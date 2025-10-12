Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Golf Trip Dispatch: Finding a little rhythm and ditching the blues playing golf in Mississippi

Whether it's the golf course or the juke joints, Mississippi has soul.
jasondeeganga.jpg
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - view
Check out the golf course view from the rooftop bar at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center.

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Forget everything you think you know about Mississippi.

Sure, there's poverty and problems - like every state - but after a week touring three distinct golf destinations last March, I came away impressed by the places I saw and people I met. Everyone had incredible passion for where they live and work. There's a gritty pride about being a resident of the Magnolia State. I can relate. I grew up in another 'M' state with a questionable national rep - Michigan. Growing up in metro Detroit, I vividly remember being stereotyped by the stories typically only covered by the national media: the blight, the crime, the struggle.

Mississippi, like Michigan, is a magical place if you know where to look. Mississippi marches to a rhythm all its own. Between the music, the people and the golf, it's got soul.

The Gulf Coast is one of America's best golf destinations, bar none, with at least a six-pack of four-star places to play. Clarksdale, the birthplace of the blues, will get your toes tapping and body moving. The casinos of Tunica and the Gulf Coast can scratch your gambling itch coupled with good food and entertainment, too.

All of this is much more affordable than your typical golf trip, another big selling point. I don't recommend trying to see and do everything I experienced on my week-long journey, especially since it takes almost six hours to drive from Biloxi at the bottom of the state to Tunica at the top. Maybe some of what I experienced, though, will inspire you to consider visiting one of America's most under-appreciated golf destinations.

Teeing up Missisissippi's "Golf" Coast

Coraline’s at Beau Rivage - oysters
Coraline’s at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino serves wonderful oysters and other seafood. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Only guests at MGM's Beau Rivage Resort & Casino can play at Fallen Oak. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

With so many choices for a round, where should you start on the Gulf Coast?

I went straight for the Grand Bear Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus course if you couldn't guess. I enjoyed the first few holes, which roam beautifully through an unspoiled forest in Saucier, Miss., until a dangerous storm stranded me under a shelter for more than an hour. Back at the clubhouse, I played pool table in a nice bar area to whittle away the time.

Grand Bear Golf Club
The Grand Bear Golf Club is now managed by Cabot.

After the lightning and thunder passed, I went back out again that afternoon, this time at Shell Landing, another highly-ranked local gem in Saucier. Architect Davis Love III found the right mix of fun and difficulty with his routing. A lot of the courses on the Gulf Coast are target-golf oriented. Avoiding water, wetlands and swamps are top priorities. Not only do these hazards steal balls, they're full of snakes and gators. You don't want to go searching for balls in or near them if you can avoid it.

Shell Landing Golf Club - water
Water is in play throughout Shell Landing Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Shell Landing Golf Club - hole 6
Shell Landing Golf Club's sixth hole features a wetland hazard up the left side that curls in front of the green. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Shell Landing Golf Club - hole 14
Water lurks left on the 14th of Shell Landing Golf Club. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The gold standard of the entire Gulf Coast (including Florida's Panhandle and Alabama, too) remains Fallen Oak, an immaculate Tom Fazio course in Saucier only accessible to members and guests of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Saucier. It's really a special treat and splurge.

Fallen Oak - 18th hole
This twisted oak tree and plaque tells the story of how Fallen Oak got its name. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Fallen Oak - 18th green
Fallen Oak's 18th hole ends a memorable day. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

You could say the same for staying at the casino hotel, located about 15 minutes away. Beau Rivage’s fine-dining seafood restaurant Coraline’s brought the Gulf's finest fresh seafood right to the table for dinner. It was easily one of my favorite meals of 2025. I'm not an oyster guy, but theirs were fantastic. This is as close to a Vegas-style casino as anywhere outside of the Strip.

The next night, I dined at Catch 101, a local restaurant just a short walk from the casino. The menu is diverse, highlighted by the Gulf's usual seafood choices and also Asian sticky ribs, chicken parm and steaks. Cotton candy came to the table for dessert.

The Bridges at Hollywood Casino - scenery
The Bridges at Hollywood Casino is Mississippi's only Arnold Palmer design.

We ended the too-short Gulf Coast stay at The Bridges at Hollywood Casino, the state's only Arnold Palmer design. It serves up golf's version of hopscotch. Almost every shot requires a forced carry over water or wetland, followed by a cart ride over a wooden bridge (there are 21 of them) to swing again. It ate my lunch and stole my money ... literally. It's honestly the first time in 25 years of reviewing golf courses I had to buy golf balls in the pro shop after the round. It's a solid course: Just consider yourself warned. Either bring your A-game or extra ammo.

There are other Gulf Coast favorites out there - Windance Country Club in Gulfport, The Preserve in Vancleave and The Oaks in Pass Christian - proving there are enough courses for multiple trips if you want to come back. I know I do.

Shell Landing GC
Shell Landing Golf Club
Gautier, Mississippi
Public
4.4948
98
Write Review
The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino
View Tee Times
The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino
Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi
Resort
4.1771302297
138
Write Review
Fallen Oak Golf Club - hole 6
Fallen Oak Golf Course
Saucier, Mississippi
Private/Resort
3.3928571429
9
Write Review
The Grand Bear GC: #18
View Tee Times
The Grand Bear Golf Course
Saucier, Mississippi
Resort
4.8244947951
512
Write Review

Staying and playing at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center

Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - Refuge Golf Course
Nathan Crace redesigned the Refuge Golf Course at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Hal and Mal’s Music Club - shrimp and grits
Hal and Mal’s Music Club in Jackson serves some mean shrimp and grits. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Hal and Mal’s Music Club in Jackson
Hal and Mal’s Music Club in Jackson has character, like many live music joints in Mississippi. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - Refuge Golf Course
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center's Refuge Golf Course plays 6,635 yards from the tips. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center - Refuge Golf Course - hole 16
The 371-yard 16th hole on the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center's Refuge Golf Course doglegs left around water. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

If business or pleasure brings you to the state capital of Jackson, the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center should be your home base. Its golf course was redesigned by local architect Nathan Crace in 2019 to welcome the new hotel that debuted in 2021. They're a perfect pair just eight miles from downtown. It's an unlikely golf resort in a central section of the state that few have discovered yet.

