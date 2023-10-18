How to prepare for a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike

Could you play 100 holes in a day?
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway from GolfPass will take on the Winter Park 9 for his Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike.

100 holes of golf ... 1 day ... a little more than 10 hours of sunlight.

I will give Youth on Course’s 100 Hole Hike a try in Orlando, Fla., at Winter Park Golf Course. It’s a daunting task, but one that I am excited to attempt because I love a good challenge and it is for a great cause. Part of the challenge is that “Hikers” raise money in advance to support Youth on Course and help kids across the country get access to more than 2,000 different member courses for $5 or less a round. It’s no secret that golf is an expensive sport and thanks to the generosity of my family, friends and co-workers, kids will be able to enjoy hundreds of affordable rounds of golf.

After asking for donations, I need to do my part and complete all 11 nines and the bonus hole to reach the 100 mark. Preparation will be the key to success.

My plan of attack training for the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike

As a kid, I remember squeezing 54 holes in on a long summer day a few times. Nearly doubling that is a formidable task. I started physically training recently. It’s been a great excuse to work on shedding a few unnecessary pounds that have been lingering longer than I want. I’ve been trying 30 minutes to an hour of cardio roughly five days a week in hopes it will provide a boost on the back 50 holes (it's scary to type that out). I plan to add a few long morning walks in the weeks to come. Every little bit will help.

Equally as important is strategy for the day and mental preparation. Luckily, I am very familiar with 'WP9' as the locals call it. I’ve played close to a hundred rounds there. My course knowledge will be beneficial. It’s a par 35, but from the front tees, where I will play from, it is only 2,080 yards with only two holes longer than 300 yards. I’ve analyzed the scorecard and played a few rounds from those tees, so I plan on taking only a limited number of clubs on the hike. I have a super lightweight carry bag that can only fit 7 clubs and has one pocket. I plan to use it instead of a pull cart because I can take direct paths everywhere. Pull carts are great, but they add steps and slow you down by forcing you to walk around greens and miss out on shortcuts.

I’ve done the math: with a 7 a.m. start and 5:36 p.m. sunset, I will need to play each hole at an average pace of 6 minutes and 21 seconds a pop. It will be speed golf to say the least. It's safe to say that practice swings and reading putts will be a no go. I may even need to throw a couple glow in the dark balls into the bag just in case! The good news is the course is closed to the public that day. Even though there will be a few other golfers playing a few holes and raising money for YOC, I'll be one of just two people attempting the full 100-hole-hike adventure.

My fundraising approach for the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike

The most important aspect of the whole experience is the work to raise money that happens before the actual hike. I’ve started fundraising by sending my 100 Hole Hike page to my family and friends. Youth on Course does a great job with the hiker pages and makes it easy to share and spread the word. I’ve made sure to clearly explain the tremendous impact that even $20 can make and how that alone could pay for a whole foursome of children playing golf. Shout out to my mom for being the first contributor and always being a huge supporter of mine. I still have a few weeks to go, and I hope to reach my goal of $1,500.

A memorable day of golf is in store, and I can’t wait for it. If you would like to donate a few bucks for a great cause, you can do so here. If you do, I would greatly appreciate it! More importantly - so will the children who want to enjoy this great game.

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway
