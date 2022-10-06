5 reasons to join a Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - My summer 2022 was one for the memory bank. With travel post-pandemic ramping back up, I played golf in Greece, Scotland and Ireland.

Believe it or not, my best golf experience, though, was just an hour from home. My Youth On Course Premier 100-Hole Hike on The Hay, the Tiger Woods-designed short course at Pebble Beach Resorts, was rewarding in so many ways. I was proud of playing 100 holes in a single day. I felt a sense of accomplishment for the thousands of dollars I raised for junior golf. Selfishly, I also had a great time over the span of 24 hours from the hike's pre-game festivities the day before to the actual event itself.

How could a charity golf fundraiser top a trip to Ireland or Scotland? Let me count the ways: