5 reasons to join a Youth On Course 100 Hole Hike

Hiking 100 holes is more fun than you might ever have on the golf course.
GolfPass Managing Editor Jason Scott Deegan poses with the Hello Kitty clubs he used during the Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike at The Hay at Pebble Beach Resorts.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - My summer 2022 was one for the memory bank. With travel post-pandemic ramping back up, I played golf in Greece, Scotland and Ireland.

Believe it or not, my best golf experience, though, was just an hour from home. My Youth On Course Premier 100-Hole Hike on The Hay, the Tiger Woods-designed short course at Pebble Beach Resorts, was rewarding in so many ways. I was proud of playing 100 holes in a single day. I felt a sense of accomplishment for the thousands of dollars I raised for junior golf. Selfishly, I also had a great time over the span of 24 hours from the hike's pre-game festivities the day before to the actual event itself.

How could a charity golf fundraiser top a trip to Ireland or Scotland? Let me count the ways:

  1. Raising money for a good cause

    Ultimately, the 100 Hole Hike has a purpose, right? It's for the kids! To date, this year's hike has raised almost $2.2 million for YOC, a non-profit organization which enables junior golfers to play for $5 at member courses around the country. These youngsters are the next generation of players. Golf - and life in general - is a lot more expensive than when you and I were children. Many kids wouldn't be able to learn and compete in this great game without the support of the First Tee and Youth On Course. Playing 100 holes never felt so good because it means something more than just another day at the golf course.

    To join a hike, register at the website 100holehike.org or contact Rachel Miller at rachel@youthoncourse.org.

    Vijay Toke ace at the 100 Hole Hike at The Hay
    Articles
    An inspirational 100 Hole Hike for Youth On Course at Pebble Beach
    Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike - Bruce Baker at The Hay
    Articles
    Hiking 100 holes for a good golf cause

  2. Making a hole in one

    Are you tired of being the only golfer in your foursome without a hole in one? I can't guarantee you'll make one on the hike, but your odds will go up exponentially. You'll get 100 swings at it since almost all of the 100 Hole Hikes are held on nice par 3 courses. The Hay sports no holes longer than 110 yards, so hikers had plenty of close calls. The tricky greens are the equalizer, but the ninth hole did have a pin cut in the middle of a bowl. I hit it to inches one time, and John Sawin, the Vice President and Director of Golf at Pebble Beach, sank two aces there (three in total on the day!).

  3. Meeting new golf friends

    Perhaps the best part of the whole hike is the people you meet. There's a camaraderie and euphoria about participating together for a great cause. I met some really cool people who love golf. We're kindred spirits. A few of them have invited me to rounds at their private clubs - more items off the bucket list! - and I know at least one group that's already committed to playing together again next year: same time, same place. That's a strong bond.

  4. Enjoying a memorable weekend

    The 100 Hole Hike isn't just a charity outing. It's a weekend golf adventure. The fun starts with a package that shows up at your house with free swag. The pre-game activities kick off with the golf outing and dinner, usually at a really nice private club. The local hotel stay is a nice touch and it's why many hikers brought their spouses along to enjoy the whole experience. While I was playing golf, my daughter and wife went shopping in downtown Carmel and then returned to caddy for me for a couple holes. Seeing them cheering me on and being supportive provided a nice energy boost for the last four hours and 40-plus holes. A full bar, free whiskey tasting, music, good food and great conversations were all plentiful throughout the day.

  5. Checking something off your golf bucket list
    A Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike participant tees off on The Preserve Golf Club.

    I've always had playing 100 holes in a single day on my bucket list. It sounded like a fun challenge. But if it's not on your bucket list, that's okay. Signing up for a 100 Hole Hike can still check something else off your bucket list. My hike, for example, included a round at The Preserve, an exclusive private club that's shown up on some top-100 lists over the years. It's a bucket-list course you'd probably never have access to. You have to pass through three gates just to reach the clubhouse.

    Or you can treat your hike like a bucket-list trip. I met Dan Ignatuk, who brought his wife from Florida to Pebble Beach for a wonderful trip touring northern California. He called his hike "one of the most memorable and rewarding golf experiences of my life". Other hikes were also held in other bucket-list destinations in 2022 - Sweetens Cove in Tennessee, The Cradle at Pinehurst, The Baths of Blackwolf Run at Kohler, Las Vegas, Palm Springs/Indio and Palm Beach, Fla.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
