Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May 2023

How important is grass to golf? Well, it's everything, really. If you're playing on artificial turf, then are you really playing golf? Where are the divots and bad lies and tricky situations? Yep, grass is king when it comes to golf. That's why courses must take care of it. But, as every homeowner k
Unlock Bingeworthy Golf Content
This content is only available to GolfPass members. Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
More from the author
3 Min Read
April 12, 2023
A new twist on the short course trend, a new name and a new private course at one of the world's largest golf resorts highlight this month's 'secrets' column.
3 Min Read
April 3, 2023
The home of the Masters is a lovely spot for a golf trip the other 51 weeks of the year, too.
4 Min Read
March 20, 2023
Your fellow golfers showed their love for these courses via GolfPass Golfers' Choice lists. They're worth including in your next trip.
1 Min Read
March 15, 2023
Where and how to watch and stream live coverage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
1 Min Read
March 7, 2023
Where and how to watch-stream pre-tournament coverage and live coverage throughout the week of The PLAYERS Championship.
3 Min Read
March 6, 2023
The coastal stretch from Jacksonville to St. Augustine features plenty of strong value golf courses near the home of the Players Championship and PGA Tour headquarters.
Popular
2 Min Read
April 7, 2023
These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
20 Images
April 26, 2023
April inspired you to MASTER your game.
22 Images
April 18, 2023
Porcupine Creek has been an uber-exclusive private course since 2004 but is now open to all golfers who stay at the luxurious Sensei Porcupine Creek.
11 Min Read
April 3, 2023
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.