shadows Golf Course
Paradise Valley, Arizona
Resort
4.716289392 out of 5 stars
1041
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Off-course recommendations to round out a Scottsdale golf trip

A great Scottsdale golf trip doesn't end on the 18th green. A few of my favorites for dinner and drinks:

Houston’s: A reliable choice for a polished but relaxed dinner. Get the spinach artichoke dip to start, a cheeseburger for your main, and marvel at the fact that they bring a fresh, chilled glass midway through your martini to ensure your martini stays cold. I’ve traveled the world and never had service that good.

Steak 44: For a special-occasion steakhouse experience, it’s the best in town. Don’t sleep on the caviar, either.

Mastro’s: Classic high-end steakhouse dining with multiple locations. If I’m going for date night, I prefer the location on Pima and Pinnacle Peak. If I’m looking for a more festive experience, the Ocean Club location in Kierland is the place to see and be seen.

Zinc Bistro: French-inspired food in a lively Scottsdale setting, that will instantly transport you to a romantic world of yesteryear.

Jing: An upscale, energetic option for Asian-inspired cuisine and cocktails. It’s relatively new to the Valley but a welcome infusion of vivacity.

Elephante: Coastal Italian-inspired food in a stylish setting. Trust me when I say to get the whipped eggplant and ragu bianco. 

Where to unwind

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess: One of my favorite spas in the world. There are multiple places to lounge, including a beautiful indoor atrium, but my favorite feature is the waterfall wall. It’s an easy place to lose a few hours.

Joya Spa at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia: A Moroccan-inspired spa tucked into Paradise Valley with great views of Camelback Mountain. Grab a cocktail, find a spot by the pool and make an afternoon of it.

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Bailey Chamblee
Bailey Chamblee brings more than a decade and a half of journalism experience to the game of golf. As both a writer and on-air correspondent, she covers businesses and brands, travel and lifestyle and noteworthy individuals making an impact on the game.

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