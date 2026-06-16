U.S. Open Championship future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses for the year's third major championship

"Cathedrals of the game."

That is how the United States Golf Association has come to refer to the venues selected for its flagship event, the U.S. Open Championship. The phrase invokes history and reverence, bringing together stirring visuals with golf courses of the highest design quality and fitness to test the greatest golfers in the world over decades and even centuries.

In the 2000s and 2010s, the USGA experimented occasionally with its U.S. Open host golf course selections, especially prioritizing publicly-accessible courses like Bethpage Black (2002, 2009) and Torrey Pines South (2008, 2021). The 2015 and 2017 U.S. Opens were held at Erin Hills and Chambers Bay, courses that were outliers due to their relative recent openings. But these courses have fallen off of what has become a fairly tight rotation of what the organization has termed "anchor sites" - venues the U.S. Open will return to every decade or more frequently. Pebble Beach, Pinehurst No. 2 and Oakmont sit at the heart of this group, with those three golf courses accounting for 11 of the next 23 known venues for the year's third major championship in men's golf.

Some pundits have poked fun at the USGA's effort to schedule the U.S. Open so far in advance, but the tactic sits in line with the organization's commitment to securing a mostly predictable and elite slate of venues where any player would be proud to add their name to the list of champions.

With all but three U.S. Open future host sites determined through 2051, here is where the tournament is expected to be held in the coming years.

Future U.S. Open Championship host golf courses: 2027 through 2051

2027 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 17-20, 2027

Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

Note: America's stunning Pacific Ocean-hugging gem is a relatively recent entrant into the "cathedrals of the game" sphere, but it has proven itself a great host venue time and again. 2027 will mark its seventh time hosting the U.S. Open since 1972 (1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019)

2028 U.S. Open Championship: Winged Foot Golf Club (West) - Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Dates: June 15-18, 2028

Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Note: One of America's sternest sets of green complexes sets this course apart from virtually all of America's parkland courses, and gives it a reputation for brutality that peaked in 2006 when Geoff Ogilvy won a 72-hole battle of attrition with a score of 5-over par 285.

2029 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 14-17, 2029

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: Ross refined No. 2 for decades, living alongside the par-4 3rd hole in his later years. The firm, convex greens have kept the course relevant through massive changes in equipment, and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw's 2010 restoration returned the natural Sandhills aesthetic.

2030 U.S. Open Championship: Merion Golf Club (East) - Ardmore, Penn.

Dates: June 13-16, 2030

Course architect: Hugh Wilson

Note: Merion has been thought to be a little too short and on too small a property to create a true U.S. Open test without significant setup manipulation in the form of super-narrow fairways and draconian rough. With this being the first U.S. Open after the USGA and R&A's next round of regulations of golf equipment take effect, it will be interesting to see what effect, if any, there is on scoring. Merion is one of America's greatest golf courses and should always be a viable championship test.

2031 U.S. Open Championship: The Riviera Country Club - Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Dates: June 12-15, 2031

Course architect: George Thomas

Note: A decades-long standby of a PGA Tour stop, Riviera is in line for several other championships in the coming years, kicking off with the U.S. Women's Open in 2026 and including the Olympics in 2028 as well as its first turn in the U.S. Open rota since 1948.

2032 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 17-20, 2032

Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

2033 U.S. Open Championship: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Penn.

Dates: June 16-19, 2033

Course architect: H.C. Fownes

Note: The rigors of Oakmont tend to turn U.S. Opens into survival tests thanks to punishing rough and linoleum-slick greens. As one of the championship's "anchor sites," it has a spot in the rotation every decade or so.

2034 U.S. Open Championship: Oakland Hills Country Club (South) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Dates: June 15-18, 2034

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner restored this Ross behemoth - one of the Midwest's best championship venues - in 2017, and it will re-enter the U.S. Open schedule after a lengthy maturation process, 38 years after its last turn (1996).

2035 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 14-17, 2035

Course architect: Donald Ross

2036 U.S. Open Championship: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y.

Dates: June 12-15, 2036

Course architects: Willie Davis, C.B. Macdonald, William Flynn

Note: Extreme course conditions caused controversy in 2004 and 2018, but the USGA is committed to finding the right setup meld at one of America's most scenic and challenging championship courses.

2037 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 18-21, 2037

Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

2038 U.S. Open Championship: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass.

Dates: June 17-20, 2038

Course architects: Willie Campbell, William Flynn

Note: The 2022 U.S. Open here was thrilling, as one of New England's great clubs showed it was more than an antique, but an interesting and complete test, with a stirring mix of dangerous short holes and demanding long ones.

2039 U.S. Open Championship: The Los Angeles Country Club (North) - Los Angeles, Calif.

Dates: June 16-19, 2039

Course architect: George Thomas

Note: After it yielded two 62s shot in the first round in 2023, fans questioned the fitness of this venue for the U.S. Open - concerns that were enhanced by a seemingly sleepy atmosphere - although the final-round duel between Rory McIlroy and eventual champ Wyndham Clark did have plenty of drama. L.A.C.C. is one of the more interesting-looking courses in championship golf - here's hoping next time around some refinements are made to make it as exciting as possible from end to end.

2040 U.S. Open Championship: Merion Golf Club (East) - Ardmore, Penn.

Dates: June 14-17, 2040

Course architect: Hugh Wilson

2041 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 13-17, 2041

Course architect: Donald Ross

2042 U.S. Open Championship: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Penn.

Dates: June 12-15, 2042

Course architect: H.C. Fownes

2043 U.S. Open Championship: VENUE TO BE DETERMINED

2044 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 16-19, 2044

Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

2045 U.S. Open Championship: Inverness Club - Toledo, Ohio

Dates: June 15-18, 2045

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: Andrew Green's restoration of this course earned significant praise, and has brought it back to prominence among Midwest clubs. It will host the U.S. Open 66 years after its last time on the schedule, 1979.

2046 U.S. Open Championship: VENUE TO BE DETERMINED

2047 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 13-16, 2047

Course architect: Donald Ross

2048 U.S. Open Championship: VENUE TO BE DETERMINED

2049 U.S. Open Championship: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Penn.

Dates: June 17-20, 2049

Course architect: H.C Fownes

2050 U.S. Open Championship: Merion Golf Club (East) - Ardmore, Penn.

Dates: June 16-19, 2050

Course architect: Hugh Wilson

Note: This will mark the 100th anniversary of Ben Hogan's iconic victory here.

2051 U.S. Open Championship: Oakland Hills Country Club (South) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Dates: June 15-18, 2051

Course architect: Donald Ross

Note: The USGA will go back-to-back in marking the centenaries of U.S. Open victories by Ben Hogan.