U.S. Open Championship future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses for the year's third major championship

The USGA embracing 'cathedrals of the game' means a more compact quasi-rota for America's oldest championship full of must-see golf courses.
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GOLF: JUN 11 PGA - US Open Practice Round
Pebble Beach Golf Links will host its seventh U.S. Open in June of 2027.

"Cathedrals of the game."

That is how the United States Golf Association has come to refer to the venues selected for its flagship event, the U.S. Open Championship. The phrase invokes history and reverence, bringing together stirring visuals with golf courses of the highest design quality and fitness to test the greatest golfers in the world over decades and even centuries.

In the 2000s and 2010s, the USGA experimented occasionally with its U.S. Open host golf course selections, especially prioritizing publicly-accessible courses like Bethpage Black (2002, 2009) and Torrey Pines South (2008, 2021). The 2015 and 2017 U.S. Opens were held at Erin Hills and Chambers Bay, courses that were outliers due to their relative recent openings. But these courses have fallen off of what has become a fairly tight rotation of what the organization has termed "anchor sites" - venues the U.S. Open will return to every decade or more frequently. Pebble Beach, Pinehurst No. 2 and Oakmont sit at the heart of this group, with those three golf courses accounting for 11 of the next 23 known venues for the year's third major championship in men's golf.

Some pundits have poked fun at the USGA's effort to schedule the U.S. Open so far in advance, but the tactic sits in line with the organization's commitment to securing a mostly predictable and elite slate of venues where any player would be proud to add their name to the list of champions.

With all but three U.S. Open future host sites determined through 2051, here is where the tournament is expected to be held in the coming years.

Future U.S. Open Championship host golf courses: 2027 through 2051

2027 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 17-20, 2027
Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant
Note: America's stunning Pacific Ocean-hugging gem is a relatively recent entrant into the "cathedrals of the game" sphere, but it has proven itself a great host venue time and again. 2027 will mark its seventh time hosting the U.S. Open since 1972 (1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019)

Pebble Beach GL at Pebble Beach Resorts
Pebble Beach Golf Links™
Pebble Beach, California
Resort/Public
4.9751552795
47
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2028 U.S. Open Championship: Winged Foot Golf Club (West) - Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Dates: June 15-18, 2028
Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Note: One of America's sternest sets of green complexes sets this course apart from virtually all of America's parkland courses, and gives it a reputation for brutality that peaked in 2006 when Geoff Ogilvy won a 72-hole battle of attrition with a score of 5-over par 285.

Winged Foot GC
West at Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, New York
Private
5.0
4
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2029 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 14-17, 2029
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: Ross refined No. 2 for decades, living alongside the par-4 3rd hole in his later years. The firm, convex greens have kept the course relevant through massive changes in equipment, and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw's 2010 restoration returned the natural Sandhills aesthetic.

Pinehurst No. 2 - Hole 5
Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - No. 2
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Resort
3.4942084942
39
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2030 U.S. Open Championship: Merion Golf Club (East) - Ardmore, Penn.

Dates: June 13-16, 2030
Course architect: Hugh Wilson
Note: Merion has been thought to be a little too short and on too small a property to create a true U.S. Open test without significant setup manipulation in the form of super-narrow fairways and draconian rough. With this being the first U.S. Open after the USGA and R&A's next round of regulations of golf equipment take effect, it will be interesting to see what effect, if any, there is on scoring. Merion is one of America's greatest golf courses and should always be a viable championship test.

Merion GC
East at Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
Private
5.0
4
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2031 U.S. Open Championship: The Riviera Country Club - Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Dates: June 12-15, 2031
Course architect: George Thomas
Note: A decades-long standby of a PGA Tour stop, Riviera is in line for several other championships in the coming years, kicking off with the U.S. Women's Open in 2026 and including the Olympics in 2028 as well as its first turn in the U.S. Open rota since 1948.