"Love this place," wrote Bagwellza in a GolfPass review in August. "Great staff, people, and playing conditions. 5x better than any place in the metro area."

After the round, head inside to the Missy Sippy Roof Top Bar for the striking views of the course at sunset and a cocktail or two. After happy hour, I caught Hal and Mal’s Music Club in Jackson on an off night without live music on a Wednesday, although the food, friendly staff and eclectic decor still made it a memorable night.

Mississippi's music museums

Gateway to the Blues Visitors Center and Museum
The Gateway to the Blues Visitors Center and Museum costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

I know that museums are NEVER part of a buddies golf trip, but I did enjoy two pretty cool ones. Both showcase Mississippi's affinity for music. If you're touring with a spouse or family, I'd recommend either one. The GRAMMY Museum in Cleveland (two hours north of Jackson and 90 minutes south of Tunica) celebrates the history of music at the Grammy's from the songs to the artists and the outfits. I put headphones on for 30 minutes listening to the short documentaries explaining how music evolved from decade to decade. The Taylor Swift exhibit was awesome. You could easily spend a couple hours inside. The Gateway to the Blues Visitors Center and Museum on Highway 61 in Robinsonville outside Tunica is a much quicker in and out but still interesting. I recorded my own song in a small studio, a little ditty I dare not share in public.

At the cross roads of golf and music

The Ground Zero Blues Club
Live music happens every night at The Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Miss.

If you're a golfer or group that craves nightlife, Tunica could be the destination that makes the most sense. I holed up for two nights at the Gold Strike Resort & Casino. Beyond the usual table games and slots, I could have attended a Queensryche show to relive some serious nostalgia from my childhood.

I went for a musical education instead 45 minutes south in Clarksville. I'm not the biggest blues fan, although visiting The Crossroads, the birthplace of the blues, left a lasting impression. The people watching alone was worth the price of admission to the Ground Zero Blues Club. I don't have an ounce of rhythm in my body, but a true southern combo of fried catfish and fried green tomatoes, plus the live music, hit all the right notes. A more intimate juke joint down the road, Red’s Blues Club, really got the crowd bumping. I would have stayed until closing if I didn't have a tee time and a flight out of the Memphis International Airport early the next day. The vibe was flowing.

Tunica National - hole 18
A water carry is required to finish the 18th hole at Tunica National. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
River Bend Golf Links - flag
River Bend Golf Links is another option in Tunica, Miss. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Tunica's home to a strong 1-2 golf punch with Tunica National and River Bend Links in Robinsonville. We got rained out at River Bend Links, although the GolfPass reviews are solid, sitting at 4.3 stars overall. "Fun course with exceptional greens that are in perfect shape and running very fast," noted reviewer Dustin7575 in August.

Tunica National (4.6 stars) gets even higher marks, rating among Mississippi's top 10 courses in Golfers' Choice rankings every year since 2016. Almost two-thirds of the fairways are lined with water. Keeping your ball straight and dry is a hard ask on a flat, windy site.

"Course was in fabulous shape ... overall great experience," wrote bhoover24 in a five-star GolfPass review in October.

Between the courses and culture, Mississippi's got a charisma and charm all its own. If you need to find a little rhythm in your life and ditch the blues, It's a pretty good place to start.

Tunica National G&T
Tunica National Golf and Tennis
Tunica Resorts, Mississippi
River Bend Links
River Bend Links
Robinsonville, Mississippi

TripsTravel Tipstravel
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

You're the first one here!
Share your thoughts or ask a question to get the conversation going.

More from the author

Rodeo Dunes - hole 4
4 Min Read
First look at Rodeo Dunes, the new Dream Golf resort taking shape on Colorado's front range
Articles
Rory McIlroy - TGL match
3 Min Read
TGL releases its 2026 schedule: Will you be watching?
Articles
The Skins Game 2025
3 Min Read
The Skins Game returns as golf's silly season makes a comeback
Articles
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2025
1 Min Read
The best options on Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day for golfers
Articles
Harbor Shores Wee Course
6 Min Read
11 American golf resorts we'd love to see add short courses
Articles
Mulholland Hills Country Club - Canyons nine - hole 1
4 Min Read
L.A. Story: The transformation of Invited's Braemar Country Club into Mulholland Hills Country Club
Articles

Popular

Views of Bethpage Black, Host of the 2025 Ryder Cup
8 Min Read
The cost to play the 18 public-access Ryder Cup venues
Articles
foursomes-for-fatherhood.JPG
4 Min Read
How the best golf charity outing I've ever attended could improve other similar events
Articles
Arrowhead Pointe golf course - hole 2
5 Min Read
Bethpage Black is far from the only state park golf course you should play
Articles
GolfPass Gear Report: September 2025
3 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: September, 2025
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
Golf Trip Dispatch: Finding a little rhythm and ditching the blues playing golf in Mississippi

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me