Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May 2023

We share news of a major renovation at a prominent U.S. course, a new Caribbean golf community and two unique experiences at golf destinations overseas.
This golf course is embarking on a game-changing renovation.

How important is grass to golf? Well, it's everything, really. If you're playing on artificial turf, then are you really playing golf? Where are the divots and bad lies and tricky situations? Yep, grass is king when it comes to golf. That's why courses must take care of it. But, as every homeowner k

Unlock Bingeworthy Golf Content
This content is only available to GolfPass members. Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
GolfPass Staff
More from the author
Poppy Hills Golf Course - hole 2
Articles
3 Min Read
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: April 2023
April 12, 2023
A new twist on the short course trend, a new name and a new private course at one of the world's largest golf resorts highlight this month's 'secrets' column.
By GolfPass Staff
Mount Vintage Plantation - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Choice Destinations: Golf in and around Augusta, Georgia
April 3, 2023
The home of the Masters is a lovely spot for a golf trip the other 51 weeks of the year, too.
By GolfPass Staff
Pebble Beach Golf Links 10th hole
Articles
4 Min Read
10 golf vacation packages where you can play top-rated golf courses
March 20, 2023
Your fellow golfers showed their love for these courses via GolfPass Golfers' Choice lists. They're worth including in your next trip.
By GolfPass Staff
Austin Country Club - No. 17
Articles
1 Min Read
How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel
March 15, 2023
Where and how to watch and stream live coverage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
By GolfPass Staff
THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews
Articles
1 Min Read
How to Watch The PLAYERS Championship on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel
March 7, 2023
Where and how to watch-stream pre-tournament coverage and live coverage throughout the week of The PLAYERS Championship.
By GolfPass Staff
st-johns-gc-12-choice-destinations-ne-fl.jpg
Articles
3 Min Read
Choice Destinations: Golf in northeast Florida from Jacksonville to St. Augustine
March 6, 2023
The coastal stretch from Jacksonville to St. Augustine features plenty of strong value golf courses near the home of the Players Championship and PGA Tour headquarters.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
TPC Colorado 13
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
April 7, 2023
These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
By Jason Scott Deegan
Headley Golf Club - bridge
20 Images
April 2023: GolfPass Photos of the Month
April 26, 2023
April inspired you to MASTER your game.
Katie Gallagher - head shot
By Katie Gallagher
Sensei Porcupine Creek - mountain view
Photo Galleries
22 Images
Touring Sensei's Porcupine Creek Golf Club, one of golf's most expensive and exclusive courses
April 18, 2023
Porcupine Creek has been an uber-exclusive private course since 2004 but is now open to all golfers who stay at the luxurious Sensei Porcupine Creek.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide
April 3, 2023
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May 2023
Search Near Me