Riviera CC: #10
The Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California
Private
5.0
2
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2032 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 17-20, 2032
Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

2033 U.S. Open Championship: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Penn.

Dates: June 16-19, 2033
Course architect: H.C. Fownes
Note: The rigors of Oakmont tend to turn U.S. Opens into survival tests thanks to punishing rough and linoleum-slick greens. As one of the championship's "anchor sites," it has a spot in the rotation every decade or so.

Oakmont CC: #5
Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pennsylvania
Private
4.9722222222
7
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2034 U.S. Open Championship: Oakland Hills Country Club (South) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Dates: June 15-18, 2034
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner restored this Ross behemoth - one of the Midwest's best championship venues - in 2017, and it will re-enter the U.S. Open schedule after a lengthy maturation process, 38 years after its last turn (1996).

Oakland Hills CC: Clubhouse
South at Oakland Hills Country Club
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Private
5.0
4
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2035 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 14-17, 2035
Course architect: Donald Ross

2036 U.S. Open Championship: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y.

Dates: June 12-15, 2036
Course architects: Willie Davis, C.B. Macdonald, William Flynn
Note: Extreme course conditions caused controversy in 2004 and 2018, but the USGA is committed to finding the right setup meld at one of America's most scenic and challenging championship courses.

Shinnecock Hills GC: #16
Shinnecock Hills Golf Course
Southampton, New York
Private
5.0
1
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2037 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 18-21, 2037
Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

2038 U.S. Open Championship: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass.

Dates: June 17-20, 2038
Course architects: Willie Campbell, William Flynn
Note: The 2022 U.S. Open here was thrilling, as one of New England's great clubs showed it was more than an antique, but an interesting and complete test, with a stirring mix of dangerous short holes and demanding long ones.

The Country Club
Main at Country Club, The
Brookline, Massachusetts
Private
4.0
1
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2039 U.S. Open Championship: The Los Angeles Country Club (North) - Los Angeles, Calif.

Dates: June 16-19, 2039
Course architect: George Thomas
Note: After it yielded two 62s shot in the first round in 2023, fans questioned the fitness of this venue for the U.S. Open - concerns that were enhanced by a seemingly sleepy atmosphere - although the final-round duel between Rory McIlroy and eventual champ Wyndham Clark did have plenty of drama. L.A.C.C. is one of the more interesting-looking courses in championship golf - here's hoping next time around some refinements are made to make it as exciting as possible from end to end.

2040 U.S. Open Championship: Merion Golf Club (East) - Ardmore, Penn.

Dates: June 14-17, 2040
Course architect: Hugh Wilson

2041 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 13-17, 2041
Course architect: Donald Ross

2042 U.S. Open Championship: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Penn.

Dates: June 12-15, 2042
Course architect: H.C. Fownes

2043 U.S. Open Championship: VENUE TO BE DETERMINED

2044 U.S. Open Championship: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dates: June 16-19, 2044
Course architects: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

2045 U.S. Open Championship: Inverness Club - Toledo, Ohio

Dates: June 15-18, 2045
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: Andrew Green's restoration of this course earned significant praise, and has brought it back to prominence among Midwest clubs. It will host the U.S. Open 66 years after its last time on the schedule, 1979.

Inverness Club: #7
Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Private
4.8
5
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2046 U.S. Open Championship: VENUE TO BE DETERMINED

2047 U.S. Open Championship: Pinehurst No. 2 - Pinehurst, N.C.

Dates: June 13-16, 2047
Course architect: Donald Ross

2048 U.S. Open Championship: VENUE TO BE DETERMINED

2049 U.S. Open Championship: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Penn.

Dates: June 17-20, 2049
Course architect: H.C Fownes

2050 U.S. Open Championship: Merion Golf Club (East) - Ardmore, Penn.

Dates: June 16-19, 2050
Course architect: Hugh Wilson
Note: This will mark the 100th anniversary of Ben Hogan's iconic victory here.

2051 U.S. Open Championship: Oakland Hills Country Club (South) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Dates: June 15-18, 2051
Course architect: Donald Ross
Note: The USGA will go back-to-back in marking the centenaries of U.S. Open victories by Ben Hogan.

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