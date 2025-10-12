Golf Trip Dispatch: Finding a little rhythm and ditching the blues playing golf in Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Forget everything you think you know about Mississippi.

Sure, there's poverty and problems - like every state - but after a week touring three distinct golf destinations last March, I came away impressed by the places I saw and people I met. Everyone had incredible passion for where they live and work. There's a gritty pride about being a resident of the Magnolia State. I can relate. I grew up in another 'M' state with a questionable national rep - Michigan. Growing up in metro Detroit, I vividly remember being stereotyped by the stories typically only covered by the national media: the blight, the crime, the struggle.

Mississippi, like Michigan, is a magical place if you know where to look. Mississippi marches to a rhythm all its own. Between the music, the people and the golf, it's got soul.

The Gulf Coast is one of America's best golf destinations, bar none, with at least a six-pack of four-star places to play. Clarksdale, the birthplace of the blues, will get your toes tapping and body moving. The casinos of Tunica and the Gulf Coast can scratch your gambling itch coupled with good food and entertainment, too.

All of this is much more affordable than your typical golf trip, another big selling point. I don't recommend trying to see and do everything I experienced on my week-long journey, especially since it takes almost six hours to drive from Biloxi at the bottom of the state to Tunica at the top. Maybe some of what I experienced, though, will inspire you to consider visiting one of America's most under-appreciated golf destinations.

Teeing up Missisissippi's "Golf" Coast

With so many choices for a round, where should you start on the Gulf Coast?

I went straight for the Grand Bear Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus course if you couldn't guess. I enjoyed the first few holes, which roam beautifully through an unspoiled forest in Saucier, Miss., until a dangerous storm stranded me under a shelter for more than an hour. Back at the clubhouse, I played pool table in a nice bar area to whittle away the time.

The Grand Bear Golf Club is now managed by Cabot. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

After the lightning and thunder passed, I went back out again that afternoon, this time at Shell Landing, another highly-ranked local gem in Saucier. Architect Davis Love III found the right mix of fun and difficulty with his routing. A lot of the courses on the Gulf Coast are target-golf oriented. Avoiding water, wetlands and swamps are top priorities. Not only do these hazards steal balls, they're full of snakes and gators. You don't want to go searching for balls in or near them if you can avoid it.

The gold standard of the entire Gulf Coast (including Florida's Panhandle and Alabama, too) remains Fallen Oak, an immaculate Tom Fazio course in Saucier only accessible to members and guests of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Saucier. It's really a special treat and splurge.

You could say the same for staying at the casino hotel, located about 15 minutes away. Beau Rivage’s fine-dining seafood restaurant Coraline’s brought the Gulf's finest fresh seafood right to the table for dinner. It was easily one of my favorite meals of 2025. I'm not an oyster guy, but theirs were fantastic. This is as close to a Vegas-style casino as anywhere outside of the Strip.

The next night, I dined at Catch 101, a local restaurant just a short walk from the casino. The menu is diverse, highlighted by the Gulf's usual seafood choices and also Asian sticky ribs, chicken parm and steaks. Cotton candy came to the table for dessert.

The Bridges at Hollywood Casino is Mississippi's only Arnold Palmer design. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

We ended the too-short Gulf Coast stay at The Bridges at Hollywood Casino, the state's only Arnold Palmer design. It serves up golf's version of hopscotch. Almost every shot requires a forced carry over water or wetland, followed by a cart ride over a wooden bridge (there are 21 of them) to swing again. It ate my lunch and stole my money ... literally. It's honestly the first time in 25 years of reviewing golf courses I had to buy golf balls in the pro shop after the round. It's a solid course: Just consider yourself warned. Either bring your A-game or extra ammo.

There are other Gulf Coast favorites out there - Windance Country Club in Gulfport, The Preserve in Vancleave and The Oaks in Pass Christian - proving there are enough courses for multiple trips if you want to come back. I know I do.

Staying and playing at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center

If business or pleasure brings you to the state capital of Jackson, the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel and Conference Center should be your home base. Its golf course was redesigned by local architect Nathan Crace in 2019 to welcome the new hotel that debuted in 2021. They're a perfect pair just eight miles from downtown. It's an unlikely golf resort in a central section of the state that few have discovered yet.

"Love this place," wrote Bagwellza in a GolfPass review in August. "Great staff, people, and playing conditions. 5x better than any place in the metro area."

After the round, head inside to the Missy Sippy Roof Top Bar for the striking views of the course at sunset and a cocktail or two. After happy hour, I caught Hal and Mal’s Music Club in Jackson on an off night without live music on a Wednesday, although the food, friendly staff and eclectic decor still made it a memorable night.

Mississippi's music museums The Gateway to the Blues Visitors Center and Museum costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Courtesy image I know that museums are NEVER part of a buddies golf trip, but I did enjoy two pretty cool ones. Both showcase Mississippi's affinity for music. If you're touring with a spouse or family, I'd recommend either one. The GRAMMY Museum in Cleveland (two hours north of Jackson and 90 minutes south of Tunica) celebrates the history of music at the Grammy's from the songs to the artists and the outfits. I put headphones on for 30 minutes listening to the short documentaries explaining how music evolved from decade to decade. The Taylor Swift exhibit was awesome. You could easily spend a couple hours inside. The Gateway to the Blues Visitors Center and Museum on Highway 61 in Robinsonville outside Tunica is a much quicker in and out but still interesting. I recorded my own song in a small studio, a little ditty I dare not share in public.

At the cross roads of golf and music

Live music happens every night at The Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Miss. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

If you're a golfer or group that craves nightlife, Tunica could be the destination that makes the most sense. I holed up for two nights at the Gold Strike Resort & Casino. Beyond the usual table games and slots, I could have attended a Queensryche show to relive some serious nostalgia from my childhood.

I went for a musical education instead 45 minutes south in Clarksville. I'm not the biggest blues fan, although visiting The Crossroads, the birthplace of the blues, left a lasting impression. The people watching alone was worth the price of admission to the Ground Zero Blues Club. I don't have an ounce of rhythm in my body, but a true southern combo of fried catfish and fried green tomatoes, plus the live music, hit all the right notes. A more intimate juke joint down the road, Red’s Blues Club, really got the crowd bumping. I would have stayed until closing if I didn't have a tee time and a flight out of the Memphis International Airport early the next day. The vibe was flowing.

Tunica's home to a strong 1-2 golf punch with Tunica National and River Bend Links in Robinsonville. We got rained out at River Bend Links, although the GolfPass reviews are solid, sitting at 4.3 stars overall. "Fun course with exceptional greens that are in perfect shape and running very fast," noted reviewer Dustin7575 in August.

Tunica National (4.6 stars) gets even higher marks, rating among Mississippi's top 10 courses in Golfers' Choice rankings every year since 2016. Almost two-thirds of the fairways are lined with water. Keeping your ball straight and dry is a hard ask on a flat, windy site.

"Course was in fabulous shape ... overall great experience," wrote bhoover24 in a five-star GolfPass review in October.

Between the courses and culture, Mississippi's got a charisma and charm all its own. If you need to find a little rhythm in your life and ditch the blues, It's a pretty good place to start.