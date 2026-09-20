Presidents Cup future sites: confirmed host golf courses for the biennial matches between Team USA and the International Team

Where will the Presidents Cup be held in future years?

In truth, the answer is mostly unclear.

The biennial multi-day match, an answer to the Ryder Cup that is held in off years, pits a team of a dozen top American professional golfers against their counterparts from the International Team, represented by highly-ranked pros who hail from countries outside of Europe and the United States. Australia and South Africa have historically sent several players to this event, and in recent years players from Canada, Japan and Korea have begun to feature prominently as well.

Despite the vast geographical pool the International Team pulls from, they have won just one Presidents Cup: the third-ever playing, held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998. They also played Team USA to a thrilling tie at Fancourt in South Africa in 2003. The Yanks have won every other Presidents Cup, often by significant margins. The 2024 Presidents Cup was no exception, with Team USA routing the International Team by a score of 18.5 to 11.5.

Media and fan reaction to the tradition of Team USA blowout wins has resulted in speculation about future changes to the format of Presidents Cup. One popular suggestion has been to turn it into a co-ed event, owing to the impressive depth of women's professional golf talent from Asia, as a potential counterweight to Team USA's historical advantage on the men's side. No plans to change the format of the Presidents Cup have been announced, however.

As of this writing, the week before the 2026 Presidents Cup, only three hosts beyond this year's playing are on the books, and in only two cases are the golf courses confirmed.

Future Presidents Cup host golf courses: 2026 through 2040

2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club (No. 3) - Medinah, Ill.

Dates: September 24-27, 2026

Architects: Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead (OCM Golf Course Design)

Note: A two-year overhaul by OCM reinvented this championship layout in the northwest Chicago suburbs in order to bring it up to snuff for contemporary tastes in design and functionality. By creating a less linear and more dynamic layout, OCM have sought to make the course more playable and variable for the Medinah membership while enabling it to be tuned up for elite competitive play. The 2026 Presidents Cup will be a test of its fitness for purpose.

2028 Presidents Cup at Kingston Heath Golf Club - Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Dates: TBD

Architects: Dan Soutar, Alister MacKenzie

Note: The world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt golf region gets its second Presidents Cup host in the form of this great club with a compact, exciting course where Alister MacKenzie's input included the development of its ornate bunkering as well as the refinement of its par-3 15th hole, one of the most famous one-shotters in Australia. If Team International loses once again in 2026, they will be facing a 30-year winless drought at Kingston Heath.

2030 Presidents Cup at Bellerive Country Club - St. Louis, Mo.

Dates: TBD

Architects: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.; Rees Jones

Note: St. Louis sports fans tend to bring the noise when golf comes to town. The 2018 PGA Championship was a particularly boisterous affair, as Tiger Woods tried to reel in eventual champ Brooks Koepka on the final day. More of that energy will be welcome in '30.

Bellerive Country Club Saint Louis, Missouri Private 5.0 out of 5 stars 1 Write Review

2040 Presidents Cup at a venue TBD in Victoria, Australia

Dates: TBD

Note: The precise host golf course has not been selected for this Presidents Cup, but the 2028 and 2040 Presidents Cups were awarded in tandem to the province of Victoria. It seems likely that this event will take place at either Royal Melbourne or perhaps return to Kingston Heath.

Past Presidents Cup host golf courses (1994 - 2024)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, Va.

Years hosted: 1994, 1996, 2000, 2005

Architect: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Composite) - Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Years hosted: 1998, 2011, 2019

Architect: Alister MacKenzie

Fancourt Hotel and Country Club Estate (Links) - Fancourt, Outeniqua, South Africa

Year hosted: 2003

Architect: Gary Player

Royal Montreal Golf Club (Blue) - Île Bizard, Quebec, Canada

Years hosted: 2007, 2024

Architects: Dick Wilson; Rees Jones

TPC Harding Park (Harding) - San Francisco, Calif.

Year hosted: 2009

Architects: Sam Whiting, Willie Watson

Muirfield Village Golf Club - Dublin, Ohio

Year hosted: 2013

Architect: Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - Songdo-dong, Incheon, South Korea

Year hosted: 2015

Architect: Jack Nicklaus

Liberty National Golf Club - Jersey City, N.J.

Year hosted: 2017

Architects: Bob Cupp, Tom Kite

Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, N.C.

Year hosted: 2022

Architects: George Cobb; Arnold Palmer; Tom Fazio