PGA Championship future sites: Confirmed upcoming host golf courses for the year's second major championship

These golf courses are currently scheduled to host future editions of the PGA Championship
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PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East golf course, a Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner design, will host the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships.

Where will the PGA Championship be held in future years?

It's one of the more intriguing questions surrounding golf's major championships. For decades, the PGA Championship has struggled to establish a distinct identity among three men's major championships that are held in the United States every year.

The Masters' identity is undeniable. From the meticulous presentation, gracious hospitality and thrilling design of Augusta National Golf Club to the incredible history of the tournament itself, the year's first major championship is iconic.

For its part, the U.S. Open has long leaned into its reputation for offering the sternest test and most unsparing examination in competitive golf, with long, tough golf courses that extract pain and misery from all but the most prepared players. Winning scores seldom venture deep under par. Most recently, the presiding United States Golf Association has stated a desire to bring its flagship championship to what its officials like to refer to as "cathedrals of the game" - historic golf courses with strong architectural pedigrees and a reputation for being venues where all great players want to say they were able to win. Pinehurst No. 2, Pebble Beach and Oakmont will feature heavily in the rotation of U.S. Open host golf courses for the foreseeable future.

So where does that leave the list of PGA Championship host golf courses? Honestly, it's a bit of a mixed bag. The PGA has shown a willingness to visit some of America's modern championship layouts like Whistling Straits, Valhalla and the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, but it has also mixed in plenty of sometime-U.S. Open venues, too. What's more, PGA Championship golf courses tend not to punish players with their setups. Soft conditions regularly yield low winning scores relative to par, sometimes making the PGA Championship difficult to distinguish between a hotly-contested main-line PGA Tour event.

Some golf pundits have suggested the PGA Championship explore international host venues once every four or five years in the future, in order to afford it a more global outlook. There seems to be little administrative support for such a move. Golf fans also question the PGA's spot on the calendar, in mid-May, barely a month after the Masters and barely a month before the U.S. Open. In its prior August date, it took on the nickname "Glory's Last Shot" as the final major of the calendar year. As the PGA Tour schedule evolves over the coming years, it remains to be seen whether the PGA Championship will make its own next calendar move.

For now, the list of upcoming PGA Championship host golf courses after the 2026 edition at Aronimink Golf CLub in Newtown Square, Penn., remains a mix of modern and classic venues, starting with a newcomer that is at the PGA of America's new headquarters site.

Future PGA Championship host golf courses: 2027 through 2035

2027 PGA Championship: Omni PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch East) - Frisco, Texas

Dates: May 20-23, 2027
Course architects: Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner
Note: This thoroughly 21st-century championship course has a high degree of flexibility among its 18 holes, whose back-tee yardages add up to more than 8,000 yards in total. Hanse & Wagner used long, meandering tee areas throughout.

Fields Ranch Golf - East: #18
Fields Ranch Golf - East Golf Course
Frisco, Texas
Resort
4.2857142857
2
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2028 PGA Championship: The Olympic Club (Lake) - San Francisco, Calif.

Dates: TBD
Course architects: Sam Whiting and Willie Watson
Note: Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner led a renovation effort here in 2023 that has this San Francisco giant looking and playing better than ever.

Lake at Olympic Club: #4
The Olympic Club - Lake Course
San Francisco, California
Private/Resort
5.0
10
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2029 PGA Championship: Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower) - Springfield, N.J.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Note: Hanse & Wagner performed extensive restoration work here in 2021 to bring back some of the luster and teeth of one of Tillinghast's most feared designs.

Lower at Baltusrol GC: #6
Lower at Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, New Jersey
Private
5.0
4
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2030 PGA Championship: Congressional Country Club (Blue) - Bethesda, Mary.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Devereux Emmet
Note: Architect Andrew Green undertook a significant renovation project in 2019 that restored much of the course's original pre-World War II character while modernizing its footprint for contemporary championship golf.

Congressional CC: Clubhouse
Blue at Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Maryland
Private
0.0
0
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2031 PGA Championship: Kiawah Island Golf Resort (The Ocean Course) - Kiawah Island, S.C.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Pete Dye
Note: The 1991 Ryder Cup and 2012 and 2021 PGA host is tricky to get to, but the journey is worth it for spectators who will be glad to see top-level golf on a publicly-accessible course in one of the game's most scenic settings.

Ocean at Kiawah Island Resort
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Resort
4.9472527473
66
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2032 PGA Championship: Southern Hills Country Club - Tulsa, Okla.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: Perry Maxwell
Note: In 2019, Hanse & Wagner took their talents to Tulsa to help this longtime championship venue become its best self once again.

Southern Hills CC
Front Nine/Back Nine at Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Private
0.0
0
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2033 PGA Championship: Bethpage State Park (Black) - Farmingdale, N.Y.

Dates: TBD
Course architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Note: The 2025 Ryder Cup was a debacle for Team USA, but Americans (Tiger Woods and Lucas Glover at the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens; Brooks Koepka in the 2019 PGA) have won all major championships contested at one of America's great public facilities.

Black at Bethpage State Park GC
Black at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
Farmingdale, New York
Municipal
4.9694444444
61
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2034 PGA Championship: Omni PGA Frisco (Fields Ranch East) - Frisco, Texas

Dates: TBD
Course architects: Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner
Note: Time will tell how this course is received by the pros, and how it might be altered between its first and second stagings of the PGA.

Fields Ranch Golf - East: #18
Fields Ranch Golf - East Golf Course
Frisco, Texas
Resort
4.2857142857
2
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2035 PGA Championship: Oak Hill Country Club (East) - Rochester, N.Y.

Dates: TBD
Course architects: Donald Ross
Note: Brooks Koepka topped an elite field in a chilly, damp 2023 PGA a decade after Jason Dufner ball-struck his way to victory. Andrew Green's 2020 restoration work will have matured nicely by the next time the Wanamaker Trophy is handed out here.

Oak Hill CC: Clubhouse
East at Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, New York
Private
5.0
1
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