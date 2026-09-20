Presidents Cup future sites: confirmed host golf courses for the biennial matches between Team USA and the International Team

With only a handful of future host golf courses confirmed, speculation abounds around the potential future and evolution of this event.
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Kingston Heath Golf Club, hole 1
The cozy confines of Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne should make for an exciting atmosphere at the 2028 Presidents Cup.

Where will the Presidents Cup be held in future years?

In truth, the answer is mostly unclear.

The biennial multi-day match, an answer to the Ryder Cup that is held in off years, pits a team of a dozen top American professional golfers against their counterparts from the International Team, represented by highly-ranked pros who hail from countries outside of Europe and the United States. Australia and South Africa have historically sent several players to this event, and in recent years players from Canada, Japan and Korea have begun to feature prominently as well.

Despite the vast geographical pool the International Team pulls from, they have won just one Presidents Cup: the third-ever playing, held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998. They also played Team USA to a thrilling tie at Fancourt in South Africa in 2003. The Yanks have won every other Presidents Cup, often by significant margins. The 2024 Presidents Cup was no exception, with Team USA routing the International Team by a score of 18.5 to 11.5.

Media and fan reaction to the tradition of Team USA blowout wins has resulted in speculation about future changes to the format of Presidents Cup. One popular suggestion has been to turn it into a co-ed event, owing to the impressive depth of women's professional golf talent from Asia, as a potential counterweight to Team USA's historical advantage on the men's side. No plans to change the format of the Presidents Cup have been announced, however.

As of this writing, the week before the 2026 Presidents Cup, only three hosts beyond this year's playing are on the books, and in only two cases are the golf courses confirmed.

Future Presidents Cup host golf courses: 2026 through 2040

2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club (No. 3) - Medinah, Ill.

Dates: September 24-27, 2026
Architects: Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking and Ashley Mead (OCM Golf Course Design)
Note: A two-year overhaul by OCM reinvented this championship layout in the northwest Chicago suburbs in order to bring it up to snuff for contemporary tastes in design and functionality. By creating a less linear and more dynamic layout, OCM have sought to make the course more playable and variable for the Medinah membership while enabling it to be tuned up for elite competitive play. The 2026 Presidents Cup will be a test of its fitness for purpose.

Medinah #3 at Medinah CC: #15
Medinah #3 at Medinah Country Club
Medinah, Illinois
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
4
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2026 Presidents Cup
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What you need to know about Medinah Country Club's No. 3 course, host of the 2026 Presidents Cup

2028 Presidents Cup at Kingston Heath Golf Club - Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Dates: TBD
Architects: Dan Soutar, Alister MacKenzie
Note: The world-renowned Melbourne Sandbelt golf region gets its second Presidents Cup host in the form of this great club with a compact, exciting course where Alister MacKenzie's input included the development of its ornate bunkering as well as the refinement of its par-3 15th hole, one of the most famous one-shotters in Australia. If Team International loses once again in 2026, they will be facing a 30-year winless drought at Kingston Heath.

Kingston Heath GC
Kingston Heath Golf Club
Cheltenham, Melbourne, VIC
Private
4.75 out of 5 stars
4
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2030 Presidents Cup at Bellerive Country Club - St. Louis, Mo.

Dates: TBD
Architects: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.; Rees Jones
Note: St. Louis sports fans tend to bring the noise when golf comes to town. The 2018 PGA Championship was a particularly boisterous affair, as Tiger Woods tried to reel in eventual champ Brooks Koepka on the final day. More of that energy will be welcome in '30.

Bellerive CC: #6
Bellerive Country Club
Saint Louis, Missouri
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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2040 Presidents Cup at a venue TBD in Victoria, Australia

Dates: TBD
Note: The precise host golf course has not been selected for this Presidents Cup, but the 2028 and 2040 Presidents Cups were awarded in tandem to the province of Victoria. It seems likely that this event will take place at either Royal Melbourne or perhaps return to Kingston Heath.

Past Presidents Cup host golf courses (1994 - 2024)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, Va.

Years hosted: 1994, 1996, 2000, 2005
Architect: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

Robert Trent Jones GC
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
Gainesville, Virginia
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
3
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Royal Melbourne Golf Club (Composite) - Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Years hosted: 1998, 2011, 2019
Architect: Alister MacKenzie

Royal Melbourne GC - East: #2
Royal Melbourne Golf Club - The East Course
Black Rock, Melbourne, VIC
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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Royal Melbourne GC - West: #5
Royal Melbourne Golf Club - The West Course
Black Rock, Melbourne, VIC
Private
4.6666666667 out of 5 stars
3
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Fancourt Hotel and Country Club Estate (Links) - Fancourt, Outeniqua, South Africa
Year hosted: 2003
Architect: Gary Player

Fancourt Hotel & CC Estate - Links
Fancourt Hotel and Country Club Estate - The Links Course
George, Eden
Private/Resort
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
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Royal Montreal Golf Club (Blue) - Île Bizard, Quebec, Canada

Years hosted: 2007, 2024
Architects: Dick Wilson; Rees Jones

The Royal Montreal GC - Blue: #11
The Royal Montreal Golf Club - Blue
Ile Bizard, Quebec
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
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TPC Harding Park (Harding) - San Francisco, Calif.

Year hosted: 2009
Architects: Sam Whiting, Willie Watson

Harding Park: #2
View Tee Times
TPC Harding Park - Harding Course
San Francisco, California
Public
4.2925104229 out of 5 stars
501
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Muirfield Village Golf Club - Dublin, Ohio

Year hosted: 2013
Architect: Jack Nicklaus

Muirfield Village GC: #13
Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
2
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Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - Songdo-dong, Incheon, South Korea
Year hosted: 2015
Architect: Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus GC Korea: #2
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Songdo-dong, Incheon
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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Liberty National Golf Club - Jersey City, N.J.

Year hosted: 2017
Architects: Bob Cupp, Tom Kite

Liberty National GC
Liberty National Golf Course
Jersey City, New Jersey
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
4
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Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, N.C.

Year hosted: 2022
Architects: George Cobb; Arnold Palmer; Tom Fazio

Quail Hollow CC
Quail Hollow Country Club
Charlotte, North Carolina
Private
5.0 out of 5 stars
1
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