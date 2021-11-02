Secrets from the world of Golf Travel: November 2021

Fall has brought some good news on the golf travel in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. Overseas tour operators are reporting positive surges of golf groups, both locally and abroad. For example, Golfbreaks, a popular packaging company based in the United Kingdom,
This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
More from the author
1 Min Read
October 28, 2021
Opportunity to receive video tips via text is a new feature for members and subscribers.
3 Min Read
October 7, 2021
Recent releases run the gamut from irons to apps.
3 Min Read
October 4, 2021
America's largest golf resort, and one of its smallest, are expanding to enhance the guest experience.
3 Min Read
September 14, 2021
New clubs dropped by Mizuno, WHOOP unveils its most advanced band yet, and Ryder Cup-inspired golf sandals?
3 Min Read
September 1, 2021
News of a new mountain lodge under construction and new oceanfront resort debuting this fall highlight this month's travel column.
1 Min Read
August 30, 2021
Here's where the R&A's flagship event for the best women golfers will be held in the coming years.
Popular
12 Images
October 11, 2021
This Albuquerque gem is one of the tournament capitals of collegiate golf.
20 Images
November 1, 2021
Golfers sent us photos from Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup venues, plus a famous 19th hole by Tiger Woods.
10 Images
October 26, 2021
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship shines a spotlight on this tiny, charming island.
1 Min Read
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Load More